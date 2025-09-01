Stuffcool launches Nemo, a compact magnetic 10,000mAh powerbank at just ₹2499 with multi-device support

Stuffcool, one of India’s leading tech accessory brands, has introduced Nemo, a new compact 10,000mAh magnetic wireless powerbank designed to make on-the-go charging easier and lighter.

Advertisement

Weighing just 205 grams and sized at 10.6 x 6.0 x 2.6 cm, Nemo is as small as a candy bar but delivers enough power to fully charge an iPhone twice through wired connection. Its design makes it slim, lightweight and pocket-friendly, aimed at users who want reliable backup power without the extra bulk.

Specifications of Nemo

Battery Capacity: 10000mAh/37Wh

Input (Type-C Port / Cable): 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A (Max 18W)

Output (Type-C Port / Cable): 5V 3A, 9V 2.22A, 12V 1.67A (Max 20W)

PPS (Type-C Port / Cable): 5~5.9V 3A, 5~11V 2A (Max 22W)

USB-A: 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 10V 2.25A, 12V 1.5A (Max 22.5W)

Phone (Wireless1): 5W/7.5W/10W/15W

iWatch (Wireless2): 3W

Advertisement

Weight: 205g ± 10g

Dimension: 60x106x25.5mm

Fast, wireless, and multi-device charging

Nemo supports up to 15W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging for iPhones, allowing users to snap the device directly to the back of their phone, no cables required. For faster charging, the built-in 20W Type-C cable can be used for Samsung, Pixel, and other USB-C devices. Additionally, a 22.5W USB-A port ensures universal fast charging for brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme.

The powerbank comes with a digital display that shows battery status at a glance, helping users stay updated on power levels. Importantly, Nemo is airline safe, making it suitable for frequent travellers.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate that Nemo offers multi-device support, including a dedicated 3W wireless output for Apple Watch. This versatility, combined with its compact size, makes it an attractive option for professionals, travellers, and everyday users alike.

Advertisement

Availability of Nemo by Stuffcool

Certified with BIS approval and CE RoHS standards, Nemo is also proudly made in India. The product is already available for purchase on Stuffcool.com and across leading retail stores in India.