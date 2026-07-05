Windows laptops have finally closed the gap with the MacBook Air, but which is worth buying?

The question still persists: Windows laptop or a MacBook? I've written hundreds of articles around this question since the beginning of my writing career, and most of the time, the MacBook has won by a big margin. But x86 chips have become so powerful and battery efficient that a face-off between a MacBook and a Windows laptop finally feels like a fair fight.

If you still haven't made up your mind about which laptop to buy, you'll want to decide soon because the Amazon Prime Day sale is here, and you can actually grab some really good deals. So here's a quick comparison to help you make your decision faster and pick up the right laptop while the Prime Day discounts are still available.

Performance: It's finally a fair fight A few years ago, recommending a MacBook Air for performance was easy. Apple's M-series chips were simply ahead of most Windows laptops in efficiency and real-world performance. But that's no longer the case.

The latest MacBook Air with Apple's M4 chip is incredibly fast, handling office work, multitasking, photo editing and even light video editing with ease. The fanless design also keeps it completely silent, which is still one of its biggest advantages.

Windows laptops, however, have improved dramatically. Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 processors and AMD's Ryzen AI chips have made modern Windows laptops faster, more efficient and much better optimised for AI workloads. Premium laptops from ASUS, Lenovo, Dell and HP now compete with the MacBook Air on almost every front.

Battery: Windows has finally caught up Battery life used to be an easy win for the MacBook. Windows laptops simply couldn't compete, especially if you worked away from a charger for long hours.

But things have changed since Intel introduced its Core Ultra processors and AMD launched its Ryzen AI chips. These newer processors are far more power efficient, and the improvement is noticeable in everyday use.

Today, many Windows laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2, Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI processors deliver battery life that's very close to a MacBook Air. So if battery backup is your biggest concern, you no longer have to stick with a MacBook. A modern Windows laptop can easily get you through an entire workday as well.

Check out the MacBook Air on Amazon Sale

Software and ecosystem still matter This is where your existing devices should influence your decision. If you already use an iPhone, iPad or other Apple devices, the MacBook Air offers one of the smoothest ecosystem experiences available. Features like AirDrop, Universal Clipboard and iPhone Mirroring make switching between devices effortless.

Windows, on the other hand, offers greater flexibility. It supports a wider range of software, accessories and hardware, while features like Phone Link and Copilot continue to improve the overall experience.

Gaming and flexibility favour Windows You'll find a much larger library of games, along with laptops featuring dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon graphics for significantly better gaming performance. Windows also gives buyers more options, including OLED displays, touchscreen models, convertible laptops and different hardware configurations.

Check out Windows laptops on Amazon Sale

Which one offers better value? At full price, the MacBook Air is still a premium purchase. However, its excellent build quality, long software support and strong resale value help justify the higher price if you plan to keep it for several years.

Windows laptops usually offer better value during sales because brands tend to discount them more aggressively. With the Amazon Prime Day sale now live, many premium Intel Core Ultra and Ryzen AI laptops are available at prices that make them extremely competitive.

MacBook Air deals are also available during Prime Day, although the discounts are usually smaller. If you've been planning to buy either platform, this is one of the best opportunities to avoid paying full retail price.

So, which one should you buy? If you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem and want a lightweight laptop with excellent build quality, strong battery life and reliable long-term performance, the MacBook Air is still a fantastic choice.

But if you're looking for better hardware options, stronger gaming support or simply the best specifications for your money, today's Windows laptops deserve just as much attention. Thanks to Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors, they no longer feel like the compromise they once did.

How this comparison was made I've tested and written about MacBooks and Windows laptops for years, covering everything from budget notebooks to premium ultrabooks. For this comparison, I focused on real-world performance, battery life, software experience, long-term value and current hardware trends to help you choose the laptop that best fits your needs.

Similar articles for you Some deals are worth the wait: Wishlist these Amazon Prime Day laptop deals now

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.