TCL, Samsung or LG? Compare display technology, gaming features, smart OS and audio before buying

A premium 65-inch TV is no longer simply about getting a bigger screen. At this size, the panel technology, contrast performance, refresh rate, HDR support and smart platform can have a pretty big impact on what you see and how you use your TV. OLED, QLED and Mini LED-based QNED models also approach picture quality differently. Here in this comparison, we'll bring together six Amazon listings from TCL, Samsung and LG. The selection ranges from TCL's QLED T6C and T8D to Samsung's QLED QEF1 and OLED S85H, along with LG's QNED82 and NANO NU87. Amazon customer feedback is also considered separately for each model.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Dimming | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 42W Onkyo 2.1ch Speakers | 65T8D View Details ₹74,990 Check Offers TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | 120Hz Game Accelarator | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | 65T6D View Details ₹61,990 Check Offers Samsung 65 inches OLED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA65S85HAELXL View Details ₹1.56L Check Offers Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details ₹74,929 Check Offers LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS QNED evo Mini LED TV 65QNED82BLA 2026 View Details ₹98,490 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The TCL T8D sits towards the performance-focused end of TCL's QLED range, combining QD-Mini LED technology with local dimming and a 144Hz native refresh rate. TCL also lists an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi audio system for the T8D range. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support make it relevant for movie watching, while the high refresh rate gives it an obvious gaming angle.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display QD-Mini LED / QLED Refresh rate 144Hz native Audio ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi system HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Smart platform Google TV Reasons to buy High native refresh rate suits sports and gaming QD-Mini LED approach combines quantum-dot colour with local dimming ONKYO 2.1 audio system gives the TV a more substantial built-in audio setup Reason to avoid QD-Mini LED is not the same self-emissive technology as OLED

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the T8D's picture and sound, particularly its punchy colours and deep blacks, and several consider it worth the price. Feedback on display reliability is mixed, with one buyer reporting pixelated artefacts. Performance is generally smooth, although some mention noticeable screen latency.

Why should you choose this product? The T8D is particularly relevant for buyers who want a high-refresh premium QLED rather than OLED. Its QD-Mini LED approach, 144Hz native refresh rate and ONKYO audio make it a versatile option for movies, sports and gaming.

2. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | 120Hz Game Accelarator | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | 65T6D Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The TCL T6C takes a simpler route than the T8D, using a QLED panel, AiPQ processing and an HVA panel. TCL's official material also lists Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the T6C range. The combination targets buyers who want quantum-dot colour and modern smart-TV features without moving to TCL's more elaborate Mini LED tiers.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display QLED Panel HVA Picture processor AiPQ Processor HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy QLED display is suited to viewers who prioritise vibrant colour AiPQ processing handles picture enhancement and upscaling Google TV provides access to a broad smart-TV ecosystem Reason to avoid No QD-Mini LED local-dimming hardware is listed for this model Buyers focused heavily on high-refresh gaming have more performance-oriented options in the range

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally like the picture quality, with sharp 4K clarity and vibrant QLED colours receiving positive feedback. Installation is also praised for being quick and convenient. However, reliability feedback is mixed, with some buyers reporting blank screens or TVs that did not work out of the box. Sound opinions are divided.

Why should you choose this product? The T6C is aimed at buyers who want the core QLED experience without stepping up to TCL's more advanced T8D hardware. Its appeal is the combination of QLED, AiPQ processing, Dolby Vision and Google TV.

Samsung's S85H changes the panel technology completely, using OLED pixels that illuminate individually. The 65-inch model has a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support. It also includes HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Tizen and gaming features such as G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium. For gamers, 4K 120Hz support is available through the TV's motion and gaming features.

Specifications Screen size 1.63 m (65) Display OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 120 Hz (VRR Support) HDR OLED HDR, HDR10+ Sound 20 W, 2ch Reasons to buy OLED's self-illuminating pixels provide precise black levels 120Hz VRR support is well suited to modern gaming Tizen offers a mature smart-TV platform with Samsung's connected-device features Reason to avoid Built-in audio output is 20W, so a soundbar may be useful for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are highly impressed with the S85H's picture quality, particularly its deep blacks, vivid colours and contrast. The UI and gaming performance also receive positive mentions, including 120Hz, G-SYNC and FreeSync features. Some buyers, however, feel the built-in speakers lack loudness and detail, while others find the price high.

Why should you choose this product? The S85H is primarily for viewers who care about OLED contrast and gaming responsiveness. Its 120Hz VRR support, self-emissive panel and Samsung gaming features make it particularly relevant for console and PC gamers who also watch movies.

The Samsung QEF1 is the conventional QLED option in Samsung's lineup here. It uses a 4K QLED panel with the Q4 AI Processor, Quantum HDR, HDR10+ support and 4K upscaling. Samsung also includes OTS Lite, Q-Symphony and a 20W two-channel speaker system. Tizen powers the smart experience.

Specifications Screen size 1.63 m Display QLED Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Picture processor Q4 AI Processor HDR Quantum HDR, HDR10+ Sound 20W, 2CH Reasons to buy QLED panel targets vibrant colour reproduction 4K upscaling can improve lower-resolution content Q-Symphony can integrate compatible Samsung sound systems with the TV speakers Reason to avoid Standard QLED panel does not offer OLED's self-emissive pixel structure 20W two-channel audio may leave buyers wanting more powerful sound The feature set is less gaming-focused than the S85H's 120Hz VRR package

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the picture quality and several say it compares favourably with OLED TVs, while performance is also viewed positively. Sound feedback is mixed, with some finding it good and others too quiet. Buyers also criticise the remote. Screen reliability is a concern in some reviews, including reports of failures within four months.

Why should you choose this product? The QEF1 is suited to buyers who want Samsung's QLED colour, upscaling and Tizen ecosystem without moving to an OLED television. It is a straightforward choice for mixed TV, streaming and everyday entertainment.

LG's QNED82BLA combines a 4K QNED Mini LED display with the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3. Its 120Hz native refresh rate can reach VRR at 144Hz, while Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG cover major HDR formats. LG also includes Dolby Atmos, webOS 26, three HDMI inputs and eARC.

Specifications Display 4K QNED MiniLED Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate 120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz) Processor Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 HDR Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG Audio 20W, 2.0 Channel Reasons to buy Mini LED backlighting supports more controlled contrast than conventional LED 120Hz native and VRR up to 144Hz suit gaming and fast-moving content Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos cover popular cinema formats Reason to avoid Built-in audio remains a 20W 2.0-channel system Mini LED still uses a backlight rather than individually lit OLED pixels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the QNED82's picture quality, including its ability to make standard 1080p content look close to 4K. Sound and value receive mixed reactions. The remote gets negative feedback, while brightness and reliability also divide buyers, with some reporting concerns about the screen.

Why should you choose this product? The QNED82 is aimed at buyers who want LG's webOS experience alongside Mini LED picture technology and high-refresh gaming support. Its 120Hz native panel, VRR 144Hz capability and Dolby Vision support give it a broad use case.

The LG 65NU870BPLA is a 65-inch 4K UHD TV from LG's 2026 lineup, powered by the α7 Processor Gen9. It uses LG's Nano Detail Enhancer for picture processing, supports HDR10 and HLG, and runs webOS 26. Gaming features include ALLM, HGiG, Game Optimiser, and VRR up to 60Hz.

Specifications Display 4K UHD Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) Refresh rate 60Hz Native Processor α7 Processor Gen9 HDR HDR10 / HLG Operating system webOS 26 Audio 20W, 2.0 Channel VRR Yes (Up to 60Hz) HDMI 3ea (supports eARC, ALLM) Bluetooth v5.3 Reasons to buy α7 Processor Gen9 handles 4K upscaling and picture enhancement webOS 26 brings LG's current smart-TV interface and connected features ALLM, HGiG, Game Optimizer and VRR support cover the basics for gaming Reason to avoid 60Hz native refresh rate is less suited to buyers specifically seeking high-refresh gaming 20W 2.0-channel audio may benefit from a separate soundbar in larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, while feedback on performance is mixed. Some buyers find it responsive, whereas others report a sluggish webOS experience. Sound, colours, installation, remote control and connectivity also receive mixed reactions, with value for money divided among buyers.

Why should you choose this product? The 65NU870BPLA makes sense for buyers who want LG's latest webOS experience and α7 processing without moving to a QNED or OLED model. Its 65-inch 4K panel and gaming features make it a straightforward everyday entertainment option.

Top 3 features of premium 4K smart TVs

Premium 4K Smart TV Display technology Refresh rate Key feature TCL 65T8D QD-Mini LED 144Hz native ONKYO 2.1 audio TCL 65T6C QLED MEMC AiPQ Processor Samsung 65S85H OLED 120Hz (VRR) G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Samsung 65QEF1 QLED Motion Technology Q4 AI Processor LG 65QNED82BLA QNED Mini LED 120Hz, VRR 144Hz Dolby Vision LG 65NU870BPLA 4K UHD 60Hz Native α7 Processor Gen9

Factors to consider when buying a premium 4K smart TV Panel technology: OLED, QLED and Mini LED-based QNED displays work differently. OLED uses self-illuminating pixels, while QLED and Mini LED TVs rely on backlighting. Think about contrast, brightness and the type of content you watch most.

Refresh rate and gaming: If you have a PS5, Xbox Series X or gaming PC, check the native refresh rate, VRR and HDMI capabilities rather than relying on a generic "gaming mode" label.

HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and standard HDR support can affect how compatible movies and shows look. Check which formats your preferred streaming services and devices use.

Room size and viewing distance: A 65-inch screen already needs a reasonable viewing distance, while the supplied LG NU87 is 75 inches. Measure the wall or TV unit before choosing the larger option. Similar articles for you Wi-Fi 5 vs Wi-Fi 6: The real reason I upgraded my home router this year