Summer Appliances Fest: Save up to 60% on air coolers, fans, juicers and more

Summer is here, and so is the perfect time to upgrade your home with appliances that bring comfort and convenience. If you're battling rising temperatures or looking to stay refreshed, the Summer Appliances Fest has something for everyone. From powerful air coolers and energy-efficient ceiling fans to reliable water purifiers and handy juicers, we've got you covered.

This limited-time sale offers incredible discounts on top-quality appliances designed to make your summer more enjoyable. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals that combine performance, style, and savings.

Orient Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler delivers a strong air throw with Densenest honeycomb pads offering 25% more cooling and up to 45% greater water retention. Its heavy-duty 1300 m³/hr air delivery and large 92L tank allow it to cover large rooms up to 450 sq.ft. The ABS rust-proof body and dust filter promote cleaner air, and it features 4-way cooling, auto-fill, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted performance.

With wheels for portability and easy controls, it’s suited for diverse indoor environments like bedrooms, offices, or living spaces. Adjustable louvres and three speed settings give you customised cooling, but it's larger size may take up space in smaller rooms.

Specifications Capacity 92 litres Air Delivery 1300 m³/hr Power 140 Watts Material ABS plastic Floor Area 450 sq.ft.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New offers targeted cooling with a 36L tank and a high-speed turbo fan that throws air up to 30 feet, making it ideal for bedrooms or personal spaces (up to 200 sq.ft.). Its Hexacool pads and Duramarine pump prevent bacterial growth, ensuring fresh air. The model is inverter compatible and highly portable, with caster wheels and vertical auto-swing for even air distribution.

The 3-year warranty distinguishes it for reliability. However, smaller tank size means frequent refills in hot weather, and best results are in smaller or personal spaces.

Specifications Capacity 36 litres Air Throw 30 ft Power 100 Watts Material Plastic Area Coverage 200 sq.ft.

Livpure Koolbliss holds 65L and features antibacterial honeycomb pads, a dedicated ice chamber for extra cooling, and multidirectional wheels for effortless movement. The 190W motor with overload protection makes it suitable for continuous operation, especially on inverter backup. A water level indicator and body-level air throw enhance user convenience and comfort for up to 300 sq.ft.

Ideal for midsize rooms or offices, it’s easy to relocate as needed. The heavier build when filled may restrict movement up stairs, while higher power usage could matter for eco-conscious users.

Specifications Capacity 65 litres Air Flow 5000 CFM Power 190 Watts Feature Ice chamber, wheels Floor Area 300 sq.ft.

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm is a 3-blade, energy-efficient ceiling fan designed for homes. Its copper motor and rust-free finish ensure a long lifespan, while 390 RPM and wide blades give efficient air delivery. The BEE 1-star rating means lower electricity bills, and the classic look suits most décor. A 2-year warranty gives affordable peace of mind.

Installation and assembly are required. No remote or smart features, and the 52W power may be high compared to BLDC models on the market.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Power 52 Watts Speed 390 RPM Construction Metal, rust-proof No. of Speeds 3

Orient Apex-FX 1200mm blue ceiling fan combines durability with a sleek design, housing a powerful motor for smooth operation and good air delivery. Double ball bearings ensure lesser noise and greater longevity while corrosion-resistant blades simplify upkeep. Five speeds allow for user comfort and adaptability across living, dining, or bedrooms.

While highly efficient and easy to keep clean, this fan lacks smart or remote control features and its airflow capacity may fall short in very large spaces.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Power 50 Watts Speed 350 RPM Air Delivery 210 CMM No. of Speeds 5

atomberg Renesa Enzel offers modern energy efficiency thanks to a 5-star BLDC motor using just 35W at full speed—saving up to 65% power. The LED speed indicator and universal smart remote provide convenience (timers, boost, sleep mode). High air delivery (225 CMM) and low noise (under 57dB) ensure comfort even in quiet rooms.

Smart compatibility for false ceilings adds flexibility. The price is higher than conventional fans, but substantial savings and remote convenience compensate for it.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Power 35 Watts Speed 6 speeds (Remote) Air Delivery 225 CMM Noise <57dB

Havells AQUAS offers 7-stage RO+UF filtration with Copper+Zinc+Minerals technology to balance pH and add minerals. The 7L transparent tank is easy to clean and the faucet prevents splashing. The compact and versatile design fits on a corner, wall, or table, and smart alerts notify you about purifier health, while overload protection ensures safety.

Free unlimited service for a year aids hassle-free ownership. No hot/cold water option and tank capacity may be just enough for midsize families.

Specifications Purification RO + UF, 7 stages Capacity 7 litres Tank Removable, easy clean Mount Wall/corner/table Smart Alerts Yes

V-Guard Zenora 2X has 8-stage purification (RO+UV+UF), refines water up to 2000 ppm TDS, and adds calcium/magnesium for taste and health. The 7L tank, 40% water recovery, and BIS-compliance guarantee high efficiency. The 2-year all-inclusive warranty and proactive service are standout advantages, covering all maintenance without hidden costs.

No hot/cold water or app connectivity. With pre-filter changes done proactively, it appeals to those who want low-maintenance purity.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF, 8 stages Capacity 7 litres Water Recovery Up to 40% Warranty 2 years, all-inclusive Max TDS 2000 ppm

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer uses a 240W copper motor and screw-shaped auger to cold-press juice from whole fruits and vegetables. Its 74mm feeding tube fits even big fruits, reducing prep. It comes with three strainers and is BPA-free, with dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup. Optimized for juice yield and nutrition, it suits kitchens that need daily juicing, smoothies, or sorbets.

Heavier than centrifugal models, it delivers higher nutrition but needs more cleaning attention and storage space.

Specifications Motor 240 Watts copper Feeding Tube 74mm Strainers 3 (juice/smoothie/sorbet) Dishwasher Safe Yes Warranty 1 yr (5 yr motor)

Kuvings B1700 is a premium cold-press juicer featuring a 240W copper motor and patented JMCS tech for 10% more juice. Its 76mm wide feeding tube reduces prep, and the durable Ultem auger handles even tough greens or nut milks. Winner of multiple global design awards, it includes cleaning aids and is backed by a 12-year motor warranty for worry-free use.

Smoothie and sorbet strainers are extra purchases. Heavier and pricier than basic models, it excels in juice quality and durability.

Specifications Motor 240W copper Feeding Tube 76mm Warranty 12 years (motor) Material Ultem/Tritan/BPA-free Cleaning Kit Included

