The memory crisis looms. Is this your last chance to get a MacBook Neo deal during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale?

Buying a new laptop has become more expensive than many people expected. The ongoing memory crisis has pushed prices up, making even affordable options harder to justify. Apple’s MacBook Neo offers a way into the Mac ecosystem without the premium price tag of higher-end models. But with prices under pressure, even this entry-level MacBook needs to be worth the money.

That is where Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026 comes in. The MacBook Neo has been discounted, giving buyers who have been waiting for a better deal a reason to take another look. Here’s what you should know about the MacBook Neo price cut before buying.

MacBook Neo price and bank offers on Flipkart The Apple MacBook Neo is available in two storage variants during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026. Here is how the listed prices compare with the available deals and bank discounts.

Variant Listed price WOW Deal price Bank offer MacBook Neo, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD ₹ 69,900 ₹ 65,920 ₹ 3,980 off with Flipkart Axis Bank; ₹ 3,505 off with Flipkart SBI MacBook Neo, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ₹ 79,900 ₹ 75,420 ₹ 4,480 off with Flipkart Axis Bank; ₹ 4,005 off with Flipkart SBI

Flipkart is also offering ₹3,000 off the 256GB MacBook Neo when paid with an ICICI Bank credit card, while buyers opting for the 512GB model can get ₹3,500 off with an HDFC Bank debit card. Those considering EMI can also find discounts through select bank offers, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Final savings depend on the offer you choose.

Flipkart also advertises exchange benefits of up to ₹48,250 for the 256GB variant and ₹58,650 for the 512GB model. The actual value depends on your old device, and exchange availability varies by location.

Why should you consider buying the Apple MacBook Neo? Buying a MacBook has often meant setting aside a sizeable budget, even if you just need a laptop for everyday work. The MacBook Neo makes that decision easier by offering a more affordable entry point into Apple's ecosystem. If your routine mainly involves browsing the web, writing documents, attending video calls and streaming shows, it could cover most of your needs without the budget stretch of a MacBook Air.

Its appeal also lies in portability. Weighing around 1.23kg, the MacBook Neo is easy to carry between home, college and the office. The 13-inch Liquid Retina display offers a compact workspace for work and entertainment, while Apple claims up to 16 hours of battery life, which could get you through much of the day without reaching for a charger. Actual battery life, of course, depends on how you use the laptop.

Choosing between the two variants depends on how much you store locally. The 256GB model should suit buyers who rely on cloud storage and use a modest number of apps. The 512GB version costs ₹10,000 more at the listed price, but offers twice the storage for photos, downloads and larger files. That extra space could be useful if you plan to keep the laptop for several years.

A few things to consider before buying, though. Both variants come with 8GB of unified memory, which may feel restrictive if you regularly run demanding creative applications or juggle several heavy workloads. The MacBook Neo suits everyday computing better than intensive professional work. If you rely on specific Windows applications, check their macOS compatibility before switching.

Ultimately, the MacBook Neo suits students, office users, and first-time Mac buyers who want a lightweight laptop for everyday tasks. The Big Billion Days price cut makes it even more tempting, but the right choice depends on your budget, storage needs, and workload. Compare the bank offers you qualify for, check the final price at checkout, and make sure the laptop fits how you work before ordering.

Specifications - DISPLAY 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 2408 × 1506 pixels, 500 nits - PROCESSOR Apple A18 Pro chip, 6-core CPU - RAM 8GB unified memory - STORAGE 256GB and 512GB SSD options - GRAPHICS 5-core integrated Apple GPU - OS macOS

Q1. Should you buy the 256GB or 512GB MacBook Neo? The 256GB MacBook Neo suits everyday tasks if you mainly use cloud storage and keep fewer files on your laptop. The 512GB variant is better for storing larger files, photos and applications locally. Both models have 8GB of unified memory, so choose based on your workload.

Q2. Is the MacBook Neo suitable for students and office users? The MacBook Neo suits students and office users who need a lightweight laptop for browsing, document work, video calls and streaming. It weighs around 1.23 kg, and Apple claims up to 16 hours of video-streaming battery life. However, its 8GB of memory and limited ports may not suit demanding workloads or complex setups.

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