Surprise your friends with thoughtful gifts this Friendship Day

Gifting on Friendship Day doesn’t have to be loud or flashy, it just has to make sense. The best gifts are the ones that say, “I know what you’d love, and I’ve been paying attention.” So this year, skip the generic photo frames and pick something that genuinely adds value to your friends’ lives.

Here are five surprisingly meaningful picks to wrap up the nostalgia and give it a techy twist:

1. Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K: For your friend who’s always driving Whether it’s late-night drives or solo road trips, this dual-camera dashcam records both front and rear with sharp clarity, even at night. With GPS, Wi-Fi, and emergency G-sensor features, it’s peace of mind in traffic. A solid gift for the highway regular in your group.

2. Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): For the one who still loves reading The newest Kindle Paperwhite is fast, sleek, and comes with a bigger 7-inch display that mimics real paper. With weeks of battery and a distraction-free reading experience, this is perfect for your bookworm bestie who always says they’re “trying to read more.”

3. GSH R36S Handheld Game Console: For the retro gaming fan This 3.5-inch handheld emulator is packed with nostalgia, think old-school Mario, Contra, and arcade classics. With 128 GB storage and a colourful design, it’s perfect for short commutes, travel, or just zoning out between meetings. Great for that one friend who still talks about their Game Boy.

4. Amazon Echo Pop: For the one who needs a little Alexa in their life Smart speaker, alarm clock, daily news updater, party DJ, this compact Echo does it all with solid sound and voice control. Great for bedrooms, desks, or even kitchens. It’s practical, fun, and honestly feels more premium than its price tag.

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini 41: For the friend who captures everything Instant prints, vintage vibes, and a surprisingly decent built-in flash. The Instax Mini 41 brings memories to life, literally. A thoughtful pick for anyone who still loves scrapbooks, journaling, or fridge-photo walls.

