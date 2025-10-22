These 5 settings are draining your laptop battery; change them today

No matter if you’re on Windows 11 or macOS Sequoia, your laptop is probably wasting battery on default settings you’ve never checked.

High refresh rates, background syncs, and fancy visuals quietly chew through hours of backup.

The fix is simple: tweak these five settings and gain noticeable runtime.

1. Performance and power mode; The silent battery killer Windows 11 (24H2):

Go to Settings → System → Power & Battery → Power Mode.

If it’s set to Best Performance, switch to Best Power Efficiency. This caps CPU boost and GPU load, extending backup time without lag. The new “Energy Recommendations” in 24H2 can auto-adjust this for you.

macOS Sequoia:

Head to System Settings → Battery → Low Power Mode, and enable Only on Battery.

It slows refresh rate, background sync, and fan activity. Running your processor at full tilt even when idle burns power for no reason.

2. Display brightness and high refresh rate

Your screen alone eats up to half of total power draw. Keep brightness under 60%, or let Auto Brightness handle it.



In Windows, enable Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) under Display Settings → Advanced Display and drop from 120Hz to 60Hz on battery.

On MacBook Pro, open System Settings → Displays and pick Variable or 60Hz Fixed. It instantly improves endurance without killing visuals.

3. Always-on background apps and startup programs



Apps like OneDrive, Mail, Spotify, and Adobe Cloud sync nonstop unless you stop them.



On Windows, open Task Manager → Startup Apps and disable extras.



Then go to Settings → System → Power & Battery → Battery Usage to spot the top drains.



On macOS, visit System Settings → General → Login Items and toggle off background access.



For both systems, disable Power Nap or Background App Refresh. They keep your system awake even when the lid’s down.

4. Visual effects, animations and transparency Transparent menus and motion effects may look premium but they constantly use your GPU.



Windows: Settings → Accessibility → Visual Effects — turn off Transparency and Animations.



macOS: System Settings → Accessibility → Display — enable Reduce Motion and Reduce Transparency.



This single change can save up to 15% power on ultrabooks with integrated graphics.

5. Connectivity overload: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Location Leaving wireless services on all day quietly drains energy.

Windows users can disable them from Quick Settings → Airplane Mode or turn off Find My Device under Privacy & Security → Location.



On macOS, open System Settings → Network and manually switch off Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.



If you’re not gaming, disable the dedicated GPU. It easily saves another half hour of use.

Quick recap: 5 tweaks that save hours