Stop wasting on Free AI: These paid plans are worth it in 2025

Are you tired of the same repeated output from the free AI tools? Here are some paid AI tools subscriptions that you should check out. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published21 Aug 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Shrug the free, check out these paid AI tools.

Paid AI chat plans are essential tools for anyone doing serious work. In India, subscription costs run from about 399 to 1,999 per month, offering smoother performance, smarter models, and extra features over freebies. Here's a breakdown of what’s worth your money.

ChatGPT: Four tiers, one strong base

OpenAI keeps it flexible. The newly introduced ChatGPT Go costs 399/month, supports UPI payments, and gives you 10× the message quota, image uploads, and GPT-5 access over the free tier. ChatGPT Plus at 1,999/month delivers peak performance with advanced reasoning, plugins, and multimodal support. Pro exists but remains niche. 

Google Gemini: Structured and scalable

Gemini's free tier covers basic tasks and integrates across Google tools. The Google AI Pro upgrade, $19.99/month (approx 1,700), unlocks Gemini 2.5 Pro, deep research, video tools, and NotebookLM. There’s also an Ultra tier (~$249/month) for premium access and heavy users. 

Perplexity Pro: Built for deep work

Perplexity Pro users tap into multimodel reasoning powered by GPT-4.1, Claude 4.0 Sonnet, Grok, and Gemini 2.5 Pro. It also includes smart features like file uploads, deep research, and API access. Airtel’s India-only offer gives existing users Perplexity Pro free for a year, a serious bargain worth grabbing before it expires. 

Grok (from xAI): High price, high gain

Grok 4 just raised its bar, and price. The new $300/month plan brings multi-agent reasoning, coding smarts, and a punchy knowledge engine. A premium tool for devs, researchers, and power users. 

Which should you pick?

Scenario

Best option

Affordable all-rounderChatGPT Go 399/month
Creative deep researchPerplexity Pro
Google-centric productivity tasksGemini AI Pro
Developer-level heavy workflowsGrok 4 ($300/month)

If you only need help with writing, brainstorming, or basic queries, even free plans might suffice. But if your workflow demands speed, multi-modality, deep research, or enterprise integration, these paid tiers offer real gains, just pick the plan that fits how you work (and what you want in your AI toolbox).

 
