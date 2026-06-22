These 5 reasons explain why a tablet may make more sense than a laptop

For years, laptops have been the default choice for work, study and entertainment. They offer powerful hardware, a familiar desktop experience and physical keyboards that make typing comfortable. But tablets have evolved significantly over the past few years. What was once seen as a device only for media consumption can now handle a surprising range of everyday tasks.

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For many users, a tablet is no longer a secondary device. In fact, depending on how you use technology, it could be a smarter and more practical purchase than a laptop. Here are five reasons why.

Easier to carry than a laptop Laptop manufacturers have spent years making devices thinner and lighter. Today, some ultraportable laptops weigh close to 1kg, which is impressive. Yet even the lightest laptop cannot match the convenience of a tablet.

A tablet can easily fit into a small bag, be carried with one hand and used almost anywhere. You can hold it while standing, use it on a crowded train, read documents on a sofa or watch videos in bed without balancing a laptop on your lap.

For digital artists, designers and content creators who primarily use a stylus, a tablet can be even more practical. Instead of carrying a laptop and a separate drawing tablet, everything is integrated into a single device. If your workflow does not depend heavily on a physical keyboard, the portability advantage of a tablet becomes difficult to ignore.

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Spend less time looking for a charger One of the biggest advantages of tablets is their efficiency. Mobile processors are designed to deliver excellent performance while consuming very little power.

As a result, many tablets can comfortably last an entire day on a single charge. Some can even stretch beyond that with moderate use. Laptops have improved significantly in this area, but they still tend to consume more power because of larger displays, more powerful processors and desktop-style operating systems.

For students, travellers and professionals who spend long hours away from a power socket, a tablet often provides greater peace of mind.

Stylus changes everything Most laptops now offer touchscreens, but the experience rarely feels as intuitive as it does on a tablet. Tablets are designed from the ground up for touch interaction.

Scrolling through documents, marking PDFs, sketching ideas, taking handwritten notes and editing photos often feels more direct and natural. Pair a tablet with a quality stylus and it becomes a digital notebook, sketchbook and productivity tool all in one.

This is particularly useful for students, architects, designers and anyone who prefers writing or drawing by hand instead of typing everything on a keyboard.

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Perfect for everyday entertainment If entertainment is one of your priorities, tablets have a clear advantage. They are more comfortable to hold while watching videos, reading e-books, browsing social media or playing casual games.

Unlike laptops, tablets do not require a desk or a stable surface. You can use them comfortably while travelling, relaxing on a couch or sitting in a café. High-resolution displays, excellent speakers and lightweight designs make tablets ideal media consumption devices.

For many people, a large portion of screen time is spent streaming content, reading articles and browsing the web. In these situations, a tablet often provides a better overall experience than a laptop.

You may not miss your laptop With support for keyboard accessories, multitasking features, cloud storage, video conferencing apps and productivity software, many tablets can comfortably handle everyday work. Tasks such as email, document editing, presentations, online classes, web browsing and light content creation are no longer a challenge.

Of course, power users working with advanced video editing, software development or heavy engineering applications will still benefit from a laptop. But for a large number of users, a tablet can deliver everything they need while being lighter, simpler and easier to carry.

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed numerous laptops, tablets, and other personal computing devices across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared tablets based on performance, display quality, battery life, portability, software experience, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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