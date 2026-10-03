TCL, Samsung or LG? Compare display technology, gaming features, smart OS and audio before buying

A premium 65-inch TV is no longer simply about getting a bigger screen. At this size, the panel technology, contrast performance, refresh rate, HDR support and smart platform can have a pretty big impact on what you see and how you use your TV. OLED, QLED and Mini LED-based QNED models also approach picture quality differently. Here in this comparison, we'll bring together six Amazon listings from TCL, Samsung and LG. The selection ranges from TCL's QLED T6C and T8D to Samsung's QLED QEF1 and OLED S85H, along with LG's QNED82 and NANO NU87. Amazon customer feedback is also considered separately for each model.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Dimming | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 42W Onkyo 2.1ch Speakers | 65T8DView Details
₹74,990
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | 120Hz Game Accelarator | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | 65T6DView Details
₹61,990
Samsung 65 inches OLED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA65S85HAELXLView Details
₹1.56L
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXLView Details
₹74,929
LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS QNED evo Mini LED TV 65QNED82BLA 2026View Details
₹98,490
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The TCL T8D sits towards the performance-focused end of TCL's QLED range, combining QD-Mini LED technology with local dimming and a 144Hz native refresh rate. TCL also lists an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi audio system for the T8D range. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support make it relevant for movie watching, while the high refresh rate gives it an obvious gaming angle.
High native refresh rate suits sports and gaming
QD-Mini LED approach combines quantum-dot colour with local dimming
ONKYO 2.1 audio system gives the TV a more substantial built-in audio setup
QD-Mini LED is not the same self-emissive technology as OLED
Customers praise the T8D's picture and sound, particularly its punchy colours and deep blacks, and several consider it worth the price. Feedback on display reliability is mixed, with one buyer reporting pixelated artefacts. Performance is generally smooth, although some mention noticeable screen latency.
The T8D is particularly relevant for buyers who want a high-refresh premium QLED rather than OLED. Its QD-Mini LED approach, 144Hz native refresh rate and ONKYO audio make it a versatile option for movies, sports and gaming.
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The TCL T6C takes a simpler route than the T8D, using a QLED panel, AiPQ processing and an HVA panel. TCL's official material also lists Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the T6C range. The combination targets buyers who want quantum-dot colour and modern smart-TV features without moving to TCL's more elaborate Mini LED tiers.
QLED display is suited to viewers who prioritise vibrant colour
AiPQ processing handles picture enhancement and upscaling
Google TV provides access to a broad smart-TV ecosystem
No QD-Mini LED local-dimming hardware is listed for this model
Buyers focused heavily on high-refresh gaming have more performance-oriented options in the range
Customers generally like the picture quality, with sharp 4K clarity and vibrant QLED colours receiving positive feedback. Installation is also praised for being quick and convenient. However, reliability feedback is mixed, with some buyers reporting blank screens or TVs that did not work out of the box. Sound opinions are divided.
The T6C is aimed at buyers who want the core QLED experience without stepping up to TCL's more advanced T8D hardware. Its appeal is the combination of QLED, AiPQ processing, Dolby Vision and Google TV.
Samsung's S85H changes the panel technology completely, using OLED pixels that illuminate individually. The 65-inch model has a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support. It also includes HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Tizen and gaming features such as G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium. For gamers, 4K 120Hz support is available through the TV's motion and gaming features.
OLED's self-illuminating pixels provide precise black levels
120Hz VRR support is well suited to modern gaming
Tizen offers a mature smart-TV platform with Samsung's connected-device features
Built-in audio output is 20W, so a soundbar may be useful for larger rooms
Customers are highly impressed with the S85H's picture quality, particularly its deep blacks, vivid colours and contrast. The UI and gaming performance also receive positive mentions, including 120Hz, G-SYNC and FreeSync features. Some buyers, however, feel the built-in speakers lack loudness and detail, while others find the price high.
The S85H is primarily for viewers who care about OLED contrast and gaming responsiveness. Its 120Hz VRR support, self-emissive panel and Samsung gaming features make it particularly relevant for console and PC gamers who also watch movies.
The Samsung QEF1 is the conventional QLED option in Samsung's lineup here. It uses a 4K QLED panel with the Q4 AI Processor, Quantum HDR, HDR10+ support and 4K upscaling. Samsung also includes OTS Lite, Q-Symphony and a 20W two-channel speaker system. Tizen powers the smart experience.
QLED panel targets vibrant colour reproduction
4K upscaling can improve lower-resolution content
Q-Symphony can integrate compatible Samsung sound systems with the TV speakers
Standard QLED panel does not offer OLED's self-emissive pixel structure
20W two-channel audio may leave buyers wanting more powerful sound
The feature set is less gaming-focused than the S85H's 120Hz VRR package
Customers praise the picture quality and several say it compares favourably with OLED TVs, while performance is also viewed positively. Sound feedback is mixed, with some finding it good and others too quiet. Buyers also criticise the remote. Screen reliability is a concern in some reviews, including reports of failures within four months.
The QEF1 is suited to buyers who want Samsung's QLED colour, upscaling and Tizen ecosystem without moving to an OLED television. It is a straightforward choice for mixed TV, streaming and everyday entertainment.
LG's QNED82BLA combines a 4K QNED Mini LED display with the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3. Its 120Hz native refresh rate can reach VRR at 144Hz, while Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG cover major HDR formats. LG also includes Dolby Atmos, webOS 26, three HDMI inputs and eARC.
Mini LED backlighting supports more controlled contrast than conventional LED
120Hz native and VRR up to 144Hz suit gaming and fast-moving content
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos cover popular cinema formats
Built-in audio remains a 20W 2.0-channel system
Mini LED still uses a backlight rather than individually lit OLED pixels
Customers praise the QNED82's picture quality, including its ability to make standard 1080p content look close to 4K. Sound and value receive mixed reactions. The remote gets negative feedback, while brightness and reliability also divide buyers, with some reporting concerns about the screen.
The QNED82 is aimed at buyers who want LG's webOS experience alongside Mini LED picture technology and high-refresh gaming support. Its 120Hz native panel, VRR 144Hz capability and Dolby Vision support give it a broad use case.
The LG 65NU870BPLA is a 65-inch 4K UHD TV from LG's 2026 lineup, powered by the α7 Processor Gen9. It uses LG's Nano Detail Enhancer for picture processing, supports HDR10 and HLG, and runs webOS 26. Gaming features include ALLM, HGiG, Game Optimiser, and VRR up to 60Hz.
α7 Processor Gen9 handles 4K upscaling and picture enhancement
webOS 26 brings LG's current smart-TV interface and connected features
ALLM, HGiG, Game Optimizer and VRR support cover the basics for gaming
60Hz native refresh rate is less suited to buyers specifically seeking high-refresh gaming
20W 2.0-channel audio may benefit from a separate soundbar in larger rooms
Customers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, while feedback on performance is mixed. Some buyers find it responsive, whereas others report a sluggish webOS experience. Sound, colours, installation, remote control and connectivity also receive mixed reactions, with value for money divided among buyers.
The 65NU870BPLA makes sense for buyers who want LG's latest webOS experience and α7 processing without moving to a QNED or OLED model. Its 65-inch 4K panel and gaming features make it a straightforward everyday entertainment option.
|Premium 4K Smart TV
Display technology
Refresh rate
Key feature
|TCL 65T8D
|QD-Mini LED
|144Hz native
|ONKYO 2.1 audio
|TCL 65T6C
|QLED
|MEMC
|AiPQ Processor
|Samsung 65S85H
|OLED
|120Hz (VRR)
|G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium
|Samsung 65QEF1
|QLED
|Motion Technology
|Q4 AI Processor
|LG 65QNED82BLA
|QNED Mini LED
|120Hz, VRR 144Hz
|Dolby Vision
|LG 65NU870BPLA
|4K UHD
|60Hz Native
|α7 Processor Gen9
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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