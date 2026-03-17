Struggling with unhealthy eating habits? Try cooking in these 8 budget air fryers under ₹6000

Why is everyone suddenly buying air fryers?

Our Picks Best air fryer Best value for money

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best air fryer PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details ₹5,480 CHECK DETAILS AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details ₹3,999 CHECK DETAILS Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim (2025) with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year Warranty View Details ₹5,499 CHECK DETAILS Best value for money SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details ₹3,499 CHECK DETAILS Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black) View Details ₹4,490 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Let’s be honest - most of us love crispy food. Whether it’s evening samosas, late-night fries, or weekend chicken wings, fried snacks are hard to resist. But at the same time, there’s growing awareness around health, oil consumption, and lifestyle diseases.

That’s exactly why air fryers are becoming a staple in every household.

They promise the same crispy texture using little to no oil, making them a popular choice in Indian kitchens today. Moreover, they offer convenience, faster cooking, less mess, and easy cleaning. Hence, it’s easy to see why so many people are making the switch.

But here’s the big question: Do you really need to spend ₹10,000 or more on an air fryer?

Not really.

There are plenty of solid options under ₹6000 that can handle everyday cooking needs without burning a hole in your pocket. Let’s break it down.

What can you realistically expect in air fryers under ₹ 6000? Before you buy, it’s important to set the right expectations.

Air fryers under ₹6000 usually come with:

Capacity between 2L to 5L

Manual knobs or basic digital controls

Limited preset options

Standard cooking functions (fry, bake, grill, reheat) You may not get premium features like app control or auto-cleaning, but for daily use, these models do the job well.

In fact, for beginners or small families, these budget-friendly options often offer the best value for money.

Who should buy a budget air fryer under ₹ 6000? Not everyone needs a high-end model, and that’s perfectly fine.

Air fryers under ₹6000 are ideal for:

Students or working professionals living alone

Small families of 2–4 members

First-time users who want to try air frying

Anyone looking for quick, hassle-free cooking

If your daily cooking includes snacks like fries, nuggets, paneer tikka, or even reheating leftovers, a budget air fryer is more than enough. Best air fryers under ₹ 6000 in India

The Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 is a reliable choice for anyone starting their air frying journey. With Rapid Air Technology, it ensures evenly cooked, crispy food using up to 90% less oil. The 4.1L capacity is ideal for small families, while the 1400W power delivers quick results.

It’s simple to use with manual controls and supports multiple functions like frying, baking, grilling, and reheating. Perfect for those who want a trusted brand with consistent performance.

Specifications Capacity 4.1L Power 1400W Temperature Range 80–200°C Timer 60 minutes with auto shut-off Technology Rapid Air Technology Reasons to buy Even cooking with minimal oil usage Durable build with trusted brand reliability Reason to avoid No digital display or presets Slightly premium for manual controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 delivers great cooking results with easy operation and consistent heating. Many praised its compact, sleek design and hassle-free cleaning. One buyer mentioned using it daily for a family of three, highlighting its reliability and overall value.

Why choose this air fryer? If you want a dependable, easy-to-use air fryer from a trusted brand that delivers consistent results without complicated features.

2. AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer is a feature-packed option for budget buyers who want more convenience. With a large 4.5L capacity and 1400W power, it’s great for small families and quick meals. The digital touch display with 7 presets makes cooking easy, even for beginners.

Its 360° air circulation ensures crispy results with minimal oil, while added features like reheat and keep-warm enhance usability. A solid pick for those who want modern features at an affordable price.

Specifications Capacity 4.5L Power 1400W Presets 7 cooking programs Temperature Range 80–200°C Control Type Digital touch panel Reasons to buy Large capacity with useful preset options Digital controls make it beginner-friendly Reason to avoid Build quality could feel average Presets may need manual adjustment sometimes

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the air fryer is a budget-friendly and reliable option that delivers great cooking results across recipes. Many praised its compact design, easy-to-use digital display, and helpful presets. One buyer also highlighted its fast cooking with minimal oil and hassle-free cleaning, making it ideal for daily use.

Why choose this air fryer? If you want a budget-friendly air fryer with digital controls, larger capacity, and preset options for easy, everyday cooking at home, this air fryer is a great option.

The Nutricook 5L Air Fryer stands out for its health-focused design and modern features. It comes with a toxin-free ceramic coating, making it a safer choice for daily cooking. The 1500W power ensures faster cooking, while ProCyclone Technology delivers evenly crispy results.

A clear viewing window with internal light adds convenience, so you can monitor food without opening the basket. With a 5L capacity, it’s ideal for families who want healthier, hassle-free cooking.

Specifications Capacity 5L Power 1500W Coating Ceramic (PTFE/PFOA/PFAS-free) Programs 4 presets Technology ProCyclone air circulation Reasons to buy Toxin-free ceramic coating for healthier cooking Viewing window with light adds convenience Reason to avoid Slightly expensive in this segment Limited preset options compared to competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Nutricook 7L air fryer stands out for its sturdy build and excellent performance, delivering evenly cooked, crispy food. Many appreciated its large capacity for family meals and user-friendly digital controls. One buyer also highlighted the ceramic coating as a safer, non-toxic feature, along with easy cleaning.

Why choose this air fryer? This air fryer is perfect if you prioritise healthier cooking materials, modern features like a viewing window, and want a slightly larger capacity for family use.

The SOLARA 4.5L Air Fryer is a great budget-friendly option packed with useful features. It offers 1500W power for fast cooking and 360° air circulation for crispy, low-oil results. With 10 preset menus and a digital touch panel, it’s easy to use even for beginners. The see-through window adds convenience by letting you monitor cooking without opening the basket. Ideal for small to medium families looking for value and versatility.

Specifications Capacity 4.5L Power 1500W Presets 10 cooking modes Technology 360° air circulation Control Type Digital touch panel Reasons to buy Multiple presets for easy, versatile cooking Viewing window adds convenience Reason to avoid Build quality is average Presets may not always be precise

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the SOLARA digital air fryer is easy to use, even for beginners, with helpful presets and user-friendly controls. Many praised its quiet operation, compact design, and healthy oil-free cooking. One buyer also liked the recipe book, calling it a time-saving, budget-friendly option for everyday meals.

Why choose this air fryer? This is an affordable air fryer with useful presets, a viewing window, and good capacity for everyday family cooking without spending too much.

The Faber 6L Air Fryer is a great pick for larger families looking for a budget-friendly yet spacious option. With a 6L capacity, it easily handles bigger portions, making it ideal for group meals. The 1500W power combined with 360° rapid air technology ensures evenly cooked, crispy food with up to 85% less oil.

It also supports multiple cooking functions like fry, bake, roast, and grill, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Technology 360° Rapid Air Circulation Functions Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Reheat Control Type Manual temperature & timer Reasons to buy Large capacity ideal for families Versatile cooking functions in one appliance Reason to avoid No digital display or presets Bulky design may need more space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Faber air fryer offers versatile cooking with multiple functions like frying, baking, and grilling. Many appreciated its sleek design, non-stick pan, and consistent performance. One buyer noted that while it delivers good results, the manual controls may feel less convenient and the power cord length could be better.

Why choose this product? Yes, if you need a large-capacity air fryer for family cooking and want a versatile, budget-friendly appliance for everyday use without focusing on digital features.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer is a powerful and spacious option for families who want both capacity and convenience. With a large 6.5L basket and 1600W power, it’s ideal for cooking bigger portions quickly.

The 8 preset menus and digital touch panel make it easy to use, while the glass window with built-in light lets you monitor food without opening the basket. A great choice for those who want modern features with strong performance.

Specifications Capacity 6.5L Power 1600W Presets 8 cooking modes Technology 360° rapid air circulation Control Type Digital touch panel Reasons to buy Large capacity suitable for families Viewing window with light adds convenience Reason to avoid Takes up more kitchen space Build quality feels average for the price

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Kent air fryer delivers excellent results, making food crispy outside and juicy inside with minimal oil. Many praised its fast heating, even cooking, and user-friendly controls. One buyer also highlighted its sturdy build, sleek design, and overall value for money for everyday use.

Why choose this product? You can buy this product if you need a large-capacity, feature-rich air fryer with digital controls and viewing window, perfect for family cooking and frequent use at home.

The Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer is a well-rounded option for families who want both capacity and modern features. With 1500W power and swirl heating technology, it ensures evenly cooked, crispy food using less oil.

The 6L capacity is ideal for larger portions, while the touch control panel and 8 presets make cooking simple and convenient. The viewing window adds extra ease, making it a practical pick for everyday family cooking.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Presets 8 cooking modes Technology Swirl heating up to 200°C Control Type Digital touch panel Reasons to buy Large capacity with useful presets Viewing window for easy monitoring Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for small kitchens Limited brand recall compared to bigger names

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the air fryer is easy to use and clean, making it convenient for everyday cooking. Many praised its fast performance and tasty results. One buyer even mentioned gifting it to others, calling it a great purchase worth considering.

Why choose this product? You can buy this product if you want a large-capacity air fryer with digital controls, presets, and a viewing window for convenient, everyday family cooking.

The Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer is a balanced option for those who want a trusted brand with practical features. Its 4.2L capacity suits small families, while Aero Crisp technology ensures even cooking with less oil. The see-through window lets you monitor food easily, and the non-stick basket simplifies cleaning.

With adjustable temperature and a compact design, it’s perfect for everyday use. A reliable pick for users who want convenience and brand assurance.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Power 1350W Technology Aero Crisp air circulation Basket Non-stick silicon coated Control Type Manual with timer & temperature Reasons to buy Trusted brand with good after-sales support Viewing window adds convenience Reason to avoid Lower wattage compared to competitors No digital display or presets

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the air fryer offers great convenience with adjustable temperature and timer controls. Many praised its 4.2L capacity for small families and consistent crispy results. One buyer also liked its premium look, though noted that larger batches may require multiple cooking rounds.

Why choose this product? Choose this product if you want a reliable air fryer from a trusted brand with simple controls and decent capacity for daily cooking needs.

Top 3 features of the best air fryers under ₹ 6000

Air fryers under 6000 Capacity Power Control Type Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 4.1L 1400W Manual (Analog Knob) AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer 4.5L 1400W Digital Touch Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim 5L 1500W Digital Touch SOLARA 4.5L Digital Air Fryer 4.5L 1500W Digital Touch Faber 6L Air Fryer (Manual) 6L 1500W Manual KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L 6.5L 1600W Digital Touch Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer 6L 1500W Digital Touch Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer 4.2L 1350W Manual

What can you actually cook in these air fryers? If you think air fryers are only for fries, you’ll be surprised.

Here’s what you can easily make:

French fries, aloo tikki, samosas

Paneer tikka, chicken wings, kebabs

Toast, sandwiches, reheated pizza

Roasted vegetables

Even cakes and muffins (in small batches) For Indian kitchens, this means less oil, quicker cooking, and fewer utensils to clean.

Common myths about budget air fryers Myth 1: Cheap air fryers don’t perform well

Not true. Many budget models offer solid performance for everyday use.

Myth 2: Food won’t be crispy

With the right temperature and timing, you can get crispy results easily.

Myth 3: Not useful for Indian cooking

From paneer tikka to samosas, air fryers work well with Indian recipes too.

Factors to consider before buying an air fryer under ₹ 6000 Capacity: 2–3L for 1–2 people, 4–5L for families

Power: Higher wattage means faster cooking

Controls: Manual is simple, digital is convenient

Basket quality: Non-stick coating matters

Warranty: Always check brand support Similar stories for you These 5 air fryer ovens can easily replace your OTG for everyday cooking at home on a budget