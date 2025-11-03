Stop! These 7 everyday habits (and items) are secretly killing your washing machine

We put so much effort into protecting our favourite clothes, checking labels, sorting colours, choosing special detergents, pre-treating stains and doing everything we can to keep fabrics looking fresh. But while we’re busy caring for our outfits, we often forget about the appliance that actually does all the hard work.

Your washing machine quietly handles every load, yet some everyday laundry habits may be slowly damaging it. Experts warn that even innocent items tossed inside can clog crucial parts, trigger sensor issues and eventually lead to expensive repairs or a shorter lifespan.

Here are the surprising items you should avoid washing in your washing machines.

1. Detergent overload can wreck internal parts More detergent doesn’t mean cleaner clothes, but more residue. Excess soap sticks to the drum, hoses and especially sensors, making them malfunction over time. This buildup is also responsible for musty smells and cloudy marks on clothes. Experts say that just 2 tablespoons of liquid detergent is enough for a regular load. Switch to plant-based or low-chemical detergents and run a hot tub clean cycle every month to dissolve any leftover grime.

2. Softening and scent products leave hidden buildup Fabric softeners and scent boosters feel luxurious, but they leave a waxy coating inside the machine. This layer can narrow water pathways, slow drainage and interfere with automated sensors. If you love soft laundry, consider switching to dryer alternatives like wool balls, which reduce static without chemical residue. For fragrance, a drop of essential oil is usually enough.

3. Small laundry items can block critical filters Tiny clothes like baby socks, lingerie, shoelaces and handkerchiefs often slip between the drum and the interior walls. Once inside, they can block filters and hoses or get tangled in the pump, a repair that’s far more expensive than the item itself. The easiest fix is a mesh laundry bag dedicated to small garments. Toss items in as they get dirty, and wash them all together to prevent blockages.

4. Oversized loads put major pressure on the motor Comforters, thick blankets and small rugs may technically fit inside, but the weight becomes uneven when soaked with water. This imbalance puts stress on gears, bearings and the motor, leading to noisy spins and long-term mechanical damage. When the load looks too bulky, take it to a commercial washer designed for heavy textiles. With pillows, keep the drum balanced, two at a time for top-loaders, while front-loaders can handle one more safely.

5. Shoes can damage the drum if washed incorrectly Shoes that bounce around inside the washer can dent the drum and loosen internal brackets, especially during the spin cycle. To soften the impact, place them in a pillowcase or garment bag and wash on a gentle, cold cycle with towels for balance. Also, always remove insoles and laces. And remember: leather, suede, vinyl and rubber footwear don’t belong in the washer because moisture weakens glue and can completely ruin the material.

6. Hidden metal parts cause serious scratches and dents Loose coins, keys and zipper heads may look harmless but can cause cracks in the glass door or scrape the stainless steel drum. Underwire bras pose a similar risk when wires escape and wedge into moving parts. Make it a habit to empty pockets before loading clothes and wash the wired bras inside a laundry bag. Jackets with large, heavy hardware should be spot-cleaned or hand-washed whenever possible to avoid mechanical damage.

7. Rubber items can melt and destroy the pump Rubber-backed mats, rubber shoes or cushion covers react poorly to hot water and aggressive spin cycles. When they start breaking down, rubber fragments travel through the drainage system and block the pump or filter, often requiring a full replacement. These items last longer with hand washing or hose cleaning instead.