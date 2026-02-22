These 5 air fryer ovens can easily replace your OTG for everyday cooking at home on a budget

If your OTG feels bulky, slow, or rarely used, it might be time for an upgrade. Air fryer ovens have evolved far beyond basic frying and are now capable of baking, grilling, roasting, reheating, and even toasting, often in much less time. For busy Indian kitchens, this combination of speed and versatility makes a big difference.

Unlike traditional ovens that take longer to preheat and consume more power, air fryer ovens use rapid air circulation to cook food evenly while using little to no oil. This not only helps save time but also supports healthier everyday cooking. From crispy snacks and rotis to cakes, vegetables, and full meals, these appliances handle it all with ease.

After looking at capacity, power, cooking functions, and real-world usability, these five air fryer ovens stand out as practical OTG replacements for most households.

Top 3 features of the best air fryer ovens

This one is ideal for small to mid-sized families who want to replace their OTG without spending too much. The 12L capacity is practical—you can bake a pizza, grill chicken, or air-fry snacks for everyone in one go. With 12 presets and strong 1800W power, it handles daily Indian cooking, baking, and weekend grilling comfortably. The accessories actually add value, not clutter, and the oil-saving cooking makes it a sensible upgrade for health-conscious homes. At this price, it feels like solid value for money.

Specifications Capacity: 12 litres Power: 1800W Presets: 12 cooking modes Accessories: 9 pieces Reasons to buy Good capacity for families without taking too much counter space Strong performance with useful presets and accessories Reason to avoid 12L may feel small for large joint families Touch panel takes a little getting used to for first-time users

Why choose this product? Because it balances size, power, and price really well, making it a smart OTG replacement for everyday cooking, baking, and air frying without going overboard on features or cost.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Solara Air Fryer Oven delivers even, crispy cooking with very little oil. One praised its family-sized capacity, presets, and fast heating, while another loved the easy digital controls, useful accessories, quick cleanup, and overall value for healthy everyday cooking.

2. INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16

If you cook for a family and want something closer to a full OTG replacement, this INALSA 16L makes a lot of sense. The bigger capacity lets you roast a whole chicken, bake larger batches, or run multi-level cooking without juggling trays. It’s for people who enjoy baking, grilling, and rotisserie-style cooking but still want healthier, low-oil meals. The stainless-steel body feels sturdy, accessories are genuinely useful, and at this discounted price, it offers strong value for money with a reassuring 2-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity: 16 litres Power: 1800W Functions: 12-in-1 cooking modes Body Material: Stainless steel Reasons to buy Spacious 16L capacity ideal for families and batch cooking Solid build quality with a long 2-year warranty Reason to avoid Takes up more counter space than 12L models Control buttons feel slightly basic compared to touchscreen models

Why choose this product? It’s a great pick if you want a larger-capacity, well-built air fryer oven that can handle family-sized meals, rotisserie cooking, and regular baking—without paying premium-brand prices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Solara Air Fryer Oven is spacious, versatile, and truly value for money. One highlighted oil-free cooking, strong build, and easy cleaning, while another praised baking results, multiple racks, safety, and its ability to handle pizzas, cakes, and everyday meals effortlessly.

This KENT air fryer oven is best for people who want a compact OTG-style appliance with simple digital controls and reliable performance. The 12L size works well for couples or small families who bake occasionally, grill snacks, or enjoy rotisserie-style cooking on weekends. It handles everyday tasks like fries, samosas, pizzas, grilled veggies, and even dehydration without fuss. The touch panel feels modern, the viewing window is genuinely useful, and at this price, it’s a decent value pick from a trusted brand.

Specifications Capacity: 12 litres Power: 1800W Presets: 10 cooking menus Control Panel: Digital touch controls Reasons to buy Easy-to-use digital interface with good preset options Rotisserie and dehydration features add versatility Reason to avoid 12L capacity may feel limiting for larger families Build feels more functional than premium

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a compact, digital air fryer oven with rotisserie and dehydration features from a trusted brand—ideal for healthier everyday cooking without spending too much.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L delivers good cooking results and value for money, handling dishes like tandoori and fries well. However, one buyer criticised poor packaging, delayed delivery, and damage to the air fryer drawer.

This one is clearly meant for big households or anyone who uses an OTG regularly. The 25L capacity is massive—you can bake large cakes, roast a full chicken, toast bread in bulk, or air-fry snacks for a get-together without planning in batches. It suits people who prefer manual knob controls over touch panels and want a true all-in-one appliance. At this discounted price, it offers excellent value for money for its size, especially if you’re replacing a full-sized OTG and air fryer together.

Specifications Capacity: 25 litres Cooking Modes: Air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, toast Control Type: Manual knob controls Air Circulation: 360-degree convection Reasons to buy Huge 25L capacity ideal for large families and frequent baking Simple knob controls with true OTG-style cooking Reason to avoid Takes up significant counter space Lacks digital presets and touchscreen controls

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a large, OTG-style air fryer oven that can handle big bakes, rotisserie cooking, and family-sized meals—without spending premium-brand money.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven is highly versatile, handling frying, baking, grilling, and reheating with ease. They praise even cooking, healthy results, and useful accessories, while noting grill cleaning is slightly difficult and suggesting improvements in presets and lighting.

This Faber air fryer oven is a great fit for families who want a bigger-capacity appliance at a very aggressive price. The 20L size gives you enough room for baking cakes, roasting chicken, or preparing snacks for guests without doing multiple batches. It’s straightforward, does the basics well, and focuses more on cooking performance than fancy tech. With convection cooking, preset options, and solid safety features, it feels like strong value for money—especially if you want an OTG-style experience on a tight budget.

Specifications Capacity: 20 litres Power: 1500W Cooking Functions: Fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat Heating Technology: 360° convection Reasons to buy Excellent value for money for a 20L capacity Simple controls and reliable convection cooking Reason to avoid Lower wattage means slightly longer cooking times Fewer smart presets compared to premium models

Why choose this product? Pick this if you want a large-capacity air fryer oven at a surprisingly low price that handles everyday baking, roasting, and frying without unnecessary complexity.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Faber 20L 1500W Air Fryer Oven is suitable for personal use and appreciate Amazon’s fast delivery and discounts. However, some criticized paid warranty activation, unreadable knobs, average build quality, missing accessories, and uneven heating, with a few saying they’d return it if possible.

Can an air fryer oven really replace an OTG for daily cooking? Yes, for most households, an air fryer oven can replace an OTG. It can bake, grill, roast, toast, and reheat everyday foods. With faster preheating and even air circulation, it cooks meals quicker while using less oil, making it suitable for regular Indian cooking needs.

What capacity should I choose for my family size? Capacity depends on how many people you cook for and what you plan to make. A 12–16 litre air fryer oven works well for couples or small families, while 20–25 litres is better for baking, grilling whole chickens, or cooking multiple items together.

Does an air fryer oven consume more electricity than a regular oven? No, air fryer ovens are generally more energy-efficient than traditional ovens or OTGs. They heat up quickly, cook food faster, and require shorter run times. This means less overall power consumption, making them a practical choice for frequent everyday use.

Factors to consider before buying an air fryer oven 1. Capacity & Family Size: Choose a size that matches your household needs. Small models (10–15 L) suit 1–2 people; medium (15–20 L) fits families of 3–4; larger (20 L+) is ideal for bigger meals, whole chicken, or batch cooking.

2. Power & Cooking Performance: Check wattage (1200–1800 W). Higher power means faster heating and better cooking results, especially for denser foods. Balanced power ensures crispiness without uneven cooking.

3. Cooking Functions & Features: Look for multiple presets (bake, roast, grill, toast) plus accessories like racks and trays. Digital controls, temperature range, and easy presets make the appliance more versatile and user-friendly.

4. Build Quality & Safety: Sturdy racks, non-stick trays, cool-touch handles, and auto shut-off features enhance safety and longevity. Also check warranty and customer support availability.

5. Ease of Cleaning: Detachable, dishwasher-safe trays and crumb drawers save time. Smooth interiors and minimal nooks also make cleaning quicker and more hygienic—important for daily use.

Air fryer ovens Capacity Power Cooking Functions SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven 12 L 1800 W Air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat (12 presets) INALSA Aero Crisp 16L Air Fryer Oven 16 L 1800 W Air fry, rotisserie, grill, roast + 12-in-1 functions KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L 12 L 1800 W Air fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, rotisserie (10 presets) Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25L Air Fryer Oven 25 L (Not specified, ~1800–2000W range) Air fry, dehydrate, bake, toast, broil, warm, rotisserie Faber 20L Air Fryer Oven 20 L 1500 W Fry, bake, toast, roast, defrost, grill, reheat

