The big screen upgrade is not simple: How smart TV and projector change the viewing experience

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A smart TV is still the obvious choice for most living rooms, but projectors have become much more interesting in recent years. Modern smart projectors are smaller, easier to move around and can produce a much larger image without requiring the kind of spending that a large screen TV demands.
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But a bigger image does not automatically mean a better viewing experience. TVs still have some important advantages, particularly when it comes to colours, contrast and gaming. I have spent time with both large screen TVs and projectors, and the differences become much clearer when you look at specific use cases.
Here is how I would choose between a smart projector and a smart TV depending on what you actually want to do with it.
A smart TV can give you a 55 inch, 65 inch or even larger display, but the price rises quickly as you move towards bigger screen sizes. With a projector, you can get a 100 inch or even larger image without spending the same amount of money on a television.
This makes projectors particularly interesting for people who want a cinema like experience at home. A projector can turn a blank wall or dedicated screen into a huge display, while a television remains limited to the physical size of the panel.
The important thing to remember is that the room needs to support this. You need enough distance between the projector and the wall or screen, and ambient light can also affect the experience.
A television is essentially a permanent piece of furniture once you have installed it. Even if it is sitting on a TV unit rather than mounted on a wall, moving a large 55 inch or 65 inch TV around is not something you would want to do regularly.
A projector is a different proposition. Many smart projectors are compact enough to move between rooms. You can use one in the bedroom at night, take it to the living room for a movie or even carry it with you when travelling, depending on the model.
There is also no requirement for a permanent installation in many cases. You can simply place the projector on a table, point it towards a suitable wall and start watching.
Even an expensive projector cannot completely replicate the picture quality you get from a good QLED, Mini LED or OLED television. TVs have the advantage of producing light directly from the display, which allows them to deliver stronger contrast, brighter highlights and more consistent colours.
Projectors, on the other hand, depend on reflected light. The final image is affected by the projector, the room lighting and the surface on which you are projecting.
You can improve the experience significantly with a proper projection screen, particularly with higher end projectors. But that adds another expense, and even then, a good TV can still deliver a more vibrant and punchy image.
This becomes especially noticeable during daytime viewing. A projector may look impressive in a dark room, but a bright television remains much easier to watch when sunlight or room lighting is present.
Modern gaming TVs can offer high refresh rates, low input latency and features such as HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate and automatic low latency modes. These features are particularly useful with current generation consoles.
Projectors can certainly be used for gaming, and the huge screen can make games look incredibly immersive. However, not every projector is designed with gaming in mind. Some models have higher input latency and lower refresh rates, which can make fast paced games feel less responsive.
There are gaming focused projectors that address some of these problems, but you need to specifically look for those specifications rather than assuming every smart projector will perform well with a console.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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