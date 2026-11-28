The RAM shortage has made the smartphone market rather frustrating, especially for anyone shopping around the ₹30,000 mark. Phones that would have comfortably fit this budget are now creeping into more expensive territory, leaving fewer options worth getting excited about.

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I have noticed how hard it's become to find a phone that gets the fundamentals right without forcing you to compromise in an obvious way. Thankfully, not everything has moved out of reach.

There are still phones that deliver capable performance, good displays, dependable cameras, and batteries that don't leave you reaching for a charger by evening. They may not have every cutting-edge feature, but they offer enough to make the everyday experience feel complete. These are the phones under ₹30,000 that I would still consider buying.

The realme P4X is one of the best performance-focused smartphones in its price segment, especially for gamers. Its Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip, large battery and cooling system make it well-suited to extended gaming sessions, while the high-refresh-rate display keeps everyday scrolling smooth. It is a strong contender among the best phones under ₹30,000 for buyers who prioritise performance and endurance over camera versatility.

Specifications - DISPLAY 6.72-inch LCD, 144Hz refresh rate - PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G - RAM & STORAGE 6GB RAM + 128GB storage - CAMERAS 50MP + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera - BATTERY 7,000mAh with 45W fast charging - DURABILITY IP64 water and dust resistance - SOFTWARE Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 Reason to buy - Strong gaming and everyday performance - Massive 7,000mAh battery - Smooth 144Hz display Reason to avoid - LCD panel lacks AMOLED contrast - Cameras are average

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the phone's performance, smooth everyday experience, battery life and gaming capabilities. Several reviews consider it good value for money, particularly for gaming. However, camera quality, especially for selfies, receives criticism, and some buyers recommend waiting for discounts.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone? I would consider this phone if gaming performance and battery life matter more than camera versatility. It handles BGMI at up to 90fps and Free Fire at 120fps, while its massive battery makes it a compelling option among affordable 5G phones.

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The Infinix Hot 70 Pro is worth considering if you want a smartphone that offers more than just hardware on paper. Its feature-rich XOS 16 software brings plenty of customisation options, AI tools and a polished interface that makes everyday interactions feel smooth. The Dimensity 7100 delivers sufficient performance for daily tasks, casual gaming and multitasking, while the 6,000mAh battery offers dependable endurance for a full day of use. Its 144Hz display also adds to the fluid experience, although the LCD panel and camera limitations are compromises to bear in mind.

Specifications - Display 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD, up to 144Hz refresh rate - Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G - RAM and storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage - Cameras 50MP Sony IMX882 rear camera; 8MP front camera - Battery 6,000mAh with 45W fast charging - Durability IP68 water and dust resistance - Software Android 16 with XOS 16, 3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates Reason to buy - Feature-loaded XOS 16 software with AI tools - Smooth everyday performance - 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging Reason to avoid - LCD display lacks AMOLED vibrancy - Camera detail and colour accuracy could improve

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Hot 70 Pro's design, sharp display, smooth software experience and everyday performance. Its feature-rich XOS 16 interface and customisation options stand out, while battery life is generally adequate for daily use. Camera quality and outdoor visibility remain areas of compromise.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone? I would consider the Infinix Hot 70 Pro if software experience, everyday performance and battery life matter more to me than having the best cameras or an AMOLED display. XOS 16 offers plenty of features and customisation, the Dimensity 7100 handles everyday use comfortably, and the 6,000mAh battery provides enough endurance for daily use. It also benefits from a lengthy software support commitment for its segment.

I'd consider the iQOO Z11x 5G if performance, durability, and battery life matter more to me than camera versatility or a fancy display. Its Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip delivers exceptional performance for its price, while the sturdy build and water-resistance ratings make it better equipped to handle everyday mishaps. The 7,200mAh battery is another major draw, offering class-leading endurance that should comfortably handle gaming, streaming, and prolonged daily use without constant charging.

Specifications - DISPLAY 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate - PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo, 4nm - RAM & STORAGE 6GB RAM + 128GB storage - CAMERAS 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera + 2MP bokeh camera, 32MP front camera - BATTERY 7,200mAh with 44W FlashCharge - DURABILITY IP68 and IP69+ water and dust resistance, military-grade durability testing - SOFTWARE Android 16 with OriginOS 6, 2 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates Reason to buy - Exceptional performance for its price - Class-leading 7,200mAh battery endurance - Durable build with IP68/IP69+ protection Reason to avoid - LCD display instead of AMOLED - Heavy at around 219g - Cameras lack versatility

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the phone's performance, battery life and sturdy build. Its ability to handle gaming and everyday tasks, together with its large battery, makes it appealing. However, its weight, LCD display and limited camera versatility remain potential drawbacks.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone? I would consider the iQOO Z11x if performance, durability and battery life are my priorities. Its Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip, large battery and rugged build make it a compelling option under ₹30,000, especially for gaming and heavy everyday use.

If you want a smartphone from a brand you already trust, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is worth considering. I'd consider it for Samsung's long software support, which makes it a sensible option for people who plan to keep their phone for several years. Its 120Hz Super AMOLED display, capable cameras and familiar One UI experience also make it a well-rounded everyday phone, even if its processor isn't the most powerful in this price range.

Specifications - Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate - Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 - RAM and storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage - Cameras 50MP main camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro; 12MP front camera - Battery 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging - Durability IP67 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+ - Software Android 15 with One UI 7, up to 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates Reason to buy - Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED display - Long software support from Samsung - Capable cameras for everyday photography Reason to avoid - Performance isn't class-leading - No expandable storage - Charging adapter may need to be purchased separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the display quality, design, camera performance and smooth everyday experience. Its premium-looking build and One UI experience receive praise, although some users report gaming lag, overheating and fingerprint sensor responsiveness issues.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone? I would consider the Galaxy A36 5G for its trusted brand name, vibrant AMOLED display, dependable everyday cameras and long software support. The six-year update commitment makes it a sensible choice for anyone planning to keep their phone for years.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is one of the most complete smartphones in its segment, offering a strong balance of features without forcing you to compromise on any one aspect. Its 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display is excellent for media and everyday use, while the 7,000mAh battery offers a significant endurance advantage. The 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with OIS captures good photos, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 offers enough performance for daily tasks, multitasking, and casual gaming. It may not be the most powerful phone in its segment, but the combination of display, battery, cameras, fast charging, and a durable build makes it a well-rounded choice.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM and storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide; 32MP front camera Battery 7,000mAh with 68W TurboPower charging Durability IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification Reason to buy Excellent 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display Massive 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging Capable 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 camera with OIS Reason to avoid Performance is adequate, but not ideal for demanding gaming Ultra-wide camera is less capable than the main sensor Large battery adds to the phone's overall size

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the display quality, design, camera performance and smooth everyday experience. The large battery and fast charging also receive praise, making the phone appealing for extended use. However, some buyers may find its performance less suited to demanding gaming, and camera performance can vary across shooting conditions.

Why should you consider buying this smartphone? I would consider the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion for its well-rounded experience rather than a single standout feature. Its excellent display, substantial battery, capable main camera, fast charging, and solid everyday performance cover most of what I want from a smartphone. It is particularly appealing if I prioritise entertainment, battery life and everyday usability over hardcore gaming performance.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartphone Display: Look for an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate for vibrant colours and smoother scrolling.

Performance: Choose a capable processor that can handle everyday tasks, multitasking and gaming without slowing down.

Cameras: Consider sensor quality, OIS and image processing rather than relying only on megapixel counts.

Battery: A large battery and fast charging can make a difference to daily convenience.

Software: Check the interface, Android upgrade commitment and security support.

Value: Compare features, compromises, and pricing to find the best phones under 30000 for your needs. How do these smartphones compare?

Smartphone Display Camera Processor Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 with OIS + 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 iQOO Z11x 5G 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz 50MP Sony IMX852 + 2MP bokeh, 32MP front MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo realme P4X 6.72-inch LCD, 144Hz 50MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Infinix Note Edge 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 50MP rear, 13MP front MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz 50MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro, 12MP front Snapdragon 6 Gen 3