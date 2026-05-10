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Stop settling for tinny audio: We found Bluetooth speakers starting at ₹999 that actually deliver deep bass

These speakers offer a long battery life and they're ideal for parties and treks. Get them at a 75% discount on Amazon right now.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published10 May 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Bluetooth speaker are available at a discount of up to 75 percent on Amazon right now.
Bluetooth speaker are available at a discount of up to 75 percent on Amazon right now.(Amazon / HT Tech)
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Are you tired if listening to music on Bluetooth speakers that promise extra bass and clearer audio and deliver disappointment? If that's the case, you're not alone. We get it. Most budget speakers sacrifice the lows to offer loud audio. The result is that you are with shrill treble, which in turn takes away the joy of listening to good music on the go. Thankfully, technology has evolved and now you get clear sound with booming bass at budget Bluetooth speakers.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

They pack dual passive radiators and features like TWS pairing that lets you link two units for true stereo sound experience. What's more? They also come with a more rugged design that is capable of withstanding the wear and tear of everyday life and water resistance that makes them ideal for occasional water spills and pool parties.

So, if you have been waiting for a chance to buy a new Bluetooth speaker, now would be good time to do so. Bluetooth speakers are available at a discounted price of up to 75% on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using banking discounts of up to 1,000 and no-cost EMI option. Here are our top recommendations for you.

Best Bluetooth speakers starting at 999 in India

The JBL Go Essential features a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for people who want powerful sound in a travel-friendly form factor. Its minimalist rectangular design makes it easy to carry, while the rugged build and IPX7 waterproof rating make it ideal for poolside and outdoor use. This Bluetooth speaker delivers JBL Original Pro Sound with punchy bass and clear vocals for its size. It is powered by a rechargeable battery that offers up to 5 hours of playback time.

Specifications

Design
Ultra-compact, portable rectangular body, lightweight build
Battery
Up to 5 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX7 Waterproof
Audio Features
JBL Original Pro Sound, rich bass, clear vocals
Connectivity
Bluetooth 4.2 wireless streaming

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Sturdy built

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this speaker's sound quality very good and they appreciate its build quality. However, the battery life has received negative feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its compact form factor and its sound quality.

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This Bluetooth speaker by JBL is for people who want bigger, room-filling sound in a compact form factor. It features a rugged fabric-wrapped body and durable rubber housing, which makes it ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, and daily use. It is powered by JBL Original Pro Sound and a racetrack-shaped driver, which delivers deeper bass, louder output, and cleaner vocals than smaller portable speakers. It gets IPX7 waterproof design makes it pool- and beach-ready, while the 10-hour battery ensures all-day entertainment.

Specifications

Design
Portable cylindrical design, fabric-wrapped body, 520g
Battery
Up to 10 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX7 Waterproof
Audio Features
JBL Original Pro Sound, 20W output, racetrack-shaped driver, deep bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.1 wireless streaming

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Sturdy built

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

No multi-speaker pairing support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this speaker's sound quality very good and they appreciate its build quality and long battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality.

This Bluetooth speaker by PHILIPS is designed for people who are looking for a stylish yet affordable portable audio solution. It features a compact, cylindrical design with RGB light modes that adds a premium party-ready appeal to it. It comes with integrated RGB lighting that enhances the visual appeal while IPX4 water resistance protects it from splashes, making it ideal for travel and casual outdoor listening. It delivers 12W sound output with a built-in passive radiator. Additionally, comes with a 1200mAh battery that supports up to 10 hours of playback.

Specifications

Design
Compact portable cylindrical design with RGB light modes
Battery
1200mAh battery, up to 10 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX4 Waterproof
Audio Features
12W sound output, deep bass, passive radiator
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB, TF card support

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Sturdy built

Long battery life

Steady connectivity

Reason to avoid

Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, build, and value for money, with one noting its excellent bass. The battery life is excellent, and the Bluetooth connection is instant. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and connectivity options.

This Bluetooth speaker by boAt is designed for people who want a rugged outdoor-ready Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound. It features a cylindrical design with a durable fabric mesh exterior and integrated carry strap that makes it portable. It has a sleek LED indicators and signature boAt design that give it a modern look. It comes with boAt Signature Sound and 14W stereo output, which enable it to deliver punchy bass and clear audio during both indoor and outdoor use. Additionally, it gets IPX7 water resistance, which makes it ideal for poolside and travel use.

Specifications

Design
Rugged cylindrical design, fabric mesh finish, integrated carry strap
Battery
Up to 12 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX7 Waterproof
Audio Features
14W stereo output, boAt Signature Sound, enhanced bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB Type-C charging

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Sturdy built

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as clear and powerful, with one noting its strong treble. It has also received positive feedback for its build quality. However, its connectivity has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and build quality.

This Bluetooth Speaker by Hammer is designed for users looking for a stylish portable speaker with strong everyday performance. It features a compact cylindrical design with dual passive radiators, which enhances its look and improves sound projection. It comes with LED-lit controls and sleek finish. It is tuned for immersive sound experience and it delivers punchy bass and balanced mids. Its splash-resistant build adds peace of mind for outdoor use, while the long-lasting battery supports extended playback.

Specifications

Design
Rugged cylindrical design, fabric mesh finish, integrated carry strap
Battery
Up to 8–10 hours playback
Water Resistance
IPX5 Waterproof
Audio Features
Dual passive radiators, enhanced bass, stereo sound output
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, TF card support

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Sturdy built

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, describing it as loud with strong deep bass, and appreciate its build quality and appearance. However, some users have pointed at issues with its sound.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and build quality.

This Bluetooth speaker by Sony is designed for users who want premium portable audio in an ultra-compact body. It features a cylindrical design with a multiway detachable strap that makes it highly travel-friendly, while the rugged exterior adds durability for outdoor use. It is powered by Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor and an off-centre driver, which delivers wider sound dispersion, punchy bass, and clear vocals for its size. It comes with IP67-rated water and dust resistance, which makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. It delivers 16-hour-long battery life and hands-free calling support.

Specifications

Design
Ultra-compact cylindrical design, detachable multiway strap, lightweight build
Battery
Up to 16 hours playback
Water Resistance
IP67 Waterproof
Audio Features
Sound Diffusion Processor, passive radiator, hands-free calling, extra bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Reason to buy

Good sound quality

Compact size

Reason to avoid

Average performance

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's compact size and quality, with one noting it's a high-quality product for personal use. However, some users have pointed at issues with its performance and battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and build quality.

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth speakers in India

NAMEBATTERYWATER RESISTANCEAUDIO FEATURES
JBL Go EssentialUp to 5 hours playbackIPX7JBL Original Pro Sound, rich bass, clear vocals
JBL Flip Essential 2Up to 10 hours playbackIPX7JBL Original Pro Sound, 20W output, racetrack-shaped driver, deep bass
PHILIPS Audio TAS1400BL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker1200mAh battery, up to 10 hours playbackIPX412W sound output, deep bass, passive radiator
Boat Stone 1200 ProUp to 12 hours playbackIPX714W stereo output, boAt Signature Sound, enhanced bass
HAMMER Boom 30W Bluetooth SpeakerUp to 8–10 hours playbackIPX5 Dual passive radiators, enhanced bass, stereo sound output
Sony SRS-XB100Up to 16 hours playbackIP67Sound Diffusion Processor, passive radiator, hands-free calling, extra bass

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of speakers, which includes smart speakers, wired speakers, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Bluetooth speakers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about audio codecs and technology, battery life and the factors that contribute for a deeper bass, clearer mids and balanced trebles, and factors and technologies that improve their colour accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesStop settling for tinny audio: We found Bluetooth speakers starting at ₹999 that actually deliver deep bass

FAQs

Which Bluetooth speaker brand is best in India?

Top Bluetooth speaker brands in India include JBL, Sony, boAt, Ultimate Ears, and Marshall depending on your budget and usage.

How many watts should a good Bluetooth speaker have?

For personal indoor use, 5W–10W is enough. For parties or outdoor use, choose 20W or more for louder, fuller sound.

Are waterproof Bluetooth speakers worth buying?

If you use speakers outdoors, near pools, or while travelling, choose at least IPX5 or IPX7 water resistance for better durability

Is Bluetooth 5.0 important in speakers?

Yes. Bluetooth 5.0 or newer gives better range, faster pairing, and more stable connectivity compared to older versions.

Can Bluetooth speakers be used for calling?

Many Bluetooth speakers include a built-in microphone, allowing hands-free calls. Check for “speakerphone” support before buying.

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