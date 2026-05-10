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Stop settling for tinny audio: We found Bluetooth speakers starting at ₹999 that actually deliver deep bass

These speakers offer a long battery life and they're ideal for parties and treks. Get them at a 75% discount on Amazon right now.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published10 May 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Bluetooth speaker are available at a discount of up to 75 percent on Amazon right now.
Bluetooth speaker are available at a discount of up to 75 percent on Amazon right now.(Amazon / HT Tech)

Are you tired if listening to music on Bluetooth speakers that promise extra bass and clearer audio and deliver disappointment? If that's the case, you're not alone. We get it. Most budget speakers sacrifice the lows to offer loud audio. The result is that you are with shrill treble, which in turn takes away the joy of listening to good music on the go. Thankfully, technology has evolved and now you get clear sound with booming bass at budget Bluetooth speakers.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

JBL Go Essential with Rich Base, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Vibrant Colors, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details...

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JBL Flip Essential 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Base, IPX7 Water & Dustproof (Without Mic, Black)View Details...

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PHILIPS Audio TAS1400BL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Bass, Passive Radiator, 12W Sound Output, 1200mAh Rechargable Battery, RGB Light Modes, 10H Playtime, Supports TF/USB/BT Modes (Blue)View Details...

₹1,139

...
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Boat Stone 1200 Pro, 60W Boat Signature Sound, 76.2mm Drivers, TWS,7.5H Battery, Built-in Mic, Carry Strap,IPX6, Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker, Portable Speaker (Twilight Black)View Details...

₹3,799

...
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HAMMER Boom 30W Bluetooth Speaker with RGB Lights, Dual Passive Radiators, TWS Function, Type-C Charging, Multi-Connectivity (AUX/USB/TF/Bluetooth), Built-in Mic, Upto 30H Playtime, Carry Handle BlueView Details...

₹1,999

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

They pack dual passive radiators and features like TWS pairing that lets you link two units for true stereo sound experience. What's more? They also come with a more rugged design that is capable of withstanding the wear and tear of everyday life and water resistance that makes them ideal for occasional water spills and pool parties.

So, if you have been waiting for a chance to buy a new Bluetooth speaker, now would be good time to do so. Bluetooth speakers are available at a discounted price of up to 75% on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using banking discounts of up to 1,000 and no-cost EMI option. Here are our top recommendations for you.

Best Bluetooth speakers starting at 999 in India

The JBL Go Essential features a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for people who want powerful sound in a travel-friendly form factor. Its minimalist rectangular design makes it easy to carry, while the rugged build and IPX7 waterproof rating make it ideal for poolside and outdoor use. This Bluetooth speaker delivers JBL Original Pro Sound with punchy bass and clear vocals for its size. It is powered by a rechargeable battery that offers up to 5 hours of playback time.

Specifications

Design
Ultra-compact, portable rectangular body, lightweight build
Battery
Up to 5 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX7 Waterproof
Audio Features
JBL Original Pro Sound, rich bass, clear vocals
Connectivity
Bluetooth 4.2 wireless streaming

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Sturdy built

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this speaker's sound quality very good and they appreciate its build quality. However, the battery life has received negative feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its compact form factor and its sound quality.

2. JBL Flip Essential 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Base, IPX7 Water & Dustproof (Without Mic, Black)

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This Bluetooth speaker by JBL is for people who want bigger, room-filling sound in a compact form factor. It features a rugged fabric-wrapped body and durable rubber housing, which makes it ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, and daily use. It is powered by JBL Original Pro Sound and a racetrack-shaped driver, which delivers deeper bass, louder output, and cleaner vocals than smaller portable speakers. It gets IPX7 waterproof design makes it pool- and beach-ready, while the 10-hour battery ensures all-day entertainment.

Specifications

Design
Portable cylindrical design, fabric-wrapped body, 520g
Battery
Up to 10 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX7 Waterproof
Audio Features
JBL Original Pro Sound, 20W output, racetrack-shaped driver, deep bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.1 wireless streaming

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Sturdy built

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

No multi-speaker pairing support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this speaker's sound quality very good and they appreciate its build quality and long battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality.

This Bluetooth speaker by PHILIPS is designed for people who are looking for a stylish yet affordable portable audio solution. It features a compact, cylindrical design with RGB light modes that adds a premium party-ready appeal to it. It comes with integrated RGB lighting that enhances the visual appeal while IPX4 water resistance protects it from splashes, making it ideal for travel and casual outdoor listening. It delivers 12W sound output with a built-in passive radiator. Additionally, comes with a 1200mAh battery that supports up to 10 hours of playback.

Specifications

Design
Compact portable cylindrical design with RGB light modes
Battery
1200mAh battery, up to 10 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX4 Waterproof
Audio Features
12W sound output, deep bass, passive radiator
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB, TF card support

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Sturdy built

...

Long battery life

...

Steady connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, build, and value for money, with one noting its excellent bass. The battery life is excellent, and the Bluetooth connection is instant. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and connectivity options.

This Bluetooth speaker by boAt is designed for people who want a rugged outdoor-ready Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound. It features a cylindrical design with a durable fabric mesh exterior and integrated carry strap that makes it portable. It has a sleek LED indicators and signature boAt design that give it a modern look. It comes with boAt Signature Sound and 14W stereo output, which enable it to deliver punchy bass and clear audio during both indoor and outdoor use. Additionally, it gets IPX7 water resistance, which makes it ideal for poolside and travel use.

Specifications

Design
Rugged cylindrical design, fabric mesh finish, integrated carry strap
Battery
Up to 12 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX7 Waterproof
Audio Features
14W stereo output, boAt Signature Sound, enhanced bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB Type-C charging

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Sturdy built

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as clear and powerful, with one noting its strong treble. It has also received positive feedback for its build quality. However, its connectivity has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and build quality.

This Bluetooth Speaker by Hammer is designed for users looking for a stylish portable speaker with strong everyday performance. It features a compact cylindrical design with dual passive radiators, which enhances its look and improves sound projection. It comes with LED-lit controls and sleek finish. It is tuned for immersive sound experience and it delivers punchy bass and balanced mids. Its splash-resistant build adds peace of mind for outdoor use, while the long-lasting battery supports extended playback.

Specifications

Design
Rugged cylindrical design, fabric mesh finish, integrated carry strap
Battery
Up to 8–10 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX5 Waterproof
Audio Features
Dual passive radiators, enhanced bass, stereo sound output
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, TF card support

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Sturdy built

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as loud with strong deep bass, and appreciate its build quality and appearance. However, some users have pointed at issues with its sound.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and build quality.

This Bluetooth speaker by Sony is designed for users who want premium portable audio in an ultra-compact body. It features a cylindrical design with a multiway detachable strap that makes it highly travel-friendly, while the rugged exterior adds durability for outdoor use. It is powered by Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor and an off-centre driver, which delivers wider sound dispersion, punchy bass, and clear vocals for its size. It comes with IP67-rated water and dust resistance, which makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. It delivers 16-hour-long battery life and hands-free calling support.

Specifications

Design
Ultra-compact cylindrical design, detachable multiway strap, lightweight build
Battery
Up to 16 hours playback
Water Resistance
IP67 Waterproof
Audio Features
Sound Diffusion Processor, passive radiator, hands-free calling, extra bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Reasons to buy

...

Good sound quality

...

Compact size

Reason to avoid

...

Average performance

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's compact size and quality, with one noting it's a high-quality product for personal use. However, some users have pointed at issues with its performance and battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and build quality.

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth speakers in India

NAMEBATTERYWATER RESISTANCEAUDIO FEATURES
JBL Go EssentialUp to 5 hours playbackIPX7JBL Original Pro Sound, rich bass, clear vocals
JBL Flip Essential 2Up to 10 hours playbackIPX7JBL Original Pro Sound, 20W output, racetrack-shaped driver, deep bass
PHILIPS Audio TAS1400BL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker1200mAh battery, up to 10 hours playbackIPX412W sound output, deep bass, passive radiator
Boat Stone 1200 ProUp to 12 hours playbackIPX714W stereo output, boAt Signature Sound, enhanced bass
HAMMER Boom 30W Bluetooth SpeakerUp to 8–10 hours playbackIPX5 Dual passive radiators, enhanced bass, stereo sound output
Sony SRS-XB100Up to 16 hours playbackIP67Sound Diffusion Processor, passive radiator, hands-free calling, extra bass

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of speakers, which includes smart speakers, wired speakers, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Bluetooth speakers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about audio codecs and technology, battery life and the factors that contribute for a deeper bass, clearer mids and balanced trebles, and factors and technologies that improve their colour accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesStop settling for tinny audio: We found Bluetooth speakers starting at ₹999 that actually deliver deep bass
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FAQs
Top Bluetooth speaker brands in India include JBL, Sony, boAt, Ultimate Ears, and Marshall depending on your budget and usage.
For personal indoor use, 5W–10W is enough. For parties or outdoor use, choose 20W or more for louder, fuller sound.
If you use speakers outdoors, near pools, or while travelling, choose at least IPX5 or IPX7 water resistance for better durability
Yes. Bluetooth 5.0 or newer gives better range, faster pairing, and more stable connectivity compared to older versions.
Many Bluetooth speakers include a built-in microphone, allowing hands-free calls. Check for “speakerphone” support before buying.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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