Surprising price drop on MacBook models during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Apple fans, it’s time to celebrate! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing jaw-dropping deals on MacBook models. From the powerful M3 MacBook Air to the versatile MacBook Pro, discounts are making these premium laptops more accessible than ever.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details Get Price Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray View Details ₹1.25L Check Details Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight View Details ₹1.06L Check Details Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 14‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹2.40L Check Details 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details ₹82,990 Check Details

Whether you’re a student, designer, or professional on the move, there’s a MacBook tailored to your performance and portability needs. With sleek designs, blazing speed, and all-day battery life, this is the perfect time to upgrade your laptop game.

The 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip brings serious power in a featherlight body. Its 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU make multitasking effortless, while the 13-inch display looks stunning. Ideal for professionals and creators, it balances speed, battery life, and portability perfectly. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this model stands out for users seeking a future-ready laptop that’s both sleek and performance-packed.

The 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip continues Apple’s legacy of elegance and power. Its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU deliver smooth everyday performance, while 24GB memory ensures seamless multitasking. The 512GB storage handles heavy workloads with ease. Perfect for students and professionals, it’s a top pick during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for anyone wanting speed, style, and long battery life in one package.

Apple’s 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip feels like a mini powerhouse. The 10-core CPU and GPU combo makes demanding apps fly, while 16GB RAM ensures fluid performance. With a 512GB SSD, you’ll never run short on speed or space. Ideal for content creators and business users, this MacBook is a premium steal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is made for serious professionals. Its 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU bring workstation-level performance in a portable body. The Liquid Retina XDR display stuns with color precision, and 24GB unified memory ensures seamless editing and design work. If you want a laptop that handles everything you throw at it, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the time to buy.

The 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip still holds strong in 2025. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and slim aluminum frame make it a perfect daily driver. The M2 chip handles multitasking and creative work efficiently, while the 1080p camera keeps video calls sharp. With prices dropping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this remains a smart pick for anyone upgrading from Intel-powered MacBooks.