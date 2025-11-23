Take advantage of the price drop on select Honeywell air purifiers in severe AQI

Most of North India feels like it is running on smoke right now, and the air outside shows no signs of calming down. You cannot fix the chaos outdoors, but you can take charge of the air inside your home and car. The market is packed with purifier choices, yet Honeywell keeps standing out as one of the trusted pick with a solid track record. Its range covers everything from compact room units to handy car purifiers. With prices dropping on select models, this is a smart moment to upgrade your breathing space before the haze tightens its grip.

HIGHLY TRUSTED MODEL

This model feels like a quiet little warrior for small and mid-sized rooms. Its four-stage filtration tackles dust, smoke, and micro allergens with steady consistency, which helps a lot during severe AQI spells. The high-efficiency pre-filter picks up the big stuff while the H13 HEPA handles the nasty fine particles. Ideal for bedrooms, study corners, or compact flats where clean air needs to feel constant, not dramatic.

Specifications Coverage area 388 sq. ft. Filtration 4 stage with pre-filter, H13 HEPA, activated carbon Efficiency Removes 99.99 percent pollutants Design Compact and home-friendly Use Case Small to medium rooms

UNDER <SPAN CLASS='WEBRUPEE'>₹</SPAN>5000

Air Touch V1 suits homes that need a fuss-free purifier to battle smoke, pet dander, and winter haze. It starts working gently, builds up efficiency, and does not feel too mechanical in the background. With severe AQI outside, this purifier keeps rooms breathable without making much noise. Great for students, pet parents, and anyone who needs a trustworthy plug-and-clean companion for daily living.

Specifications Filtration Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, activated carbon Efficiency Removes 99.99 percent pollutants and allergens Design Lightweight and easy to use Coverage Suitable for home and office Targets Dust, smoke, pollen, pet-related particles

HIGHLY DISCOUNTED

Air Touch V3 looks ready for battle when AQI numbers go wild. Its five-stage filter stack gives larger rooms a calm, steady shield from smoke and fine particulate matter. The combination of H11 and H13 HEPA filters feels reassuring during peak pollution spikes. Ideal for families and open living spaces, it builds clean air slowly and keeps the room feeling balanced without loud intervention.

Specifications Coverage Area 465 sq. ft. Filtration Pre-filter, H11 HEPA, H13 HEPA, activated carbon Efficiency Removes 99.99 percent pollutants Design Modern and sturdy Use Case Medium to large rooms

ADVANCED FILTRATION

Air Touch V4 feels like the heavy-duty option when pollution hits extreme levels. Its UV LED and ioniser add an extra layer of defence on top of the H13 HEPA and activated carbon. Ideal for large bedrooms and living rooms, it brings cleaner air to families who want serious protection during harsh winter smog cycles. Calm, persistent, and capable of handling tough indoor conditions.

Specifications Coverage Area 543 sq. ft. Filtration Five stages with H13 HEPA, activated carbon, UV LED, ioniser Efficiency Removes 99.99 percent pollutants Extras Anti-bacterial filtration Design Premium and spacious

BEST FOR CARS

Move Pure 3 is a blessing for Delhi NCR drivers stuck in slow traffic during severe AQI mornings. The purifier’s HEPA and formaldehyde filter team clears smoke and dust fast while keeping the car interior fresh. The three USB ports feel like a bonus for people who always have a gadget charging. Perfect for daily commuters who want cleaner cabin air during the winter smog spell.

Specifications Filtration HEPA and formaldehyde filter Efficiency Removes 99.9 percent dust and smoke CADR Up to 24 m³ per hour Design Car-friendly, compact Extras Three USB ports

Move Pure 4 feels like a little powerhouse for people who spend half their day in a car. Its three-in-one system fights PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and smoke during peak pollution days. The compact frame fits into tight spaces without fuss, and installation is quick. Ideal for cab drivers, office commuters, and families carting kids around during severe AQI days. Breathing cleaner inside the car becomes easier and calmer.

Specifications Filtration Three-in-one with HEPA Efficiency Removes 99.99 percent of PM2.5 and PM10 Targets VOCs, odour, smoke, bacteria Extras Two USB ports Design Compact and easy to install

