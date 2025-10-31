These 5 common Alexa placement mistakes could put your privacy at risk

Alexa hears you when you ask for the weather, when you request songs and when you whisper reminders before leaving home. But what if it starts listening when you don’t intend it to? A poorly chosen spot can expose your voice assistant to random activations, strangers outside your window or even damage that shortens its life.

If Alexa could talk without being asked first, it would probably tell you, “Please, not here!” So, to keep your Echo smart, safe and on your side, here are the placements to avoid, and smarter spots that protect your privacy.

Nowhere near the toilet Some people enjoy having tunes in the bathroom, but your Echo definitely does not enjoy the bathroom environment. Even the cleanest spaces have airborne bacteria that can cling to fabric-covered speakers. Steam from hot showers can also build up inside the device, affecting sound and electronics over time. If you really want Alexa nearby while getting ready in the morning, mount it higher up and far from all plumbing or go for a waterproof speaker that can handle moisture.

Away from the sink or stove The kitchen feels like the perfect place for hands-free help while chopping vegetables or timing pasta. But spills, splashes and bubbling sauces come with the territory. One accidental knock and Alexa could end up soaked or overheated. Instead of parking it right next to running water or a sizzling pan, try a corner counter or island far enough away to stay clean, but still close enough to hear recipe requests.

Avoid window-side placement It’s not the sunlight that poses the biggest risk, but access. If your Echo sits too close to a window, someone outside could call out voice commands, tamper with connected devices or even trigger a smart lock. Researchers have shown microphones can be activated from a distance using quiet signals, like lasers. Keep Alexa where only your household voices can reach it, deeper inside the room.

Not directly under the TV You finally settle in for a movie night and suddenly Alexa wakes up because a character said something that sounded like its name. These accidental activations interrupt entertainment and may record nearby conversations. Moving the device to a side table or shelf helps Alexa hear you clearly, not the characters on screen.

Never near heaters or heat vents Like any electronic device, Alexa hates excessive heat. Space heaters, radiators and even direct warm airflow can degrade parts, distort audio and raise safety risks. Give your speaker a comfortable spot away from heat sources, ideally at room temperature.

So, where should Alexa sit? You can place Alexa at any place that is stable, dry and comfortably within earshot, for instance