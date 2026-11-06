TCL TVs get major price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my living room

Buying a TV isn't as simple as picking a TV of the screen size of your choice from a brand that you like. A television upgrade can make a noticeable difference to your everyday entertainment experience, and so finding the right model at a sensible price is just as important as choosing the right screen size, display technology and of course the brand.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
TCL, for instance, has a varied smart TV portfolio in India that offers everything from budget-friendly LED televisions to more advanced QLED models with features designed for movie buffs, sports enthusiasts and streaming fans. Right now, TCL TVs are available at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon, which has significantly reduced its TV prices in India. With prices coming down on select models, this could be a good opportunity to explore what the brand has to offer. But which TCL TV should you actually bring home? Well, the key lies not only in looking at the discounts but also compaing factors such as display quality, resolution, refresh rate, HDR support, audio performance and smart features.
To make the choice easier, I have shortlisted five TCL TVs across different price segments that I would consider for my living room. Here is a closer look at their key features and their discounts.
|
MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|₹1,52,990
|₹76,990
|TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|₹1,09,990
|₹59,990
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|₹76,990
|₹41,990
|TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV
|₹32,390
|₹22,490
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|₹48,990
|₹32,990
|
MODEL
|
DISPLAY
|
DISPLAY TYPE
|
OPERATING SYSTEM
|TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|65-inch
|Mini LED
|Google TV
|TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|55-inch
|Mini LED
|Google TV
|TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|55-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
|TCL 101 cms (40 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV
|40-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|43-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The TCL 65Q6C features a 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with a metallic bezel-less design and Matte HVA panel. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and TCL's AiPQ Pro processor for enhanced picture quality. It runs Google TV that offers access to popular streaming apps, hands-free voice control, AirPlay 2 and Alexa compatibility. Its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage support smart TV functions, while HDMI 2.1 and Game Master features make it suitable for gaming.
Sharp picture quality
Good sound quality
Good quality
Average responsiveness
Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality, budget-friendly option with stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with one customer noting the Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel system.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display and sound qualities.
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The TCL 55Q6C features a 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with a slim, bezel-less design and Matte HVA panel. It supports a native 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and 512+ local dimming zones for improved contrast and picture clarity. It is powered by the AiPQ Pro processor, it runs Google TV with access to popular streaming apps.
Sharp picture quality
Good sound quality
Good quality
Average responsiveness
Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality, budget-friendly option with stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks. The sound quality receives positive feedback, with one customer noting the Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel system. Some customers report extremely satisfied performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its performance and display and sound qualities.
The TCL 55T6D pairs a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with a slim, metallic bezel-less design for an expansive viewing experience. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support are designed to enhance contrast and colour, while the AiPQ processor handles picture processing. It runs Google TV that brings streaming apps and voice-assistant features together, with Google Assistant built in and Alexa compatibility. Additionally, buyers get screen mirroring, a web browser and Game Master features.
Sharp picture quality
Smooth interface
Average sound
Buyers praise the TV's sharp 4K clarity, vibrant QLED display, smooth Google TV interface, and quick installation process.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality.
The TCL 40V5C has a 40-inch Full HD QLED display in a metallic, bezel-less design that gives the screen a clean, modern look. It gets HDR10, Micro Dimming and 100% Color Volume Plus features that are designed to deliver richer colour and better contrast for everyday viewing. Its Google TV OS brings streaming apps into one interface, while Google Assistant, screen mirroring and a web browser add convenience.
Sharp picture quality
Good sound quality
Value for money
Slow interface
Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with excellent picture and sound performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and sound quality.
The TCL 43T6D combines a 43-inch 4K QLED screen with a metallic, bezel-less design that gives the TV a clean, modern look. It comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and the AiPQ processor that supports enhanced colour, contrast and picture processing, while MEMC aims to smooth motion. It runs Google TV that brings streaming apps together and adds Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, screen mirroring and a web browser. Additionally, Game Master adds a dedicated gaming feature set.
Sharp picture quality
Smooth user interface
Average sound
Buyers praise the TV's sharp 4K clarity, vibrant QLED display, smooth Google TV interface, and quick installation process.
Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and user interface.
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FAQs
Is a TCL QLED TV better than a regular LED TV?
QLED TVs use quantum-dot technology to produce a wider range of colours than many standard LED TVs. The difference varies by model, so compare brightness, contrast and picture quality in person when possible.
What is the difference between TCL QLED and QD-Mini LED TVs?
QLED primarily improves colour, while QD-Mini LED combines quantum-dot colour with Mini LED backlighting and local dimming for more precise contrast.
Should I buy a TCL 4K TV or a Full HD TV?
A 4K TV has four times as many pixels as Full HD and is worth considering for larger screens or 4K streaming. Full HD may be sufficient for a smaller TV, a bedroom or mostly standard-definition content.
Is Google TV available on TCL TVs in India?
Many TCL models in India use Google TV, but the platform can vary by model.
What should I check before buying a TCL TV for PS5 or Xbox?
Check the native refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM on the exact model.