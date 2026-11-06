TCL TVs get major price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my living room

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Buying a TV isn't as simple as picking a TV of the screen size of your choice from a brand that you like. A television upgrade can make a noticeable difference to your everyday entertainment experience, and so finding the right model at a sensible price is just as important as choosing the right screen size, display technology and of course the brand.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 65Q6CView Details
₹76,990
TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 55Q6CView Details
₹59,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | Game Master | 55T6DView Details
₹41,990
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV | Dolby Audio 24 watts | Ai Clarity | Metallic Bezel-Less | Multiple Viewing Mode | 40V5CView Details
₹22,490
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | Game Master | 43T6DView Details
₹32,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
TCL, for instance, has a varied smart TV portfolio in India that offers everything from budget-friendly LED televisions to more advanced QLED models with features designed for movie buffs, sports enthusiasts and streaming fans. Right now, TCL TVs are available at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon, which has significantly reduced its TV prices in India. With prices coming down on select models, this could be a good opportunity to explore what the brand has to offer. But which TCL TV should you actually bring home? Well, the key lies not only in looking at the discounts but also compaing factors such as display quality, resolution, refresh rate, HDR support, audio performance and smart features.
To make the choice easier, I have shortlisted five TCL TVs across different price segments that I would consider for my living room. Here is a closer look at their key features and their discounts.
|
MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|₹1,52,990
|₹76,990
|TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|₹1,09,990
|₹59,990
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|₹76,990
|₹41,990
|TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV
|₹32,390
|₹22,490
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|₹48,990
|₹32,990
|
MODEL
|
DISPLAY
|
DISPLAY TYPE
|
OPERATING SYSTEM
|TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|65-inch
|Mini LED
|Google TV
|TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|55-inch
|Mini LED
|Google TV
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|55-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
|TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV
|40-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|43-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
The TCL 65Q6C features a 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with a metallic bezel-less design and Matte HVA panel. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and TCL's AiPQ Pro processor for enhanced picture quality. It runs Google TV that offers access to popular streaming apps, hands-free voice control, AirPlay 2 and Alexa compatibility. Its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage support smart TV functions, while HDMI 2.1 and Game Master features make it suitable for gaming.
Sharp picture quality
Good sound quality
Good quality
Average responsiveness
Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality, budget-friendly option with stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with one customer noting the Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel system.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display and sound qualities.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The TCL 55Q6C features a 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with a slim, bezel-less design and Matte HVA panel. It supports a native 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and 512+ local dimming zones for improved contrast and picture clarity. It is powered by the AiPQ Pro processor, it runs Google TV with access to popular streaming apps.
Sharp picture quality
Good sound quality
Good quality
Average responsiveness
Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality, budget-friendly option with stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with one customer noting the Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel system. Some customers report extremely satisfied performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its performance and display and sound qualities.
The TCL 55T6D pairs a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with a slim, metallic bezel-less design for an expansive viewing experience. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support are designed to enhance contrast and colour, while the AiPQ processor handles picture processing. It runs Google TV that brings streaming apps and voice-assistant features together, with Google Assistant built in and Alexa compatibility. Additionally, buyers get screen mirroring, a web browser and Game Master features.
Sharp picture quality
Smooth interface
Average sound
Buyers praise the TV's sharp 4K clarity, vibrant QLED display, smooth Google TV interface, and quick installation process.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality.
The TCL 40V5C has a 40-inch Full HD QLED display in a metallic, bezel-less design that gives the screen a clean, modern look. It gets HDR10, Micro Dimming and 100% Color Volume Plus features that are designed to deliver richer colour and better contrast for everyday viewing. Its Google TV OS brings streaming apps into one interface, while Google Assistant, screen mirroring and a web browser add convenience.
Sharp picture quality
Good sound quality
Value for money
Slow interface
Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with excellent picture and sound performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and sound quality.
The TCL 43T6D combines a 43-inch 4K QLED screen with a metallic, bezel-less design that gives the TV a clean, modern look. It comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and the AiPQ processor that supports enhanced colour, contrast and picture processing, while MEMC aims to smooth motion. It runs Google TV that brings streaming apps together and adds Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, screen mirroring and a web browser. Additionally, Game Master adds a dedicated gaming feature set.
Sharp picture quality
Smooth user interface
Average sound
Buyers praise the TV's sharp 4K clarity, vibrant QLED display, smooth Google TV interface, and quick installation process.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and user interface.
Great Indian Festival Diwali edition: Save up to 73% on washing machines, fridges, ACs, chimneys and microwave ovens
Delhi-NCR's air quality is a concern again, but which air purifier should you bring home this winter?
I use a mixer grinder for more than grinding masalas: Features that make it a versatile kitchen appliance
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.