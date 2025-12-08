These 4 smart gadgets could be weakening your home security, experts warn about hidden risks

Smart home devices are now part of daily life, promising convenience, automation, and more control over the home environment. But as these gadgets grow more connected, cybersecurity experts warn that some of them could unintentionally weaken home security. A closer look at commonly used smart devices reveals that certain gadgets may introduce vulnerabilities most people never think about.

Smart refrigerators Modern refrigerators with built-in screens, cameras, and shopping assistants seem futuristic, but many models rely on older Internet of Things (IoT) standards that are less secure than newer protocols like Matter or Thread.

These appliances often stay connected to Wi-Fi and may ship with default passwords. When those passwords are not changed, attackers can easily access the device’s interface. Security researchers have repeatedly flagged smart appliances as potential “entry doors” into a home network, especially when firmware updates are infrequent.

Once inside, hackers could potentially move from the fridge to other connected devices on the same network. For many households, the convenience of a digital grocery list may not justify the added exposure.

Wi-Fi baby monitors Wi-Fi baby monitors offer convenience by letting caregivers view live feeds from phones or tablets. However, the same internet connection that enables remote monitoring also exposes the device to cyberattacks. Poor router security, weak passwords, or outdated firmware can make it easier for unwanted intruders to access the video feed.

Several reported cases of compromised monitors have raised concerns among security specialists. According to one cybersecurity analyst, “Any internet-connected camera can be misused if its network is not properly secured.”

Closed-network baby monitors, which rely on a dedicated handheld receiver rather than the internet, reduce the risk. Although no system is perfect, limiting remote access offers more peace of mind in sensitive spaces like children’s rooms.

Smart bulbs Smart bulbs are one of the most common smart devices, used for voice-controlled lighting, colour-changing features, and automation routines. But many Wi-Fi bulbs create a temporary open network during setup. If a hacker connects during that short window, the entire home network may be exposed.

Firmware vulnerabilities in older or inexpensive bulbs have also been reported, giving attackers the ability to access other devices connected to the same Wi-Fi. While traditional bulbs lack modern convenience, they also eliminate this particular security risk.

Smart speakers Smart speakers have become digital helpers for alarms, timers, music, and smart home control. But their voice-activated design makes them vulnerable to accidental or unauthorised commands. Anyone within speaking distance, including children, can trigger actions such as online purchases or changes in settings.

Most assistants offer passcodes for voice shopping, but many users never enable them. Without extra security controls, these devices can interfere with finances or privacy.