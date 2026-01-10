The price drop on Havells room heaters made my selection easier and affordable

The recent price drop on Havells room heater ranges arrives at a time when dependable heating takes priority indoors. Winter comfort now demands more than basic functionality, with households placing greater emphasis on safety standards, power efficiency, and durability. Havells continues to meet these expectations through a diverse portfolio that places it firmly among the best room heater brands.

Our Picks BEST OVERALL VALUE FOR MONEY FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price BEST OVERALL Havells 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | Black View Details ₹15,990 Check Details Havells 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | Black View Details ₹12,799 Check Details VALUE FOR MONEY Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts View Details ₹2,399 Check Details Havells 11 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | Black View Details ₹11,499 Check Details Havells Cozio Nuo Room Heater| Dual Heat Setting 400/800 Watt| Dual Quartz Heating Rods| Silent Operation| Tip Over Protection| Fire Retardant Material| Anti Rust Reflector| 2 Year Warranty(Grey) View Details ₹1,325 Check Details View More

From models designed for extended heating sessions to portable options meant for quick relief from cold, the brand addresses multiple indoor scenarios. The best Havells room heater reflects a balance between controlled warmth and practical design, supporting everyday use without unnecessary complexity. With current pricing adjustments, these heaters become a more practical consideration for homes seeking reliable seasonal comfort backed by trusted engineering and consistent performance.

The Havells 15 Fin OFR combines oil-filled convection with a 400W PTC fan for faster heat circulation. Advanced U-Tech fins improve heat transfer, while superior-grade oil retains warmth longer without frequent cycling. Thermostatic control allows precise temperature regulation, supporting energy-efficient operation during extended use. Safety remains central through ISI certification, overheat protection, and a cool-touch exterior. Practical details such as an inclined control panel, concealed handle, and retractable wheels improve everyday usability and storage convenience.

Specifications Heat Output 2900W (with 400W PTC fan) Fin Count 15 with U-Tech fast heating design Safety ISI approved with overheat protection Controls Thermostatic control with multiple heat settings

The Havells 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater is built for consistent and reliable heating during colder conditions. Its U-Tech fast heating fins combined with a 2900W output help warm medium to large rooms efficiently without sharp temperature fluctuations. Safety is addressed through a cool-touch exterior and advanced overheating protection, allowing worry-free operation. The inclined control panel offers easy access to temperature settings, while high-quality oil supports sustained heat retention.

Specifications Colour Black Heat Output 2900W Special Features Cool-touch exterior, PTC fan heater, safety protection Form Factor Tower

The Havells Cista Room Heater is a compact heating solution aimed at quick, direct warmth in smaller indoor spaces. Its simple cabinet-style design focuses on practicality rather than features, making it easy to place and move around as needed. Two heat settings allow basic control over output, while the cool-touch exterior adds an extra layer of safety during use. Lightweight construction and portable form make it suitable for short heating sessions, especially during mild winter conditions where instant warmth matters more than long heat retention.

Specifications Colour White Heat Output 2000W with two heat settings Form Factor Cabinet design Safety Feature Cool-touch exterior

The Havells 11 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater focuses on fast heat build-up followed by controlled, long-lasting warmth. Its U-Tech fins work alongside a 400W PTC fan to reduce the waiting time during cold starts, while oil-based heating takes over to maintain temperature evenly. Multiple power levels allow flexibility across changing weather conditions, and thermostatic control prevents overheating or unnecessary power draw. Safety measures such as ISI certification, tip-over protection, and automatic thermal cut-off add reassurance during extended use.

Specifications Colour Black Heat Output 2900W (including 400W PTC fan) Fin Count 11 with U-Tech fast heating fins Safety ISI approved, tip-over switch, overheat protection

The Havells Cozio Nuo Room Heater offers rapid warmth through dual quartz heating rods that glow instantly. It emits direct infrared heat, making it ideal for close-range heating in bedrooms or offices. The lightweight body and built-in handle make it easy to move around. A major highlight is its tip-over protection that shuts it off automatically if the unit tilts. The anti-rust reflector maintains heating efficiency through repeated use, ensuring long-lasting performance for everyday winter comfort.

Specifications Colour Grey Heat Output 800W Special Features Dual quartz rods, silent heating, tip-over protection Form Factor Compact heater

The Havells Hestio Wave 9 Fin Radiator delivers soft, balanced heat ideal for daily winter use. With a 2400W output and additional support from a 400W PTC fan heater, it maintains consistent warmth. The high-quality oil resists degradation, ensuring long service life. The inclined control panel, retractable wheels and cool-touch exterior make it a comfortable and safe appliance for homes. It provides comfortable breathing and even heating making it a reliable pick.

Specifications Colour Black Heat Output 2400W Special Features 360° heating, safety shut-off, retractable wheels Form Factor Tower

The Havells Adnis Room Heater combines fast heating with user convenience through its dual heat settings. It produces instant warmth supported by an adjustable thermostat for better control. The cool fan function adds year-round usability, transforming the heater into a normal fan during warmer months. Its fire-retardant build and overheat protection assure secure operation throughout long usage hours. This is a great option for households seeking reliable heating in a compact form.

Specifications Colour White Heat Output 1800W Special Features Cool fan mode, adjustable thermostat, overheat protection Form Factor Compact mat-style heater

The Havells Pacifio Mica Room Heater is designed for rapid and silent heating using micathermic technology. The mica-coated heating element increases heat output without drying the air, creating a comfortable space quickly. It has a lightweight, portable design with strong safety features like overheat protection. The heater is ideal for individuals who prefer quiet heating without the noise of fans. With its sleek black and rose-gold look, it blends easily into modern homes while delivering efficient heating for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Colour Black and Rose Gold Heat Output 1500W Special Features Tilt head, silent operation, anti-dryness design Form Factor Pedestal

The Havells Bero Quartz Heater is built for focused, instant heating where quick warmth is needed. Using two quartz heating tubes, it delivers direct heat without a warm-up delay, making it useful for short heating sessions. Dual power settings allow basic control depending on temperature needs, while the front safety grill and tip-over switch add protection during use. Its slim tower design and integrated carry handle make it easy to move between rooms. This heater suits users looking for simple, portable heating rather than whole-room temperature control.

Specifications Colour Black Heat Output 800W with two power settings Heating Type Quartz tube heating Safety Features Front grill, tip-over switch

The Havells Calenter room heater is meant for situations where instant warmth matters more than air circulation. Instead of blowing hot air, its three carbon heating tubes radiate infrared heat that is felt immediately on the body and nearby surfaces. This makes it effective in personal spaces where silence is important, such as bedrooms or work areas. Three heat levels allow gradual adjustment, while the absence of a fan keeps operation completely quiet. A built-in timer limits usage time, and the tip-over switch cuts power automatically if stability is compromised.

Specifications Heat Output 1050W with three heat settings Heating Type Triple carbon infrared heating tubes Safety Tip-over protection with timer up to 120 minutes Operation Silent, fanless heating

Similar articles for you: Here’s why I switched to a smart oil-filled room heater this winter season offering even heating across all room sizes