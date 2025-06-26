Tecno Pova 7 5G set to launch in India on July 4: Here’s what to expect

Tecno is preparing to introduce its latest 5G smartphone series, the Pova 7 lineup, in the Indian market on July 4. The company has officially confirmed the release date on Thursday and shared some new details about the upcoming smartphone lineup through social media teasers. These teasers reveal a distinct triangular rear camera design and hint at several features that the series will offer. Let’s a closer look at what’s coming.

Tecno Pova 7 Series: Design and Key Features (Expected) The upcoming smartphones will carry a triangular-shaped rear camera module with two camera sensors and an LED flash, supported by an LED strip. Tecno has also added a design element called the Delta light interface. According to the company, this interface reacts to various functions such as incoming notifications, music, and volume adjustments.

Furthermore, Tecno’s in-house voice assistant, Ella, will be featured in the Pova 7 5G lineup. The assistant is designed to understand and respond in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Tamil. Another highlight of the device is the inclusion of MemFusion technology, which enables users to virtually increase RAM by using unused storage space. The company has also pointed to improved network handling with the introduction of the Intelligent Signal Hub System.

Though the company has not yet detailed all the models, the Pova 7 5G series is expected to include at least four variants: Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo. These models are expected to succeed the previous Tecno Pova 6 series with notable hardware and software enhancements.

Earlier this week, the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G made its debut in select international markets. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, a 1.5K resolution AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired and 30W wireless charging support.