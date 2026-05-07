Students special: Apple, Samsung tablets get up to 40% off at Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026)

Tablets are the ultimate study companion for students. They come with a decently large displays to read comfortably, a long battery life that gets rid of charging hassles, a powerful processor that lets students multitask and use various platforms with ease and they can be paired with keyboard to make typing easier. What's more? They are significantly lighter than a conventional laptops, which makes them ideal for students. So, if you are a student and you're looking for a tablet to help you study better, or a parent looking for a tablet for your kid, we have some good news for you. You can get a massive discount on the purchase of tablets by top brands on Amazon. More specifically, you get a discount of up to 40 percent on the purchase of tablets from Samsung and Apple.

This offer is a part of the Amazon Great Summer Fest (May 2026) that will kickstart in India on May 8. But if you have a Prime subscription, you get get hands on these discounts and other deals today and get your favourite premium tablet at a fraction of price. But before we get into the specific products, lets take you through the deals and discounts available on the purchase of Samsung and Apple tablets.

Discounts and other offers on the purchase of Samsung, Apple tablets at Amazon Summer Sale As mentioned before, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40 percent on premium tablets by Samsung and Apple. In addition to this, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,000 on the purchase of these tablets, which will bring down their prices significantly, and a cashback of up to ₹7,500 on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. Buyers can save more on payments made using HDFC Bank credit card transactions.

Top 5 deals on the purchase of Samsung and Apple tablets on Amazon Summer Sale

Best deals on tablets by Samsung, get up to 40% off Samsung tablets offer a premium design along with a bright and vibrant display, a powerful processor, S-Pen support along with a host of productivity tools and experiences. As far as the tablets in our list are concerned, most of these models feature large high-resolution screens—ranging from TFT to premium Dynamic AMOLED panels—with smooth refresh rates for fluid scrolling and media consumption. A key highlight is S Pen support, which enables precise note-taking, sketching, and creative workflows. On the performance end they are powered by either Exynos or flagship-grade chipsets paired with ample RAM and expandable storage via microSD. Together, they ensure a smooth multitasking experience. Across the models, you will also find features like Split View, Samsung DeX, and Galaxy AI tools, fast charging support, and stereo speakers, and optional 5G connectivity.

Coming to the offers, buyers can get up to ₹37,000 off on exchanging their old tablets. They can also save more on credit card EMI transactions. Here are the top deals on Samsung tablets.

Best deals on tablets by Apple, get exchange bonus of up to ₹ 37,000 Apple tablets are known for their premium build, powerful performance, and seamless ecosystem integration, which makes them ideal for both students and working professionals. As far as models in are concerned, they come with a vibrant Liquid Retina displays with True Tone colours, smooth multitasking via iPadOS, and long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours for everyday usage. Additionally, you also get support for accessories like the Apple Pencil and keyboards, which makes them versatile for work and creativity. These tablets balances portability with performance, which makes them perfect for on-the-go productivity and gaming.

Coming to discounts, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹37,000 along with a discount up to five percent and credit card EMI transactions. So, if you want to get an iPad, here are the top deals available during the Amazon Summer Sale.

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