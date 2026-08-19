The soundbar wattage trap: Why buying too much power is ruining your TV setup

A soundbar is the easiest way to enhance the overall sound of a TV. However, buying a soundbar isn't as simple as buying a machine with high wattage from the brand that you like. Simply put, it is easy to assume that a higher wattage will translate to a better sound. After all, a 600W or 800W soundbar sounds far more impressive than a 200W model. But there’s a catch: higher wattage doesn't necessarily mean better audio. In some cases, paying extra for excessive power could actually be the wrong upgrade for your TV setup.
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Wattage in case of a soundbar indicates how much electrical power the built-in amplifier can deliver to the speakers. It directly impacts the potential volume capacity and bass impact. That said, higher wattage does not automatically guarantee better sound quality. There are several other factors that such as design, cabinet construction, and audio processing that play an important role in the overall sound quality.
Channel layout: Look for higher channel such as 3.1 or 5.1 as they provide crisper audio and better spatial audio experience.
Drivers: Look for soundbars with separate tweeters as they offer clearer highs and better depth.
Frequency response: Look for soundbars with a wider frequency response as it enables the soundbar to hit low bass and clean treble more accurately.
Dedicated subwoofers: Look for soundbars with wireless or wired subwoofers as they provide better low-frequency response and prevent distortion.
Codecs: Look for support for advanced formats such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X as they help in creating a multi-dimensional, object-based 3D sound field.
Digital Signal Processing: High-end internal processing helps clean up compressed signals, balance soundstages, and clarify voices.
Coming back to the wattage, size of the room plays and important part in helping you decide what is the right wattage for your soundbar.
|Room Type & Size
|Wattage
|Use Case
|Small Spaces (Up to 150 sq. ft.)
|20W – 50W
|Bedrooms, home offices, small apartments
|Medium Spaces (150 – 300 sq. ft.)
|60W – 150W
|Standard living rooms, dedicated TV rooms
|Large Spaces (300+ sq. ft.)
|200W – 300W+
|Open-concept spaces, large home theatres
Now that we have gone through all the basics, here are the top soundbars that you need to buy in India.
The Samsung soundbar offers 400W output and 5.1-channel configuration that combines Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual to create a wider, more immersive soundstage. It gets side-firing speakers that help spread audio beyond the TV, while the dedicated centre channel is designed to improve dialogue clarity. It comes with Q-Symphony that can synchronise compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar, while Adaptive Sound optimises audio based on the content. Additional features include Bass Boost, Voice Enhance, Night Mode and Game Mode.
Good sound quality
Great bass output
Premium build quality
Maximum volume may not satisfy everyone
Buyers find the soundbar's sound quality. They also appreciate its bass, clarity, ease of setup and build quality.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and build quality.
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The LG SQ75TR combines a sleek black Crest design with a 5.1.1-channel setup built for immersive home-theatre audio. Its 600W output, wireless subwoofer and rear speakers deliver powerful sound, while the up-firing centre speaker adds a vertical dimension to Dolby Atmos content. It also gets AI Sound Pro that automatically optimises audio based on what you are watching, while WOW Orchestra can combine compatible LG TV and soundbar speakers. For music and movies, it gets Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.
Good sound quality
Value for money
Great connectivity and features
Rear-speaker installation limitations
Buyers praise the soundbar's clarity and separation, with punchy and loud subwoofer performance, and consider it a great value Dolby Atmos soundbar that connects quickly and is easy to install. The mobile app functionality and performance receive positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and features.
The Sony HT-S20R soundbar features a slim soundbar design that is paired with a wired subwoofer and two rear speakers for a 5.1-channel home-theatre setup. Its 400W total output is designed to deliver powerful movie sound, while Dolby Digital processes audio across five separate channels for a more immersive experience. Additionally, it gets Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Standard, Night and Voice modes that lets users tailor playback to different content. For connectivity it gets Bluetooth and USB along with HDMI ARC for TV connection.
Good sound quality
Great bass
Excellent quality
Average Bluetooth connectivity
Buyers find the soundbar to be a superb product with excellent sound quality, clear audio, and good home theater performance, particularly for movies and music. The installation is quick, and they consider it worth the price.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and product quality.
The JBL Cinema SB590 comes with a 440W output and 3.1-channel configuration that delivers powerful audio, while Dolby Atmos creates a more spacious and immersive soundstage. It gets a dedicated centre channel that is designed to make dialogue clearer, while the wireless subwoofer adds deep bass to movies, music and games. On the connectivity front it gets HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and optical connectivity.
Good sound quality
Excellent clarity
Good product quality
Average connectivity
Buyers praise the soundbar's voice clarity and bass quality, and find it suitable for their rooms, with clear vocals. They also appreciate its overall product quality.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and product quality.
The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D features a sleek and modern design that includes a soundbar, wired subwoofer and two satellite speakers. It delivers 500W RMS output and uses Dolby Audio to create a fuller, more cinematic soundstage. It also gets multiple EQ modes that lets users tune audio for different types of content, while the dedicated subwoofer adds punchy low frequencies. For connectivity it supports Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, optical, USB and AUX inputs.
Good sound quality
Value for money
Good product quality
Average connectivity
Buyers find the soundbar to be a great value for money and consider it the best home theatre option for home use.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and product quality.
MODEL
WATTAGE
NO. OF CHANNELS
CONNECTIVITY
|Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch Soundbar
|400W
|5.1
|HDMI In, HDMI Out, HDMI ARC, HDMI CEC, Optical In, Bluetooth, USB
|LG SQ75TR Soundbar
|600W
|5.1.1
|Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB
|Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar
|400W
|5.1
|HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Analogue audio, USB
|JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar
|440W
|3.1
|HDMI eARC, HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth
|boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D
|500W
|5.1
|Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI (eARC/ARC), Optical, USB and AUX
Less clutter and easier setup sound tempting, but can a soundbar replace a home theatre
I’ve used and tested hundreds of soundbars across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen soundbars with advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio technology, drivers and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
FAQs
What should I look for when buying a soundbar in India?
Start with channel configuration, wattage, connectivity, subwoofer support and audio formats.
How many watts should a soundbar have for a TV?
There is no universal wattage requirement. The right output depends on your room size, speaker efficiency and listening habits.
Is HDMI ARC or eARC better for a soundbar?
HDMI eARC is the better option if your TV and soundbar support it. It provides greater audio bandwidth and supports higher-quality formats.
Should I buy a soundbar with a subwoofer?
If you enjoy movies, action scenes or music with strong bass, a dedicated subwoofer can make a noticeable difference. A 2.1 or 5.1 system with a subwoofer generally produces deeper low frequencies than a compact soundbar alone.