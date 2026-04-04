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Struggling with daily cooking? Top 5 20L microwave ovens that save time, top picks from LG, IFB, Panasonic, more

These microwave ovens feature an easy-to-use design and come with auto cook menus for various Indian dishes, which makes them ideal for Indian kitchens.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published4 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
These 20L microwave ovens come with preset menus for Indian cooking.
These 20L microwave ovens come with preset menus for Indian cooking.(Gemini)

In today’s fast-paced world, cooking three meals a day can feel like a race against time. From preparing quick meals before going to work, to reheating leftover food at the end of the day or even making simple and healthy meals at the end of a very long day can all feel very challenging. However, having the right kitchen appliance can make a lot of difference. That’s where 20L microwave ovens come into picture.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) WhiteView Details...

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Faber Instacook20_S Digital Standalone 20L Microwave Oven | 700W | 6 Auto Cook Menu, Digital Control, Reheat & Defrost Feature, 255mm Turnable Glass, Child Safety Lock, Easy Clean Coating | BlackView Details...

₹7,190

...
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Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven| 6 Power Levels| Timer Function|Defrost| Overheat Protection with Auto Shut Off| 2 Year Product Warranty | BlackView Details...

...
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LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)View Details...

₹8,415

...
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)View Details...

...
GET PRICE
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These microwave ovens have a compact design and are ideal for small spaces in apartments. They come with multiple preset cooking menus, which makes them ideal for cooking Indian dishes. What’s more? They also offer smart features such as quick reheat functions, and energy-efficient performance, which is aimed at helping you save both time and electricity.

That said, with the market overflowing with options, choosing the right model for your home can be a bit confusing. So, we have compiled a list of the top 5 20L microwave ovens that you can buy in India right now. These models have been selected based on their price, features and customer reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next big buy.

Top 5 20L microwave ovens for Indian kitchens

This 20L microwave oven by IFB by Glen has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It is ideal for couples, small families and working professionals. It comes with mechanical knobs for managing the timer and features such as the auto-defrost feature and cooking features. Buyers also get a child safety lock feature, which ensures safety of your young kids at home. In addition to this, this microwave oven IFB comes with an overheating protection feature that switches off its heating element if the temperature gets too high.

Specifications

Power
1200W
Controls
Mechanical knobs
Special features
Child safety lock, overheating protection

Reasons to buy

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- Performance

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- Quality

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- Compact

Reason to avoid

...

- No preset cooking menus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this microwave oven offers good performance and is a value-for-money proposition.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its pocket-friendly design and performance.

2. Faber Instacook20_S Digital Standalone 20L Microwave Oven | 700W | 6 Auto Cook Menu, Digital Control, Reheat & Defrost Feature, 255mm Turnable Glass, Child Safety Lock, Easy Clean Coating | Black

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This 20L microwave oven by Faber by Glen has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It is ideal for couples and small families. It comes with six auto-cook menus that can be used for making popular dishes such as pasta, baked potatoes and fish to name a few. It can also be used for defrosting food. The entire process takes around 10 to 95 minutes depending on the food. It comes with both push buttons and mechanical buttons for controlling various functions.

Specifications

Power
700W
Controls
Mechanical knobs and push button
Special features
6 Auto cook menus

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Easy to use

...

Performance

Reason to avoid

...

Limited preset cooking menus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this microwave oven has a good design and offers good performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its premium design and overall performance.

This 20L microwave oven by Morphy Richard has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It has two mechanical knobs that can be used for adjusting the timer and power levels. It offers six adjustable power levels and a defrost function that can be used for quickly thawing frozen food. Additionally, buyers get a quick heating option that can be used for heating food quickly without losing texture or taste. Buyers also get an overheat protection feature that automatically shuts-off the appliance to ensure safety and prevent mechanical or electrical failures.

Specifications

Power
700W
Controls
Mechanical knobs
Special features
Overheat protection, defrost function

Reasons to buy

...

- Light weight design

...

- Value for money buy

...

- Performance

Reason to avoid

...

- No preset cooking menus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this microwave oven has a premium design and offers good performance. They also find it a value-for-money buy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its performance.

This 20L microwave oven by LG has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes with touch-based buttons and three cook modes -- micro, grill and combi -- that can be used for cooking various dishes and roasting meat. It comes with 52 auto cook menus that can be used for making Indian dishes, sweets, and snacks. Users can also set the weight for the dishes being cooked to manage heating effectively. Additionally, buyers get a quartz heater that can be used for grilling food effectively. Apart from this, this microwave oven gets i-wave technology, which ensures faster and healthier cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity.

Specifications

Power
2000W
Controls
Touch-based controls
Special features
3 cook modes, 52 auto cook menus

Reasons to buy

...

- Design

...

- Quality

...

- Value-for-money buy

Reason to avoid

...

- Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this microwave oven offers good quality and a premium design. They also find it a value-for-money buy. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its features and design.

This 20L microwave oven by LG has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It offers 51 auto cook menus that are ideal for cooking snacks, various main course dishes like pasta and curries, and baking desserts. It comes with a digital display along with touch-based controls with dedicated buttons for reheating food, defrosting food like meat and dairy options. It is ideal for a family of two to three members. It comes with a vapour cleaning function that uses water vapour for cleaning this appliance.

Specifications

Power
800W
Controls
Touch-based controls
Special features
Vapor cleaning technology, 51 auto cook menus, auto reheat feature

Reasons to buy

...

Performance

...

Quality

...

Ease-of-use

Reason to avoid

...

Heating performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality, offers ease of use, and appreciate its compact size. However, its heating performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its features and design.

Top 3 features of the top five 20L microwave ovens in India

NAMECAPACITYPOWER OUTPUTSPECIAL FEATURES
IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven20L1200WChild safety lock, overheating protection
Faber Instacook20_S Digital Standalone 20L Microwave Oven20L700W6 Auto cook menus
Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven20L700WOverheat protection, defrost function
LG 20L Grill Microwave Oven20L2000W3 cook modes, 52 auto cook menus
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven20L800WVapor cleaning technology, 51 auto cook menus, auto reheat feature

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesStruggling with daily cooking? Top 5 20L microwave ovens that save time, top picks from LG, IFB, Panasonic, more
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FAQs
For most Indian kitchens, convection microwaves are the best choice as they support baking, grilling, and cooking dishes like pizza, cakes, and tandoori items.
A 20L microwave is ideal for 1–3 people.
A microwave oven with at least 700–900 watts is useful for daily use.
Yes, microwave ovens are safe when used properly and according to manufacturer guidelines.
Brands like LG, IFB, Panasonic, and Godrej are known for reliability, service, and performance.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more