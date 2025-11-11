Subscribe

Stop washing your air purifier filter! Experts warn of a dangerous mistake

Many of us are reusing purifier filters to save money, but is this making our air quality worse? Experts explain what’s safe and what’s not.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published11 Nov 2025, 02:56 PM IST

You may be interested in

15% OFF

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

  • Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses
  • Allergens
  • Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

₹8499

₹9995

Get This

41% OFF

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

  • Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office
  • 3-in-1
  • Pre

₹5899

₹9999

Get This

17% OFF

Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen,Allergies Dust And, Hepa Filter, Ideal For Bedrooms. -

  • Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen
  • Allergies Dust And
  • Hepa Filter

₹12400

₹14995

Get This

10% OFF

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA

  • Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
  • Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr
  • True HEPA

₹17999

₹19999

Get This

38% OFF

CPENSUS Air Purifier For Bedroom Coverage 107 Ft² True H13 With Activated Carbon Filter Aromatherapy Child-Lock Timer Portable For Living Room Home Office Deodorizing Tech., White

  • CPENSUS Air Purifier For Bedroom Coverage 107 Ft² True H13 With Activated Carbon Filter Aromatherapy Child-Lock Timer Portable For Living Room Home Office Deodorizing Tech.
  • White

₹2799

₹4499

Get This

Think you can clean the air purifier and it will work perfectly fine? Read this.
Think you can clean the air purifier and it will work perfectly fine? Read this.(AI generated)

Every winter, Delhi’s pollution levels turn the air into a visible health hazard. With AQI numbers crossing into “severe” territory once again, people are staying indoors, but the toxic air is still finding its way into homes. Households are switching on air purifiers 24/7, hoping to keep respiratory illnesses at bay. Naturally, filter sales and purifier usage are at an all-time high.

You may be interested in

15% OFF

Philips AC0950 Smart Wifi Air Purifier for Home | Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft (30m2) with CADR 250 m3/h | HEPA Filter with Activa Carbon | Scheduler feature Connected with Air + APP

  • Philips AC0950 Smart Wifi Air Purifier for Home | Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft (30m2) with CADR 250 m3/h | HEPA Filter with Activa Carbon | Scheduler feature Connected with Air + APP

₹10249

₹11995

Get This

63% OFF

Jafanda JF260s Smart Air Purifiers For Bedroom & Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Catches 99.97% of Viruses & 0.01 Micron Particles, 23dB Quiet Sleep Model With Ambient Light, Voice Control, 2-year Warranty

  • Jafanda JF260s Smart Air Purifiers For Bedroom & Home
  • H13 True HEPA Filter Catches 99.97% of Viruses & 0.01 Micron Particles
  • 23dB Quiet Sleep Model With Ambient Light

₹11399

₹30999

Get This

42% OFF

Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray

  • Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier
  • Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy
  • Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft

₹13899

₹23990

Get This

42% OFF

Sharp Air Purifier for Homes / Offices Dual Purification , Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities FP-F40E-T Brown 7 Years Warranty

  • Sharp Air Purifier for Homes / Offices Dual Purification
  • Plasmacluster Technology
  • (True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities FP-F40E-T Brown 7 Years Warranty

₹9890

₹17000

Get This

But a growing number of users are asking the same question:

Do I really need to keep replacing these filters or can I just wash and reuse them?

In a city where the air purifier itself costs less than a year’s worth of replacement filters for some models, the concern makes sense.

However, experts warn that the wrong cleaning method or cleaning the wrong type of filter can actually make your purifier useless, leaving your indoor air just as polluted as the outdoors.

HEPA filters: Not designed for reuse

Most good-quality air purifiers in India, the ones recommended for fighting PM2.5 pollution, use HEPA filters. These are highly efficient at trapping ultra-fine pollutants such as smoke, dust, viruses, bacteria, and pollen.

Advertisement

But HEPA filters are strictly single-use, warns Edwin Cheung, Founder of Rabbit Air. “The dense fibres inside HEPA filters are created to trap microscopic particles deep within. Washing or vacuuming the filter damages its structure, creating gaps that let pollutants escape straight back into your indoor air.”

In simple terms, if you wash your HEPA filter, you might still hear the purifier running, but it will no longer purify the air effectively. That means your family could still be breathing toxic particles despite the purifier being turned on.

Washable filters

Some budget models or multi-layer purifiers include washable mesh or foam filters in addition to the main HEPA filter. These washable parts are meant to capture larger particles like visible dust and pet hair.

Advertisement

Scott Hardesty, CEO of Caccia Home Services, says washable filters can be rinsed under running water, but with proper precaution. Harsh detergents, scrubbing, or frequent cleaning may weaken the material and reduce its ability to trap pollutants. So while you may save money initially, you might lose out on clean air in the long run.

Pre-filters can be cleaned regularly

Pre-filters are designed to be cleaned because they extend the life of the more expensive filters inside the purifier. A gentle vacuum or rinse every couple of weeks helps the device maintain strong airflow. However, experts stress that these filters must be completely dry before going back in, leftover moisture can lead to mould growth inside the purifier. Also, always unplug the device before cleaning any part of it.

Advertisement

In a city choking on hazardous air, a poorly maintained purifier is almost as bad as having none at all. Understanding your purifier’s filter can ensure the clean air you’re paying for actually reaches your lungs.

 
 
Delhi Pollution
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesStop washing your air purifier filter! Experts warn of a dangerous mistake
Read Next Story