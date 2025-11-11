Stop washing your air purifier filter! Experts warn of a dangerous mistake

Every winter, Delhi’s pollution levels turn the air into a visible health hazard. With AQI numbers crossing into “severe” territory once again, people are staying indoors, but the toxic air is still finding its way into homes. Households are switching on air purifiers 24/7, hoping to keep respiratory illnesses at bay. Naturally, filter sales and purifier usage are at an all-time high.

But a growing number of users are asking the same question:

Do I really need to keep replacing these filters or can I just wash and reuse them?

In a city where the air purifier itself costs less than a year’s worth of replacement filters for some models, the concern makes sense.

However, experts warn that the wrong cleaning method or cleaning the wrong type of filter can actually make your purifier useless, leaving your indoor air just as polluted as the outdoors.

HEPA filters: Not designed for reuse Most good-quality air purifiers in India, the ones recommended for fighting PM2.5 pollution, use HEPA filters. These are highly efficient at trapping ultra-fine pollutants such as smoke, dust, viruses, bacteria, and pollen.

But HEPA filters are strictly single-use, warns Edwin Cheung, Founder of Rabbit Air. “The dense fibres inside HEPA filters are created to trap microscopic particles deep within. Washing or vacuuming the filter damages its structure, creating gaps that let pollutants escape straight back into your indoor air.”

In simple terms, if you wash your HEPA filter, you might still hear the purifier running, but it will no longer purify the air effectively. That means your family could still be breathing toxic particles despite the purifier being turned on.

Washable filters Some budget models or multi-layer purifiers include washable mesh or foam filters in addition to the main HEPA filter. These washable parts are meant to capture larger particles like visible dust and pet hair.

Scott Hardesty, CEO of Caccia Home Services, says washable filters can be rinsed under running water, but with proper precaution. Harsh detergents, scrubbing, or frequent cleaning may weaken the material and reduce its ability to trap pollutants. So while you may save money initially, you might lose out on clean air in the long run.

Pre-filters can be cleaned regularly Pre-filters are designed to be cleaned because they extend the life of the more expensive filters inside the purifier. A gentle vacuum or rinse every couple of weeks helps the device maintain strong airflow. However, experts stress that these filters must be completely dry before going back in, leftover moisture can lead to mould growth inside the purifier. Also, always unplug the device before cleaning any part of it.