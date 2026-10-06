Student laptops under ₹35,000: The specs that matter more than the price tag

FAQs

Is 8 GB of RAM enough for a student laptop in 2026?

It is the realistic minimum now. If your course involves heavier software or you tend to keep many browser tabs open, 16GB will keep the laptop feeling fast for longer.

Should I buy a laptop with a hard disk drive if it is cheaper?

No. An SSD makes a far bigger difference to everyday speed than almost any other spec, and a laptop with a hard disk drive will feel sluggish from day one.

How much should a good student laptop under ₹35,000 weigh?

Most laptops in this range fall between 1.3kg and 1.8kg. Anything within that is fine for daily carrying to college, though lighter is always more comfortable.

Does processor generation matter more than processor brand?

Yes. A newer generation chip from either major brand will generally outperform and age better than an older generation chip, even if the older one sounds similar on paper.

Will a ₹35,000 laptop really last two years without slowing down?

With the right specs, yes, for typical student use like browsing, documents, video calls and light coursework. Heavier software or multitasking will shorten that comfortable lifespan.