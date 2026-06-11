Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Stressed about monitoring your parents' health? These smartwatches should be your next gift for them

Keeping aging parents safe isn't tough if you have the right gadget. These expert-approved smartwatches effortlessly track heart health, prevent dangerous falls, and give you complete peace of mind from anywhere.

Published11 Jun 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Your parents deserve a less tech-complicated and easy to navigate smartwatch for health tracking.
Your parents deserve a less tech-complicated and easy to navigate smartwatch for health tracking.(AI Generated)
AI Quick Read

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

Read moreRead less

There is a quiet anxiety that comes with watching our parents age. We want them to maintain their fierce independence, but we constantly worry about the “what-ifs”, like a sudden spike in blood pressure, an irregular heart rhythm, or worse, a fall when no one is around. You don't want to smother them, but you do want to protect them. That is exactly why a health-focused smartwatch is the ultimate gift.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Advertisement

The tech world has evolved past basic step-counters. Today's smartwatches are practically wearable medical assistants. The right device can run an overnight ECG, monitor blood oxygen levels, track sleep apnea risks, and automatically dial emergency services if it detects a hard fall.

But choosing one isn't easy. If it's too complicated for our parents to use, it sits on the nightstand dead. Here is how to pick the perfect tracker that your parents will actually want to wear.

Top 5 health tracking smartwatches for parents and elderly

Advertisement

The Fitbit Sense is a feature-rich health smartwatch that can be especially useful for elderly users and aging parents who want to keep a closer watch on their overall wellness.

With ECG support, heart rate alerts, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management tools, and skin temperature trends, it provides valuable insights that can help users stay proactive about their health. Its long battery life and easy-to-use interface further add to its convenience for everyday wear.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED touchscreen display
Battery Life
Up to 6+ days with fast charging
Health Features
ECG, SpO2, heart rate, skin temperature, stress & sleep tracking
Connectivity
Bluetooth with built-in GPS and Amazon Alexa
Compatibility
Android smartphones

Reason to buy

Comprehensive health tracking with ECG, SpO2, and heart rate alerts.

Long battery life with fast charging reduces frequent charging hassles.

Reason to avoid

Some advanced insights require a Fitbit Premium subscription.

ECG feature availability varies depending on the country.

What makes this health tracker perfect for parents?

Its combination of heart health monitoring, abnormal heart rate alerts, sleep and stress tracking, and easy-to-understand wellness insights makes it an excellent companion for aging parents who want to stay informed about their health every day.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a smart choice for elderly users and aging parents who want advanced health monitoring and the added safety of LTE connectivity.

Features like heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, and SpO2 tracking help keep an eye on vital health metrics, while the bright display and intuitive interface make daily use simple. Its AI-powered wellness insights and durable build add extra convenience for long-term use.

Specifications

Display
1.47-inch Super AMOLED, up to 2000 nits brightness
Processor
3nm chipset with Enhanced BioActive Sensor
Health Features
HR, SpO2, Blood Pressure, ECG, AI-powered wellness tracking
Connectivity
Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual GPS
Durability
Sapphire Glass, Armour Aluminum, 5ATM + IP68 rating

Reason to buy

Comprehensive health suite with blood pressure, ECG, and SpO2 monitoring.

LTE support allows calling and connectivity without relying on a smartphone.

Reason to avoid

Some advanced features work best within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Battery life may require frequent charging with heavy use and LTE enabled.

What makes this health tracker perfect for parents?

Its combination of ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, and heart rate monitoring with LTE connectivity allows parents to stay connected and keep track of important health indicators, even when away from their phone.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 10 is an excellent companion for elderly users and aging parents, especially those already using an iPhone. It combines advanced health monitoring with reliable cellular connectivity.

It allowing users to make calls or send messages without their phone nearby. Features like ECG, irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep tracking, and emergency safety tools help parents stay connected and proactive about their well-being.

Specifications

Display
Always-On Retina Display with 30% larger screen area
Connectivity
GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Health Features
ECG, heart rate alerts, sleep tracking, Vitals app
Battery & Charging
Fast charging with up to 80% charge in around 30 minutes
Build
Natural Titanium case with water-resistant design

Reason to buy

Advanced health and safety features, including ECG and irregular rhythm notifications.

Cellular connectivity enables calling and messaging without carrying an iPhone.

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing makes it one of the most expensive smartwatch options.

Works best within the Apple ecosystem and requires an iPhone for full functionality.

What makes this health tracker perfect for parents?

Its ECG monitoring, heart rhythm alerts, sleep tracking, and standalone cellular connectivity help parents monitor their health while staying easily reachable during emergencies or daily routines.

Advertisement

The Amazfit Balance 2 is a reliable smartwatch for elderly users and aging parents who want continuous health tracking without the hassle of frequent charging.

Its 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and HRV monitoring provide a comprehensive overview of daily wellness, while the impressive 21-day battery life and easy compatibility with Android and iPhone make it highly practical for everyday use.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED with Sapphire Crystal Glass
Battery Life
Up to 21 days on typical usage
Health Features
24/7 heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, HRV & BioCharge monitoring
Connectivity
Bluetooth with Dual-Band GPS and offline maps
Compatibility
Supports both Android and iPhone devices

Reason to buy

Exceptional 21-day battery life minimizes charging interruptions.

Comprehensive health tracking with accurate heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring.

Reason to avoid

Lacks built-in cellular connectivity for standalone calls and messages.

Some advanced sports features may be unnecessary for elderly users.

What makes this health tracker perfect for parents?

Its long battery life, accurate 24/7 health monitoring, and simple cross-platform compatibility make it a dependable everyday wellness companion for parents who want to stay on top of their health with minimal effort.

Advertisement

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a great health-focused smartwatch for elderly users and aging parents who prefer simplicity and long battery life. Its bright AMOLED display with large, easy-to-read text makes navigation easier, while all-day monitoring of heart rate, sleep, stress, respiration, and Body Battery energy levels helps users keep a close watch on their overall wellness.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED touchscreen with Always-On mode
Battery Life
Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode
Health Features
Heart rate, sleep, stress, respiration, hydration & Body Battery monitoring
Connectivity
Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi with smart notifications
Fitness Modes
25+ built-in GPS and indoor sports apps

Reason to buy

Large, easy-to-read display and straightforward interface suit older users.

Up to 11 days of battery life supports continuous 24/7 health tracking.

Reason to avoid

No built-in ECG or blood pressure monitoring.

Non-music version lacks onboard music storage and playback.

What makes this health tracker perfect for parents?

Its easy-to-read display, long battery life, and comprehensive daily wellness tracking—including heart rate, sleep, stress, and Body Battery insights, make it a practical and low-maintenance smartwatch for parents.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches for parents

Smartwatches for health trackingBattery lifeHealth featuresFitness modes
Fitbit Sense Advanced SmartwatchUp to 6+ daysECG, SpO2, heart rate monitoring, skin temperature tracking, stress management, sleep tracking, high/low heart rate alertsDaily Readiness Score, workout tracking, built-in GPS, activity tracking
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, BT + LTE)Up to 40 hours (typical use)Heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, ECG, AI-powered health insights, personalized HR monitoringMultiple workout modes, Dual GPS tracking, activity tracking, personalized fitness coaching
Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular, 46mm)Up to 18 hours (up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode)ECG, irregular heart rhythm notifications, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, Vitals app, respiratory rate monitoringActivity Rings, Workout app, training load metrics, swimming and aquatic tracking
Amazfit Balance 2 Smart Watch (47mm)Up to 21 days24/7 heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, HRV, BioCharge™ energy monitoring170+ sports modes, HYROX mode, Dual-Band GPS, SCUBA diving and golf modes
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS SmartwatchUp to 11 daysHeart rate, sleep score, stress, respiration, hydration, Body Battery™ energy monitoring25+ built-in sports apps including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, yoga, swimming, and golf

Which health features are most important in a smartwatch for parents?

The best smartwatch for elderly users should focus on health monitoring rather than just fitness. Features like heart rate tracking, ECG, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and irregular heart rhythm alerts can help parents keep a closer watch on their well-being. Some premium models also offer stress tracking, fall detection, and emergency SOS features for added peace of mind.

Advertisement

How much battery life should a smartwatch for parents have?

A long battery life is essential because frequent charging can be inconvenient, especially for older users. A smartwatch that lasts at least 5–7 days is a practical choice, while some models can run for up to two or three weeks. Longer battery life also ensures uninterrupted health monitoring, including overnight sleep and heart rate tracking.

Is the smartwatch easy to use for older adults?

Ease of use should be a top priority when buying a smartwatch for parents. Look for models with a bright, easy-to-read display, simple menus, comfortable straps, and intuitive navigation. Features like voice assistants, large icons, and smartphone notifications can make daily use much easier, even for users who are not very tech-savvy.

Advertisement

Factors to consider before buying a smartwatch for the elderly

Health Monitoring Features: Choose a watch with heart rate, SpO2, ECG, sleep tracking, and abnormal heart rhythm alerts for better wellness monitoring.

Battery Life: A battery life of at least a week reduces charging hassles and ensures uninterrupted health and sleep tracking.

Ease of Use: Look for a bright display, large icons, simple menus, and an intuitive interface that older users can navigate comfortably.

Comfort and Durability: A lightweight design, comfortable strap, and water-resistant build make the smartwatch suitable for all-day everyday wear.

Smartphone Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch works seamlessly with the Android or iPhone your parents already use for a hassle-free experience.

Similar stories for you

Also Read | Tired of charging your smartwatch every day? Check out these models
Also Read | Still buying a fitness band? These smartwatches now do much more
Also Read | Your tracker isn't enough: 7 smartwatches for accurate heart rate

The research and expertise

Over the years, I’ve tested and reviewed hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers while covering consumer technology and home appliances for more than a decade. For this guide, I evaluated smartwatches across different price ranges and leading brands available in India, focusing on features that matter most for elderly users and aging parents.

Advertisement

I also explored extensive discussions on Reddit and other tech communities to understand real-world experiences with health sensors, battery life, tracking accuracy, and ease of use. Like every HT journalist, I maintain complete editorial independence, and all recommendations are based on hands-on experience, research, and practical usability.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesStressed about monitoring your parents' health? These smartwatches should be your next gift for them
Advertisement
Read Next Story