TCL TVs get major price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my living room

Buying a TV isn't as simple as picking a TV of the screen size of your choice from a brand that you like. A television upgrade can make a noticeable difference to your everyday entertainment experience, and so finding the right model at a sensible price is just as important as choosing the right screen size, display technology and of course the brand.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 65Q6C View Details ₹76,990 CHECK OFFERS TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 55Q6C View Details ₹59,990 CHECK OFFERS TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | Game Master | 55T6D View Details ₹41,990 CHECK OFFERS TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV | Dolby Audio 24 watts | Ai Clarity | Metallic Bezel-Less | Multiple Viewing Mode | 40V5C View Details ₹22,490 CHECK OFFERS TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | Game Master | 43T6D View Details ₹32,990 CHECK OFFERS

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TCL, for instance, has a varied smart TV portfolio in India that offers everything from budget-friendly LED televisions to more advanced QLED models with features designed for movie buffs, sports enthusiasts and streaming fans. Right now, TCL TVs are available at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon, which has significantly reduced its TV prices in India. With prices coming down on select models, this could be a good opportunity to explore what the brand has to offer. But which TCL TV should you actually bring home? Well, the key lies not only in looking at the discounts but also compaing factors such as display quality, resolution, refresh rate, HDR support, audio performance and smart features.

To make the choice easier, I have shortlisted five TCL TVs across different price segments that I would consider for my living room. Here is a closer look at their key features and their discounts.

Top discounts on the best TCL TVs MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV ₹ 1,52,990 ₹ 76,990 TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV ₹ 1,09,990 ₹ 59,990 TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV ₹ 76,990 ₹ 41,990 TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV ₹ 32,390 ₹ 22,490 TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV ₹ 48,990 ₹ 32,990 Top feature of the best TCL TVs MODEL DISPLAY DISPLAY TYPE OPERATING SYSTEM TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65-inch Mini LED Google TV TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55-inch Mini LED Google TV TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55-inch QLED Google TV TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 40-inch QLED Google TV TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43-inch QLED Google TV Best TCL TVs to buy in India

The TCL 65Q6C features a 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with a metallic bezel-less design and Matte HVA panel. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and TCL's AiPQ Pro processor for enhanced picture quality. It runs Google TV that offers access to popular streaming apps, hands-free voice control, AirPlay 2 and Alexa compatibility. Its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage support smart TV functions, while HDMI 2.1 and Game Master features make it suitable for gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch QD-Mini LED Connectivity 4 HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1), 1 USB, Ethernet/LAN, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, digital audio output Processor AiPQ Pro Operating System Google TV Audio 46W maximum output, Onkyo 2.1-channel audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Special Features Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, MEMC 120Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, Game Master, AirPlay 2, Alexa compatibility, hands-free voice control Reasons to buy Sharp picture quality Good sound quality Good quality Reason to avoid Average responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality, budget-friendly option with stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with one customer noting the Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel system.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its display and sound qualities.

2. TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 55Q6C Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The TCL 55Q6C features a 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with a slim, bezel-less design and Matte HVA panel. It supports a native 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and 512+ local dimming zones for improved contrast and picture clarity. It is powered by the AiPQ Pro processor, it runs Google TV with access to popular streaming apps.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, LAN, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, digital audio output, antenna and satellite inputs Operating System Google TV Audio 46W maximum output, Onkyo 2.1-channel system, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X Special Features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, MEMC 120Hz, Game Master, hands-free voice control, AirPlay 2, Alexa compatibility, screen mirroring Reasons to buy Sharp picture quality Good sound quality Good quality Reason to avoid Average responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality, budget-friendly option with stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with one customer noting the Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel system. Some customers report extremely satisfied performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its performance and display and sound qualities.

The TCL 55T6D pairs a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with a slim, metallic bezel-less design for an expansive viewing experience. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support are designed to enhance contrast and colour, while the AiPQ processor handles picture processing. It runs Google TV that brings streaming apps and voice-assistant features together, with Google Assistant built in and Alexa compatibility. Additionally, buyers get screen mirroring, a web browser and Game Master features.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD QLED Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, antenna and satellite inputs Operating System Google TV Audio 30W maximum speaker output; Dolby Atmos Special Features Game Master, Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, screen mirroring Reasons to buy Sharp picture quality Smooth interface Reason to avoid Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's sharp 4K clarity, vibrant QLED display, smooth Google TV interface, and quick installation process.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality.

The TCL 40V5C has a 40-inch Full HD QLED display in a metallic, bezel-less design that gives the screen a clean, modern look. It gets HDR10, Micro Dimming and 100% Color Volume Plus features that are designed to deliver richer colour and better contrast for everyday viewing. Its Google TV OS brings streaming apps into one interface, while Google Assistant, screen mirroring and a web browser add convenience.

Specifications Display 40-inch Full HD QLED Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, LAN, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth, antenna and satellite inputs, digital audio out, AV-in adapter and headphone output Processor 64-bit quad-core processor Operating System Google TV Audio 24W maximum speaker output; Dolby Atmos Special Features Google Assistant, screen mirroring, web browser, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 100% Color Volume Plus Reasons to buy Sharp picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Slow interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with excellent picture and sound performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and sound quality.

The TCL 43T6D combines a 43-inch 4K QLED screen with a metallic, bezel-less design that gives the TV a clean, modern look. It comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and the AiPQ processor that supports enhanced colour, contrast and picture processing, while MEMC aims to smooth motion. It runs Google TV that brings streaming apps together and adds Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, screen mirroring and a web browser. Additionally, Game Master adds a dedicated gaming feature set.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K UHD QLED Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, antenna and satellite inputs, AV-in adapter Processor 64-bit quad-core processor; AiPQ picture processor Operating System Google TV Audio 30W maximum speaker output; Dolby Atmos Special Features Game Master, Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, screen mirroring Reasons to buy Sharp picture quality Smooth user interface Reason to avoid Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's sharp 4K clarity, vibrant QLED display, smooth Google TV interface, and quick installation process.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and user interface.