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Sweating at your desk? We tested the best compact table fans for home offices under ₹3,000

Table fans can provide instant relief from heat during the sweltering Indian summers. Their low-noise operation and compact design makes them ideal for small spaces.

Shweta Ganjoo
Updated28 May 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Table fans are ideal for home offices, offices and workstations.
Table fans are ideal for home offices, offices and workstations. (HT Tech)

Working from home during Indian summers isn't easy. When the temperature outdoors crosses 45 degree Celsius and humidity makes small spaces feel suffocating, turning on your laptop and working becomes incredibly uncomfortable. One way to beat the heat is by turning on the AC. But that can quickly increase your electricity bill. Another way to work comfortably from your home office is by turning to a table fan.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Bajaj Pygmy Mini Fan 110MM | USB Charging | Multi-Clip Function | Rechargeable | 4-Hr Back-up | Silent Operation | Longer Battery Life | Energy Efficient | Portable【White】View Details...

₹990

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NUUK LIT v3 | Rechargeable Table Fan | 3 Mood Light Settings | 6000mAh Battery | Up to 17 hrs Run time | Magnetic Remote | Ultra-silent BLDC Motor | 120 Auto Oscillation | Type - C ChargingView Details...

₹2,999

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Portronics Chill On, Mini Type-C Powered Table & Hanging Fan, 360° Rotation, 3-Speeds, Upto 5000 RPM, BLDC Motor, One Button Control, Compact 3.5” Design with Loop for Desk, Home, Office & TravelView Details...

₹660

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LONGWAY Speedy P1 300 mm/12 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Table Fan (Black, Pack of 1)View Details...

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Orient Electric 400 mm Table 77 | High Speed Table Fan for Home|100% Copper Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | 90 Degree Oscillation | 3 Speed Control | Military Grade Guard | BlackView Details...

₹2,899

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern table fans are designed to deliver strong airflow in smaller spaces while remaining compact enough to be kept on study tables and workstations. They offer quiet motors for distraction-free meetings, high-speed airflow for fast cooling and pocket-friendly design that looks good and saves energy.

To help you choose the right one, we tested some of the best compact table fans under 3,000 based on cooling performance, noise levels, portability, build quality, and ease of use. Here are the best compact table fans for home offices in 2026.

Best table fans for home offices in India

This table fan by Bajaj is designed for users who need personal cooling in compact spaces like home offices, study tables, kitchens, or bedside setups. Its lightweight and portable design makes it easy to place on desks or clip onto surfaces using the multi-utility clamp mechanism. It features a rechargeable 1,800mAh Li-ion battery that delivers up to 4 hours of backup, making it useful during power cuts and travel. Despite its compact size, the fan offers high-speed air delivery with up to 3300 RPM for quick cooling in hot and humid conditions. With three speed settings, USB charging support, and low-noise operation, this table is a practical and energy-efficient cooling solution for personal use during Indian summers.

Specifications

Blade Length
110 mm
Wattage
10W
Battery
1800mAh Li-Ion rechargeable battery
Speed Settings
3
Noise Level
8dB
Special Features
4 hours runtime, USB charging

Reasons to buy

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Portable design

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Strong airflow

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Good quality

Reason to avoid

...

Long charging time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table fan of good quality and they like its portable design. Buyers have also appreciated its strong airflow and they say that this fan performs best when plugged in. However, buyers have pointed out that this table fan takes a long time to charge.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this table fan for its portable design and strong airflow.

2. NUUK LIT v3 | Rechargeable Table Fan | 3 Mood Light Settings | 6000mAh Battery | Up to 17 hrs Run time | Magnetic Remote | Ultra-silent BLDC Motor | 120 Auto Oscillation | Type - C Charging

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The NUUK v3 Rechargeable Table Fan is designed for users who need a portable cooling solution. It features a compact design that fits easily on work desks, bedside tables, and study setups without occupying much space. Its built-in rechargeable battery offers cordless operation, making it ideal for power cuts, travel, and work-from-home use. The fan supports multiple speed modes along with a 120-degree oscillation functionality. It has a airflow of 177 CFM and an air throw distance of 9.8 ft. Additionally, it comes with a reverse wireless charging feature, which you can use to recharge your wearables and hearables and three mood light options. This fan can also be plugged into your laptop and power bank for usage.

Specifications

Blade Length
Approx 150 mm
Wattage
10W
Battery
6000mAh battery with Type-C charging
Speed Settings
4
Noise Level
32dB
Special Features
BLDC motor, built-in reverse charging, magnetic remote

Reasons to buy

...

Compact design

...

Strong airflow

...

Good quality

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Long charging time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table fan of premium quality. They like its portable and compact design and strong performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this table fan for its portable design and special features.

This Portronics portable rechargeable fan is designed for users looking for versatile personal cooling during hot and humid summers. It features a compact and lightweight body that can be placed on a desk, hung in small spaces, or used during travel and power cuts. The fan is powered by an energy efficient BLDC motor that supports 3-speed airflow settings along with a 360-degree rotation functionality for better air circulation in compact rooms. While it runs on a battery, it can also be plugged in laptops and power banks for usage and for charging.

Specifications

Blade Length
3.25-inch blades
Wattage
10W
Battery
Rechargeable battery with USB charging
Speed Settings
3
Noise Level
Low-noise operation
Special Features
360-degree rotation, hanging support, BLDC motor USB-powered charging

Reasons to buy

...

Compact design

...

Strong airflow

...

Good quality

...

Low noise level

Reason to avoid

...

Slight vibration on top speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table fan of good quality. They like its portable design and strong performance. They also appreciate its low noise operation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this table fan for its portable design and low noise operations.

This Longway table fan uses a carbon steel body that is designed to provide powerful airflow for effective cooling during Indian summers. Its compact body and sleek black finish make it suitable for home offices, bedrooms, and study tables. It is powered by an energy-efficient motor and has aerodynamic blades that deliver a higher air delivery of 230 CMM. With multiple speed controls and sturdy build quality, the Longway Speedy table fan is designed for everyday use while balancing performance, portability, and low power consumption for budget-conscious users.

Specifications

Blade Length
300 mm
Wattage
50W
Battery
No rechargeable battery
Speed Settings
3
Noise Level
Low-noise operation
Special Features
High-speed motor, oscillation support, energy-efficient operation

Reasons to buy

...

Compact design

...

Strong airflow

...

Good quality

Reason to avoid

...

Noise levels increase at top fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table fan of good quality. They like its portable design and strong airflow

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this table fan for its portable design and good airflow.

This Orient Electric table fan combines rugged design with practical cooling features. It comes with a rechargeable battery that enables cordless operation during power cuts and outdoor usage, while the 90-degree oscillation support improves air circulation across small spaces. This fan offers multiple speed controls for adjustable airflow and is designed to deliver strong cooling of 95 CMM despite its compact dimensions. With low-noise performance, USB charging support, and portable construction, it works well for home offices, study rooms, and personal cooling needs during long summer days.

Specifications

Blade Length
400mm
Wattage
110W
Battery
Corded power supply
Speed Settings
3
Noise Level
Low-noise operation
Special Features
90-degree Oscillation control, USB charging, cordless operation

Reasons to buy

...

Compact design

...

Strong airflow

...

Good quality

Reason to avoid

...

Noise levels increase at top fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table fan of good quality. They like its portable design and strong airflow

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this table fan for its portable design and good airflow.

This Sujata portable table fan is designed for users who want reliable personal cooling in compact spaces like home offices, bedrooms, and study areas. It features a lightweight and portable design and it's easy to move around while fitting neatly on desks and side tables. Its 180mm blades are engineered for smoother airflow and reduced vibration. The adjustable tilt mechanism improves directional air delivery, making it suitable for focused cooling while working or sleeping.

Specifications

Blade Length
180 mm
Wattage
30W
Battery
Corded operations
Speed Settings
3
Noise Level
Low-noise operation
Special Features
Adjustable tilt head, portable design

Reasons to buy

...

Compact design

...

Strong airflow

...

Good quality

Reason to avoid

...

Noticeable noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the table fan to be of excellent quality and appreciate its elegant design. The airflow speed receives positive feedback. They also consider it a value for money buy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this table fan for its compact design and good airflow.

Top 3 features of the best table fans for home offices in India

NAMEWATTAGEPOWER SOURCESPECIAL FEATURES
Bajaj Pygmy Mini Fan10W1800mAh Li-Ion rechargeable battery4 hour runtime, USB charging
NUUK LIT v310W6,000mAh batteryBLDC motor, built-in reverse charging, magnetic remote
Portronics Chill On, Mini Type-C Powered Table Fan10WRechargeable battery with USB charging360-degree rotation, hanging support, BLDC motor USB-powered charging
LONGWAY Speedy P1 Table Fan50WCorded power supplyHigh-speed motor, oscillation support, energy-efficient operation
Orient Electric 400 mm Table 77110WCorded power supply90-degree Oscillation control, USB charging, cordless operation
Sujata Table Fan for Home30WCorded power supplyAdjustable tilt head, portable design

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of fans including table fans, pedestal fans and ceiling fans. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of portable table fans across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about motors and factors affecting their airflow. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesSweating at your desk? We tested the best compact table fans for home offices under ₹3,000
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FAQs
Yes, table fans are effective for personal cooling and improving airflow in small rooms, study spaces, and workstations. They work best when placed close to the user for direct airflow.
For desks and compact rooms, blade sizes between 110mm and 230mm are generally sufficient for focused airflow without occupying too much space.
Most table fans consume between 10W and 55W depending on motor size and airflow performance, making them far more energy-efficient than air conditioners.
Table fans are better for direct personal airflow in compact spaces, while pedestal fans are more suitable for cooling larger rooms with wider air circulation.
Popular brands for table fans in India include Bajaj, Orient Electric, Havells, Crompton, Usha, Longway, and Portronics for portable rechargeable models.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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