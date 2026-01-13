Subscribe

The new IKEA microwave might replace your oven and air fryer at a budget price

IKEA has quietly launched a compact 3-in-1 microwave with air fryer and grill functions, and its affordable price is what’s grabbing attention. It is currently available in the US and Europe.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Updated13 Jan 2026, 05:32 PM IST
IKEA drops an affordable multi-function microwave for compact homes.
IKEA drops an affordable multi-function microwave for compact homes.(IKEA)
If you live in a small home or have a compact kitchen, you already know how difficult it is to fit multiple appliances. A microwave, an air fryer, and an oven can quickly take over your countertop. IKEA seems to have noticed this everyday problem and has quietly launched a new kitchen appliance that aims to fix it.

The IKEA GÅTEBO Microwave Oven is a 3-in-1 appliance that works as a microwave, air fryer, and grill. It is a freestanding unit designed for people who want more cooking flexibility without needing extra space. With compact dimensions, it fits well in small kitchens, rental homes, or studio apartments.

What really makes the GÅTEBO stand out is its price. Multi-function microwaves with air frying and grilling features usually come at a premium. Some popular models can cost almost double. IKEA’s new microwave is priced at $199 in the US and £149 / €179 in parts of Europe, making it one of the most affordable options in this category right now.

Despite the budget-friendly pricing, the features are practical for daily use. The GÅTEBO is a 900W microwave and comes with a dedicated air fry tray, allowing users to cook crispy snacks with little to no oil. This is ideal for anyone who enjoys fried food but does not have space for a large air fryer.

The grill function is another useful addition. It helps brown food and add a slightly crispy texture that a regular microwave cannot achieve. From grilled sandwiches to roasted vegetables and baked dishes like lasagne, the microwave can handle a wide variety of meals.

Its compact size, roughly 19 x 16 x 11 inches, ensures it does not dominate the kitchen counter. The sleek black finish and touch-button control panel give it a modern look that blends easily with most kitchens.

IKEA also offers a five-year guarantee in some regions, adding extra value and peace of mind. The GÅTEBO first appeared late last year but is now gaining attention as people look for smart, space-saving appliances in 2026.

For anyone trying to reduce clutter without compromising on cooking options, IKEA’s latest microwave could be a practical and affordable solution.

 
 
