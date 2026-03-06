T20 World Cup 2026: Top-rated wireless earbuds for clear live commentary and match highlights

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Wireless earbuds have quietly become the easiest way to stay connected to a match when you’re nowhere near a television. During a tournament like the T20 World Cup, they turn a commute, a long queue or even a quick walk into a front-row seat for commentary and highlights. What matters most here is clarity. A good pair ensures every ball, analysis segment and crowd reaction comes through without strain.
Best of earbudsSony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlueView Details
₹7,990
With displayJBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Blue)View Details
₹9,998
Value for moneyOnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹6,420
Unique designNoise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Espresso Bronze)View Details
₹6,999
Best rated brandSamsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch ControlsView Details
₹4,499
That’s where models like the Sony WF-C710N make a strong case, focusing on clear vocals and reliable noise cancellation that keeps outside chatter from interrupting the stream. Others lean into richer sound. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, tuned with Dynaudio, add depth to music and commentary alike, while the JBL Live Beam 3 stands out for its unusual touchscreen charging case that lets you adjust settings without reaching for your phone.
There are also value-driven options such as the Noise Master Buds, offering strong ANC and high-resolution audio support. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core focus on everyday practicality with dependable calls and comfortable fit.
Across different budgets and feature sets, today’s earbuds make following live cricket far easier than it used to be.
Sony’s WF-C710N earbuds suit people who spend long hours with audio, from cricket commentary during the T20 World Cup to daily music and calls. Dual noise cancelling keeps background chatter down, while Sony’s sound tuning gives voices clarity and weight. That matters when commentary details or interviews are easy to miss on average earbuds. Battery life stretches across a full day and beyond, and the compact case slips easily into a pocket for commuting, travel or match-day listening.
Strong voice clarity for commentary, podcasts and calls
Long battery life suitable for travel and daily commuting
Bass is controlled rather than punchy
Premium alternatives offer stronger noise cancellation
Buyers highlight reliable battery life, clear call quality and comfortable fit. Some feel the noise cancellation works best in moderate environments.
A dependable Sony wireless earbud focused on balanced sound, long listening sessions and clear speech reproduction for calls, podcasts and commentary.
JBL’s Live Beam 3 earbuds lean into features that make daily listening feel a little smarter. The standout is the touchscreen charging case that lets you adjust playback, sound modes and settings without opening an app. For people following live sports commentary or long playlists, the strong battery life keeps audio running comfortably through the day. JBL’s tuning delivers energetic bass with clear vocals, while adaptive noise cancelling helps keep outside noise in check during travel or crowded spaces.
Smart case display adds convenient control without reaching for a phone
Powerful JBL sound signature with good vocal presence
Case is slightly bulky in pockets
Sound tuning leans bass heavy for some listeners
Buyers appreciate the smart case display, long battery life and lively sound. Some mention the case size feels larger than typical earbuds.
A feature-packed JBL earbud designed for long listening sessions, practical controls and strong bass-driven sound for music, commentary and calls.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 strike a confident balance between sound quality, comfort and everyday practicality. Tuned with audio specialist Dynaudio, these earbuds handle music, podcasts and sports commentary with clarity and depth. Adaptive noise cancellation helps keep distractions low during travel or busy commutes. The dual-driver setup gives vocals and instruments good separation, while the compact design sits comfortably for long listening sessions, making them a dependable choice for daily audio.
Balanced sound tuning with clear vocals and controlled bass
Effective adaptive noise cancellation for commuting and travel
Best features unlock fully on OnePlus phones
Case finish attracts fingerprints easily
Buyers praise the sound tuning, reliable noise cancellation and comfortable fit. Some note deeper integration and extra controls on OnePlus smartphones.
A strong everyday earbud offering refined sound, dependable ANC and comfortable design for long listening sessions, calls and live commentary.
The Noise Master Buds aim to bring premium audio features into a more accessible price range. Tuned with Sound by Bose, the earbuds focus on delivering balanced audio with clear vocals and steady bass. Adaptive noise cancellation helps reduce distractions in busy spaces, making them useful for commuting or listening to live match commentary. The design sits comfortably in the ear for longer listening sessions, while the charging case offers enough battery to last through several days of regular use.
Well balanced sound tuning suitable for music and spoken audio
Strong noise cancellation at its price range
Touch controls can feel slightly sensitive
Brand ecosystem and app features are still developing
Buyers like the sound clarity, comfortable fit and battery life. Some feel the ANC performance works best in steady background noise.
A feature rich wireless earbud offering balanced sound tuning, strong ANC and long battery life at a price that feels competitive.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core focus on delivering dependable everyday audio without pushing the price too far. Designed for people who stream music, podcasts or live sports commentary through the day, the earbuds emphasise vocal clarity and steady bass. The six-microphone setup improves call quality, while active noise cancellation helps reduce surrounding chatter. With a secure fit and long battery life, they work well for commuting, office listening and casual entertainment.
Clear call quality with multiple microphones
Comfortable fit suitable for long listening sessions
Best features work within Samsung ecosystem
Sound tuning prioritises bass over neutrality
Buyers appreciate the value, comfortable fit and stable connectivity. Many highlight reliable call quality and battery life for daily use.
A practical Samsung earbud offering dependable sound, solid battery life and useful everyday features at a price that remains accessible.
For commentary and podcasts, vocal clarity matters more than heavy bass. The Sony WF-C710N handles voices well thanks to Sony’s sound tuning and noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, tuned with Dynaudio, also keeps speech clear while maintaining depth. Both options work well for listening to cricket commentary or highlights during long travel or commutes.
Noise cancellation performance varies widely. The Noise Master Buds promise up to 49 dB adaptive ANC, which is strong for this price segment. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also perform well with adaptive cancellation designed to adjust to changing environments. These models help cut down surrounding noise during travel or crowded places while streaming commentary or music.
Feature-packed earbuds often bring better long-term value. The JBL Live Beam 3 stands out with its touchscreen charging case that allows controls without opening an app. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core focus more on practical everyday features like reliable call quality, good battery life and stable connectivity, making them a sensible choice for regular listening.
Battery life becomes important when earbuds are used throughout the day. The JBL Live Beam 3 offers up to 48 hours of total playback, making it ideal for frequent travellers. The Noise Master Buds also stretch listening time with around 44 hours of playback, allowing several days of casual listening without constantly reaching for the charger.
|Product Name
|Display
|Sound
|Connectivity
|Sony WF-C710N
|No
|Balanced sound with clear vocals
|Bluetooth
|JBL Live Beam 3
|Yes
|JBL signature sound with strong bass
|Bluetooth with multipoint
|OnePlus Buds Pro 2
|No
|Dual-driver sound tuned with Dynaudio
|Bluetooth with Google Fast Pair
|Noise Master Buds
|No
|Balanced tuning with LHDC high-res audio
|Bluetooth with dual pairing
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Core
|No
|Bass-forward sound with clear calls
|Bluetooth with Galaxy pairing
