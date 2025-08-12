Stuffcool launches Odin: Qi2-certified 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank with 35W fast charging

Stuffcool has unveiled its latest premium charging accessory, Odin, a Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe power bank designed for iPhone, Samsung, and Pixel users. Touted as the “Godfather of Wireless Charging,” Odin is priced at ₹3799.

Magnetic wireless charging with Qi2 technology Odin supports Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe wireless charging, enabling iPhones to charge up to twice as fast compared to standard 7.5W MagSafe chargers. The magnetic alignment ensures a secure snap for compatible iPhones, while also offering Samsung Super Fast Charging for flagship Galaxy devices like the S22, S23, S24, and S25 Ultra.

Despite housing a 10,000mAh battery, Odin maintains a compact footprint at 7.0 x 10.8 x 2.0 cm and weighs just 230g.

35W wired fast charging For users who need a quick top-up, Odin features a 35W PD wired output that can charge an iPhone or Google Pixel from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It also comes with a built-in Type-C cable that supports 35W output and 20W input, eliminating the need to carry extra cables. This makes it suitable for charging smartphones, tablets, and even accessories like AirPods Pro.

Smart features and design touches Odin’s design includes a built-in stand to support StandBy Mode on iPhones, ideal for hands-free viewing, video calls, or desk setups. A smart digital display provides real-time battery status, so users can keep track of power levels at a glance.

The device is BIS-approved and Made in India, reinforcing Stuffcool’s commitment to local manufacturing and compliance with safety standards.

Key Specifications: Battery: 10,000mAh / 38.5Wh

Wired Input (Type-C / Cable): Up to 20W

Wired Output (Type-C / Cable): Up to 35W PD & PPS

Wireless Output: 5W / 7.5W / 10W / 15W Qi2 MagSafe

Weight: 230g ± 10g

Dimensions: 7.0 × 10.8 × 2.0 cm

With Odin, Stuffcool is targeting users who want fast, reliable, and cable-free charging on the go, without compromising on style or portability.