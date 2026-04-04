Struggling with daily cooking? Top 5 20L microwave ovens that save time, top picks from LG, IFB, Panasonic, more

In today’s fast-paced world, cooking three meals a day can feel like a race against time. From preparing quick meals before going to work, to reheating leftover food at the end of the day or even making simple and healthy meals at the end of a very long day can all feel very challenging. However, having the right kitchen appliance can make a lot of difference. That’s where 20L microwave ovens come into picture.

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These microwave ovens have a compact design and are ideal for small spaces in apartments. They come with multiple preset cooking menus, which makes them ideal for cooking Indian dishes. What’s more? They also offer smart features such as quick reheat functions, and energy-efficient performance, which is aimed at helping you save both time and electricity.

That said, with the market overflowing with options, choosing the right model for your home can be a bit confusing. So, we have compiled a list of the top 5 20L microwave ovens that you can buy in India right now. These models have been selected based on their price, features and customer reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next big buy.

Top 5 20L microwave ovens for Indian kitchens

This 20L microwave oven by IFB by Glen has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It is ideal for couples, small families and working professionals. It comes with mechanical knobs for managing the timer and features such as the auto-defrost feature and cooking features. Buyers also get a child safety lock feature, which ensures safety of your young kids at home. In addition to this, this microwave oven IFB comes with an overheating protection feature that switches off its heating element if the temperature gets too high.

Specifications Power 1200W Controls Mechanical knobs Special features Child safety lock, overheating protection Reason to buy - Performance - Quality - Compact Reason to avoid - No preset cooking menus

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this microwave oven offers good performance and is a value-for-money proposition.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its pocket-friendly design and performance.

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This 20L microwave oven by Faber by Glen has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It is ideal for couples and small families. It comes with six auto-cook menus that can be used for making popular dishes such as pasta, baked potatoes and fish to name a few. It can also be used for defrosting food. The entire process takes around 10 to 95 minutes depending on the food. It comes with both push buttons and mechanical buttons for controlling various functions.

Specifications Power 700W Controls Mechanical knobs and push button Special features 6 Auto cook menus Reason to buy Good design Easy to use Performance Reason to avoid Limited preset cooking menus

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this microwave oven has a good design and offers good performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its premium design and overall performance.

This 20L microwave oven by Morphy Richard has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It has two mechanical knobs that can be used for adjusting the timer and power levels. It offers six adjustable power levels and a defrost function that can be used for quickly thawing frozen food. Additionally, buyers get a quick heating option that can be used for heating food quickly without losing texture or taste. Buyers also get an overheat protection feature that automatically shuts-off the appliance to ensure safety and prevent mechanical or electrical failures.

Specifications Power 700W Controls Mechanical knobs Special features Overheat protection, defrost function Reason to buy - Light weight design - Value for money buy - Performance Reason to avoid - No preset cooking menus

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this microwave oven has a premium design and offers good performance. They also find it a value-for-money buy.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its performance.

This 20L microwave oven by LG has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes with touch-based buttons and three cook modes -- micro, grill and combi -- that can be used for cooking various dishes and roasting meat. It comes with 52 auto cook menus that can be used for making Indian dishes, sweets, and snacks. Users can also set the weight for the dishes being cooked to manage heating effectively. Additionally, buyers get a quartz heater that can be used for grilling food effectively. Apart from this, this microwave oven gets i-wave technology, which ensures faster and healthier cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity.

Specifications Power 2000W Controls Touch-based controls Special features 3 cook modes, 52 auto cook menus Reason to buy - Design - Quality - Value-for-money buy Reason to avoid - Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this microwave oven offers good quality and a premium design. They also find it a value-for-money buy. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its features and design.

This 20L microwave oven by LG has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It offers 51 auto cook menus that are ideal for cooking snacks, various main course dishes like pasta and curries, and baking desserts. It comes with a digital display along with touch-based controls with dedicated buttons for reheating food, defrosting food like meat and dairy options. It is ideal for a family of two to three members. It comes with a vapour cleaning function that uses water vapour for cleaning this appliance.

Specifications Power 800W Controls Touch-based controls Special features Vapor cleaning technology, 51 auto cook menus, auto reheat feature Reason to buy Performance Quality Ease-of-use Reason to avoid Heating performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality, offers ease of use, and appreciate its compact size. However, its heating performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its features and design.

Top 3 features of the top five 20L microwave ovens in India

NAME CAPACITY POWER OUTPUT SPECIAL FEATURES IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven 20L 1200W Child safety lock, overheating protection Faber Instacook20_S Digital Standalone 20L Microwave Oven 20L 700W 6 Auto cook menus Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven 20L 700W Overheat protection, defrost function LG 20L Grill Microwave Oven 20L 2000W 3 cook modes, 52 auto cook menus Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven 20L 800W Vapor cleaning technology, 51 auto cook menus, auto reheat feature

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