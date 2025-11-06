Stream Ring by Sandbar records a whisper and transcribes it to your phone

Another AI wearable is on the way, and this one sits on your finger. Sandbar, a new company founded by former CTRL Labs staff who later worked at Meta, has announced Stream Ring. It lets you whisper a note, capture it, and see it as text in an app. Preorders are open at 249 dollars for silver or 299 dollars for gold, and Sandbar says US deliveries are planned for summer 2026.

The idea is to capture thoughts the moment they appear without reaching for a phone. Press the ring’s button, whisper your idea, and Stream records and transcribes it. Notes land in Sandbar’s iOS app at launch. The ring also works as a basic music controller. Tap once to pause or resume, tap twice to skip, and swipe to change volume. Sandbar has not said if the ring streams music itself or only controls apps on the phone.

AI sits at the centre of the experience. An on device assistant called Inner Voice responds with questions and short replies, and it can be tuned to sound like you, using a short setup recording. The aim is quick, private exchanges that feel personal, then tidy notes you can use later.

The hardware focuses on comfort and clarity. The exterior is aluminium with a black resin band inside. A small raised platform holds an oval button, and tiny ports sit on each side for the microphone and speaker. The ring is water resistant. The charger is a flat disc with a U shaped cradle that hugs the band. Battery life is listed as all day. Bluetooth headphones can pair if you want audio in your ear, but they are not required.

Voice capture starts only when you press the button. The company also says recordings are encrypted and that encryption keys are not stored on remote servers. That pledge will matter when buyers weigh convenience against risk.

Privacy matters with any device that records speech. Sandbar says the smart ring isn’t always listening. The microphone turns on only when you press the button. The service comes with two plans. The free tier includes unlimited notes and chats. Stream Pro removes limits on interactions and gives early access to new features. Preorders include three months of Pro, then it is 10 dollars per month. You can stay on the free plan if that suits your use.

Sandbar’s founders, Mina Fahmi and Kirak Hong, bring deep experience in human computer interfaces. Fahmi worked at Kernel and later at Magic Leap. Hong moved from Google to CTRL Labs, where both focused on neural input research before Meta acquired the startup in 2019. That background explains the choice to start with quick, low friction input and build from there.