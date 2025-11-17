The biggest mistakes people make with new OLED TVs and how to avoid them

Setting up a new OLED TV feels almost as exciting as bringing home a new phone or laptop. You power it on, the colours pop instantly, and the picture looks unreal compared to your old screen. But the first hour with your new TV can make or break that experience. A few small mistakes can dull the picture, mess with brightness or affect the panel in the long run. But a few tweaks can give me a great experience. Here are the five most common mistakes people make when setting up an OLED TV and how you can avoid them from the very beginning.

1. Trying to set it up alone You are definitely independent and self-sufficient, but sometimes seeking help and assistance is a wiser choice. OLED TVs may be thin and light, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy to handle solo. The panels are flexible and can bend if you lift them awkwardly. For anything above 48 inches, call someone to help you take it out of the box and attach the stand. Once it’s fixed securely, moving it is much easier.

2. Sticking to the default picture mode Most TVs arrive in a bright, showroom-like mode meant to catch your eye in a store. At home, this setting often looks harsh and inaccurate. For the best colours, switch to Filmmaker, Cinema/Movie or Professional mode, depending on your TV brand. These settings may look slightly warm at first, but give your eyes a little time, and you’ll get more natural and balanced colours.

3. Keeping ambient light control on OLED panels already manage their brightness carefully to protect the screen. When you leave ambient light sensors on, the TV automatically dims or brightens depending on your room lighting, often at the wrong moments. Turning off Energy Saving Step, Brightness Optimisation, or Ambient Optimisation helps your OLED stay consistently bright and prevents unnecessary dimming.

4. Running pixel refresh immediately Your OLED comes with a pixel-cleaning tool that helps fix minor retention or banding, but it’s not meant for day-one use. Running it too soon or too often only stresses the panel. Use it only if you spot odd lines or patches on the screen. Most TVs already run a lighter version of this process quietly in the background when turned off.

