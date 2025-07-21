Switch to best air fryers for healthy, convenient cooking at home: Top 8 picks that use little or no oil

The best air fryers are changing how people cook at home. The uses of air fryers are not limited and it's amongst a popular versatile kitchen appliance. They cook faster, require less oil, and still deliver crisp and tasty results. From fries and nuggets to grilled vegetables and even baked treats, an air fryer can do much more than just fry. Top air fryer models come packed with features such as digital displays, multiple cooking modes, and easy-to-clean baskets. Compact designs make them suitable for small kitchens too.

From compact styles for singles to large-capacity ones for families, there’s an air fryer to suit every home. This guide highlights the best air fryers available today, combining health-conscious cooking with reliable performance. Each pick is chosen for quality, value, and user-friendly design. Start eating better with a smart, oil-free cooking solution that fits your lifestyle.

Fast, energy-efficient and compact, the COSORI Air Fryer helps reduce electricity bills while offering crisp results. Nine preset options simplify cooking tasks, from broiling to defrosting. With temperatures reaching up to 230°C, meals are cooked faster and healthier. The digital control panel enhances usability, and the included recipe booklet adds inspiration to daily routines. Suitable for small kitchens, it provides an efficient way to make everyday meals delicious and healthier.

Specifications Capacity 4.7 litres Power 1500W Colour Black Dimensions 30.7D x 27.4W x 36.5H cm Reasons to buy Fast cooking performance High temperature range Reason to avoid Limited to 4.7L capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the compact design and quick heating. Many mention how crispy the food turns out with minimal oil.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for faster meals, sleek controls and reduced energy bills—great for daily healthy cooking needs.

Patented RapidAir technology makes the Philips Air Fryer a standout for oil-free frying. Cooking is uniform, thanks to the unique starfish design pan. Featuring a 60-minute timer and wide temperature control, the device can grill, roast, bake, and reheat. An extended 1.8m power cord adds flexibility, and its dishwasher-safe components offer fuss-free cleaning. Ideal for everyday use, it offers convenience and healthier eating without compromising on flavour or texture.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 litres Power 1400W approx Colour Black Dimension 35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H cm Reasons to buy Uses 90% less fat No need to flip food Reason to avoid Plastic build may not feel premium

What buyers are saying on Amazo?

Buyers praise the consistent performance and reliability, with many enjoying oil-free cooking and great results every time.

Why choose this product?

Opt for it if you're after trusted quality, even cooking and ease of cleaning with minimal oil use.

3. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

Enjoy guilt-free snacking with Pigeon’s Healthifry, featuring 360° high-speed air circulation and 95% less oil usage. The digital interface includes 8 one-touch menus, including Indian favourites. It also supports defrosting and a delay start, adding extra flexibility to your routine. Quiet operation and sturdy construction make it reliable for frequent use. Ideal for those who want fast, crispy meals with customisable cooking without needing to stand by during preparation.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 litres Power 1200W Colour Green Dimensions 30D x 22.9W x 29H cm Reasons to buy Uses up to 95% less oil Includes defrost and delay start Reason to avoid Lower power than others

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the preset menus and delay timer. Many love the green design and ease of cooking Indian snacks.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for quiet, preset cooking with reduced oil, wrapped in a stylish and functional design.

Large capacity meets healthy convenience with the Faber Digital Air Fryer. A 6-litre basket caters to big meals, while 360° air circulation and 8 preset menus make frying, baking and grilling easy. The view window allows real-time monitoring without opening the unit. Non-stick interiors ensure easy cleaning, and its compact design fits well in any kitchen. Designed for large families or entertaining, it offers healthier meals with 85% less oil.

Specifications Capacity 6 litres Power 1500W Colour Black Dimensions 35.5D x 28W x 33.8H cm Reasons to buy Large capacity Easy touch controls Reason to avoid Slightly bulky

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large size and clear view window, saying it makes monitoring food easy and mess-free.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need high capacity with smart controls and healthier cooking for bigger families.

Visible window and AirCrisp technology make the INALSA Tasty Fry a standout. It cooks 50% faster while reducing oil usage by 99%. The 1600W power supports 6-in-1 functionality and 8 preset menus, easily controlled through the digital touch panel. Large 5.5L capacity caters to generous servings. Ideal for multitasking kitchens, it offers fast, oil-free meals with real-time cooking visibility. A reliable option when looking to replace multiple appliances with one device.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 litres Power 1600W Colour Black Dimensions 33D x 34.7W x 33H cm Reasons to buy 99% less oil See-through window Reason to avoid Plastic body may not look premium

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooking visibility and fast operation. Many mention it’s perfect for guilt-free indulgence without deep frying.

Why choose this product?

Select this for oil-free versatility with visible cooking and multiple one-touch options.

Prestige Nutrifry offers a 4.5L capacity in a compact yet capable digital air fryer. Its touch panel provides effortless control over 8 preset menus, while the non-stick frying basket ensures easy cleanup. It supports a wide range of functions—grilling, baking, roasting and more. A safety interlock and included oil brush add to its user-friendly appeal. Consuming up to 80% less oil, it's designed for healthier meals with convenience, perfect for small to medium households.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 litres Power 1200W Colour Black Dimensions 35D x 35W x 34H cm Reasons to buy Safety auto shutoff Multi-cooking options Reason to avoid Slightly lower wattage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most buyers mention great taste with less oil. The presets and easy cleaning are often highlighted in reviews.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for smaller families looking for simple, oil-free and hassle-free cooking with trusted brand backing.

KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer is a compact and efficient kitchen device with a 4L capacity and 1300W heating. It offers six preset cooking modes and a temperature knob to fine-tune settings from 80°C to 200°C. With a modern touch panel and digital display, operation is smooth and quick. Great for everything from fries to frozen snacks, it uses 80% less oil and is well-suited for smaller families or couples.

Specifications Capacity 4 litres Power 1300W Colour Black Dimensions 22.7D x 28.7W x 28.7H cm Reasons to buy Intuitive control panel Easy to operate Reason to avoid No viewing window

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ease of use and clean interface. Many say it’s great for beginners and small households.

Why choose this product?

Choose for compact, easy operation with healthier cooking features at an affordable price point.

Upgrade your kitchen with the Cookwell Air Fryer, built for speed and simplicity. Its high-capacity 5L basket works well for families, and the 1400W heating system delivers evenly cooked meals fast. The transparent window is a handy touch, making it easy to keep track without opening the lid. Whether you're air frying, roasting or baking, it handles it all. A reliable pick for those who want healthier meals with no complicated buttons.

Specifications Capacity 5 litres Power 1400W Colour Grey and Black Dimensions 33D x 26W x 30H cm Reasons to buy Large capacity Simple interface Reason to avoid Basic feature set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most users love the visible window and ease of operation. It’s described as reliable and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Great choice for those wanting visible, easy, oil-less cooking with a decent capacity.

How is an air fryer different from a convection oven? An air fryer uses rapid air circulation in a compact space, which cooks food faster and often crispier than a convection oven. While both rely on hot air, air fryers are more energy-efficient, preheat quickly, and are better suited for small portions or snacks without heating up the whole kitchen.

Are all air fryers suitable for Indian cooking? Most air fryers can handle popular Indian dishes like samosas, paneer tikka, aloo tikkis, or kebabs. However, choose one with higher temperature settings and wider baskets if you cook such items often. Some models even include Indian presets. Always use parchment liners or light oiling to avoid sticking and enhance flavour.

Is cleaning an air fryer time-consuming? Cleaning an air fryer is hassle-free if done after each use. The basket is usually non-stick and dishwasher-safe. Wipe the interior with a soft cloth once it's cool. Avoid abrasive scrubbers to protect the coating. Regular cleaning prevents odours, maintains airflow, and extends the unit’s efficiency without much effort.

Factors to consider before buying the best air fryers: Capacity : Choose based on household size; compact models for singles/couples, larger ones for families.

: Choose based on household size; compact models for singles/couples, larger ones for families. Wattage : Higher wattage means faster cooking but check if your kitchen supports it (typically 1200–1800W).

: Higher wattage means faster cooking but check if your kitchen supports it (typically 1200–1800W). Cooking Functions : Some models also bake, grill, roast, or dehydrate.

: Some models also bake, grill, roast, or dehydrate. Controls : Manual knobs are simple; digital touch panels offer presets and timers.

: Manual knobs are simple; digital touch panels offer presets and timers. Basket Type : Non-stick and dishwasher-safe baskets make cleaning easier.

: Non-stick and dishwasher-safe baskets make cleaning easier. Temperature Range : A wider range gives you more flexibility with different recipes.

: A wider range gives you more flexibility with different recipes. Size : Ensure it fits your counter space and is easy to store.

: Ensure it fits your counter space and is easy to store. Viewing Window: Optional but useful for monitoring food without opening the basket. Top 3 features of the best air fryers:

Best air fryers Material Capacity Special Features COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT Stainless Steel 4.7 litres Automatic Shut-Off PHILIPS Air fryer for Home Plastic 4.1 litres Temperature Control, Programmable Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium 4.2 litres 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene 6 litres 8-Preset Menu, LED Display INALSA Air Fryer for Home Plastic 5.5 litres Visible Window and Internal Light Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer Plastic 4.5 litres Touch Panel with Digital Display, 8 Preset Menu Options KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer Plastic 4 litres High Temperature and Uniform Heating Cookwell Air Fryer Nylon, Aluminium 5 litres Rapid air circulation

