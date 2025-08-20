Technogym’s smart dumbbells: 12 weights in one sleek package

At-home strength training usually means choosing between clutter and compromise. Either you line up a full rack of dumbbells or settle for a limited pair that doesn’t grow with you. Technogym’s new Connected Dumbbells solve that problem neatly, packing 12 different weights into one set, adjustable from 2 kg to 24 kg in 2 kg increments. With a simple twist of the handle, you can switch loads instantly, no hassle, no mess.

Smarter training, not just heavier lifting These aren’t just adjustable dumbbells, they’re smart. Built-in sensors track every rep and movement, then feed that data into the Technogym App. Here, the AI Coach recommends exercises, suggests weights, and even adjusts your program based on performance. For anyone who struggles with knowing how much to lift or how to progress, this is like having a personal trainer baked into the hardware.

The app’s on-demand library adds another layer, offering guided workouts with clear step-by-step instructions. Thanks to the stand’s device holder, you can prop up your phone or tablet and follow along without fumbling for screen space mid-set.

Designed to fit your space (and lifestyle) Clutter is the biggest enemy of home gyms, but Technogym’s approach is refreshingly minimalist. The Connected Dumbbells Stand keeps everything compact and tidy while doubling as a full workout station. Along with the weights, it comes with an exercise mat, foam roller, and three loop bands, essentially a starter pack for a complete fitness routine. Once you’re done, everything slots neatly back into place, no messy corners required.

Build quality is also worth noting. The metal handles ensure a secure grip even when your hands are sweaty, and the overall finish feels premium enough that you won’t mind these sitting in your living room. They’re designed to be shown off, not hidden away.

Technogym’s Connected Dumbbells combine the versatility of an adjustable set with the intelligence of a connected fitness platform. These dumbbells strike the balance between smart training and practical design.