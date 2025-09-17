Subscribe

These 5 macOS Tahoe features are total game changers for productivity and design

macOS Tahoe brings a fresh Liquid Glass interface, customisable Control Centre, Live Activities, clipboard history, and folder customisations to boost productivity and style.

Amit Rahi
17 Sep 2025
Explore macOS Tahoe’s sleek new look and powerful features
Explore macOS Tahoe’s sleek new look and powerful features(Apple)

macOS Tahoe is here with a fresh new look, tons of new features, and powerful new capabilities. The update is supported on all MacBooks running Apple Silicon and a few Intel-powered ones. If you own one of the supported MacBooks and have already upgraded it, then today I am going to tell you what new features you should try.

A wave of new design

macOS Tahoe comes with a new design, Apple calls it Liquid Glass and you can see that in many places across the OS. The Control Centre, widgets, Dock, and native apps have this new translucent glass design that gives your MacBook a new look. Two new wallpapers are here that you should try: Tahoe Day and Tahoe.

The one that caught my eye is the Tahoe one, which reminds me of the PlayStation 3’s wave background. It looks beautiful on the lock screen; to try it, go to Settings > Wallpaper > select Tahoe to download and apply it to your Mac.

Control Centre with new controls

The Control Centre has a fresh new Liquid Glass design as well, and it comes with a lot of options to add to it. You can add so many controls now from the library; just open the Control Centre and click “Edit Controls.” From here, you can add many controls that weren’t possible before. These controls can also be dragged onto the menu bar for quick access.

Folder customisation

With macOS Tahoe, folders can be customised with new colours, emojis, and symbols. This makes it easier to visually identify folders and organise files in a way that feels fun and intuitive. For this, right-click a folder and select “Customise folder,” then select the colour, icon, or emoji to add to the folder. Sadly, the colour and emoji won’t appear on the folder when you add it to the Dock.

Live Activities on Mac

Live Activities was launched for iPhones on iOS but now the feature extends to macOS. The live updates, like flight status, food delivery tracking, or sports, will appear on the menu bar on your Mac. You don’t have to glance at your phone constantly for these important updates; these Live Activities look and work the same way.

Clipboard history on Spotlight search

Microsoft was the one who brought the clipboard feature back in 2018, and I have been using it since its launch in Windows 10. This is such a nice feature and can be accessed via a quick shortcut. Apple, however, added this feature to the Spotlight search; it keeps all your copied content in one place.

To open the clipboard, hit Command + space bar to open Spotlight search, then hit Command + 4 to open the clipboard.

More features to explore

Apple Intelligence offers live translation in Messages and FaceTime, a great feature to increase accessibility and ease communication. More Control Centre pages can be created to organise the controls better.

 
 
