The soundbar wattage trap: Why buying too much power is ruining your TV setup

A soundbar is the easiest way to enhance the overall sound of a TV. However, buying a soundbar isn't as simple as buying a machine with high wattage from the brand that you like. Simply put, it is easy to assume that a higher wattage will translate to a better sound. After all, a 600W or 800W soundbar sounds far more impressive than a 200W model. But there’s a catch: higher wattage doesn't necessarily mean better audio. In some cases, paying extra for excessive power could actually be the wrong upgrade for your TV setup.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Q-Symphony | Center Speaker | 3D Surround Sound | HDMI ARC | Optical in | Bluetooth | USB | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B750F/XL, Black) View Details ₹21,490 Buy on EMI Check Offers LG New Launch SQ75TR, 600W, 5.1.1Ch, Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Wireless Subwoofer, Rear Speaker Inbuilt Receiver, QNED Matching Bracket Inside (2024 QNED TV) View Details ₹30,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹3,582 x 6 months ₹21,490 Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

What does wattage mean in a soundbar? Wattage in case of a soundbar indicates how much electrical power the built-in amplifier can deliver to the speakers. It directly impacts the potential volume capacity and bass impact. That said, higher wattage does not automatically guarantee better sound quality. There are several other factors that such as design, cabinet construction, and audio processing that play an important role in the overall sound quality.

Top factors that impact sound quality in a soundbar Channel layout: Look for higher channel such as 3.1 or 5.1 as they provide crisper audio and better spatial audio experience.

Drivers: Look for soundbars with separate tweeters as they offer clearer highs and better depth.

Frequency response: Look for soundbars with a wider frequency response as it enables the soundbar to hit low bass and clean treble more accurately.

Dedicated subwoofers: Look for soundbars with wireless or wired subwoofers as they provide better low-frequency response and prevent distortion.

Codecs: Look for support for advanced formats such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X as they help in creating a multi-dimensional, object-based 3D sound field.

Digital Signal Processing: High-end internal processing helps clean up compressed signals, balance soundstages, and clarify voices.

Coming back to the wattage, size of the room plays and important part in helping you decide what is the right wattage for your soundbar.

What speaker wattage should you pick based on room size Room Type & Size Wattage Use Case Small Spaces (Up to 150 sq. ft.) 20W – 50W Bedrooms, home offices, small apartments Medium Spaces (150 – 300 sq. ft.) 60W – 150W Standard living rooms, dedicated TV rooms Large Spaces (300+ sq. ft.) 200W – 300W+ Open-concept spaces, large home theatres Now that we have gone through all the basics, here are the top soundbars that you need to buy in India.

Best soundbars to buy in India

The Samsung soundbar offers 400W output and 5.1-channel configuration that combines Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual to create a wider, more immersive soundstage. It gets side-firing speakers that help spread audio beyond the TV, while the dedicated centre channel is designed to improve dialogue clarity. It comes with Q-Symphony that can synchronise compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar, while Adaptive Sound optimises audio based on the content. Additional features include Bass Boost, Voice Enhance, Night Mode and Game Mode.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 400W Connectivity 1 HDMI In, 1 HDMI Out, HDMI ARC, HDMI CEC, Optical In, Bluetooth, USB Number of Channels 5.1 Audio Features Dolby Audio 5.1ch, DTS Virtual, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound, Bass Boost, Surround Sound Expansion, Game Mode, Voice Enhance, Night Mode Reasons to buy Good sound quality Great bass output Premium build quality Reason to avoid Maximum volume may not satisfy everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the soundbar's sound quality. They also appreciate its bass, clarity, ease of setup and build quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and build quality.

2. LG New Launch SQ75TR, 600W, 5.1.1Ch, Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Wireless Subwoofer, Rear Speaker Inbuilt Receiver, QNED Matching Bracket Inside (2024 QNED TV) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG SQ75TR combines a sleek black Crest design with a 5.1.1-channel setup built for immersive home-theatre audio. Its 600W output, wireless subwoofer and rear speakers deliver powerful sound, while the up-firing centre speaker adds a vertical dimension to Dolby Atmos content. It also gets AI Sound Pro that automatically optimises audio based on what you are watching, while WOW Orchestra can combine compatible LG TV and soundbar speakers. For music and movies, it gets Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 600W Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Number of Channels 5.1.1 Audio Features Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Hi-Res Audio, WOW Orchestra, up-firing centre speaker, wireless subwoofer Reasons to buy Good sound quality Value for money Great connectivity and features Reason to avoid Rear-speaker installation limitations

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the soundbar's clarity and separation, with punchy and loud subwoofer performance, and consider it a great value Dolby Atmos soundbar that connects quickly and is easy to install. The mobile app functionality and performance receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and features.

The Sony HT-S20R soundbar features a slim soundbar design that is paired with a wired subwoofer and two rear speakers for a 5.1-channel home-theatre setup. Its 400W total output is designed to deliver powerful movie sound, while Dolby Digital processes audio across five separate channels for a more immersive experience. Additionally, it gets Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Standard, Night and Voice modes that lets users tailor playback to different content. For connectivity it gets Bluetooth and USB along with HDMI ARC for TV connection.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 400W Connectivity HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Analogue audio, USB Number of Channels 5.1 Audio Features Dolby Digital, Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Standard, Night Mode, Voice Mode Reasons to buy Good sound quality Great bass Excellent quality Reason to avoid Average Bluetooth connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the soundbar to be a superb product with excellent sound quality, clear audio, and good home theater performance, particularly for movies and music. The installation is quick, and they consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and product quality.

The JBL Cinema SB590 comes with a 440W output and 3.1-channel configuration that delivers powerful audio, while Dolby Atmos creates a more spacious and immersive soundstage. It gets a dedicated centre channel that is designed to make dialogue clearer, while the wireless subwoofer adds deep bass to movies, music and games. On the connectivity front it gets HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and optical connectivity.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 440W Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth Number of Channels 3.1 Audio Features Dolby Atmos, dedicated centre channel, wireless subwoofer, deep bass, surround sound Reasons to buy Good sound quality Excellent clarity Good product quality Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the soundbar's voice clarity and bass quality, and find it suitable for their rooms, with clear vocals. They also appreciate its overall product quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and product quality.

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D features a sleek and modern design that includes a soundbar, wired subwoofer and two satellite speakers. It delivers 500W RMS output and uses Dolby Audio to create a fuller, more cinematic soundstage. It also gets multiple EQ modes that lets users tune audio for different types of content, while the dedicated subwoofer adds punchy low frequencies. For connectivity it supports Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, optical, USB and AUX inputs.

Specifications Speaker Wattage 500W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI (eARC/ARC), Optical, USB and AUX Number of Channels 5.1 Audio Features Dolby Audio, boAt Signature Sound, multiple EQ modes, surround sound, dedicated subwoofer and satellite speakers Reasons to buy Good sound quality Value for money Good product quality Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the soundbar to be a great value for money and consider it the best home theatre option for home use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and product quality.

Top features of the best soundbars in India MODEL WATTAGE NO. OF CHANNELS CONNECTIVITY Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch Soundbar 400W 5.1 HDMI In, HDMI Out, HDMI ARC, HDMI CEC, Optical In, Bluetooth, USB LG SQ75TR Soundbar 600W 5.1.1 Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar 400W 5.1 HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Analogue audio, USB JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar 440W 3.1 HDMI eARC, HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D 500W 5.1 Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI (eARC/ARC), Optical, USB and AUX Similar articles for you Less clutter and easier setup sound tempting, but can a soundbar replace a home theatre

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of soundbars across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.