Suspect someone peeked at your iPhone? Turn on these two settings and catch them next time

If you worry someone peeked at your iPhone, you do not need spy apps or drama. iOS already gives you two quiet checks that surface snooping without fuss. Set them up once, let them run, and you will spot trouble fast. They are already in iOS, they take minutes to set up, and they do not need risky third party apps.

Set these up once, then watch for quiet clues Start with App Privacy Report in Settings, Privacy and Security. Turn it on, then live with it for a few days. It logs when apps access your camera, microphone, location, photos, and contacts. If you see sensor access at odd hours or from an app you do not trust, that is your first tell. You can act on it in seconds by revoking permissions or deleting the app. This does not name a person, and it will not snap a secret photo but it does reveal if your phone’s most sensitive parts were used when you were not looking.

Then open Screen Time. Check pickups and the first app used after each pickup. This view shows when the device was woken and which app launched first. If your phone records pickups at 2am and opens Messages or Photos, that is your second tell. You will not get a face or a name, yet the pattern is clear enough to address at home or at work. It is calm evidence, not a scary story.

A few ground rules keep this honest. iOS does not provide a built in log that lists intruders with images and timestamps. Any app that claims to identify snoopers by taking covert selfies will struggle on iPhone because iOS limits background camera access. Focus on what Apple already exposes. App Privacy Report shows sensor access and network activity. Screen Time shows behaviour around unlocks. Together they paint a reliable picture without gimmicks.

If the reports look off, lock things down. Change your passcode to a strong six digit or alphanumeric code. Disable Lock Screen access to Wallet, Control Centre, and notifications that reveal messages. Review permissions for Camera, Microphone, Photos, Location, and Contacts. Remove apps you do not recognise. Check devices signed in to your Apple ID and sign out anything that is not yours. These steps are dull, which is why they work.

