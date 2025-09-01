These AI glasses recall every word you say: Will you hand over your memory to Halo X?

A startup wants to outsource your memory for you to access it anytime. Halo, founded by former Harvard students AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio, is taking the idea forward with the introduction of Halo X, a pair of AI-powered smart glasses. Priced at $249 ( ₹21,000), Halo X is designed to record and transcribe every conversation, providing instant answers and prompts, and offering what the company calls "infinite memory."

Advertisement

How did Halo come to life? Nguyen and Ardayfio left Harvard to pursue this vision and have raised over $1 million in venture funding, including support from Pillar VC, Soma Capital, Village Global and Morningside Venture, TechCrunch reported. Unlike traditional smart glasses, Halo X connects to a smartphone app and leverages advanced AI models such as Google's Gemini for reasoning tasks and Perplexity for searching the web in real time. The hope is that users will gain sharper recall and develop what they call “vibe thinking,” processing real-world interactions with on-demand information and insights.

This kind of always-on recording is different from other smart glasses on the market. For example, Meta's Ray-Ban glasses alert people with a light when they are recording. In contrast, Halo X looks like regular eyewear and has no external indicator, which could mean one thing - new debates about privacy. Lack of visible cues could erode trust and challenge expectations in both public and private conversations.

Advertisement

In many parts of the United States, laws require consent from everyone within earshot before recording. The founders acknowledge the legal and ethical questions. Caine Ardayfio says it is up to users to secure consent when needed, but the responsibility has shifted from device makers to wearers themselves.

Halo’s team is not new to controversy. While studying at Harvard, Nguyen and Ardayfio experimented with modified smart glasses capable of facial recognition, sparking campus debate before the product ever launched. Their current message is that big tech firms may hesitate to release such bold products, leaving the space open for startups to test boundaries.

When asked about the future, Nguyen describes a world where recording and analysing daily moments will become routine. He believes that most people will opt for such technology to improve productivity, not surveillance. For now, privacy advocates remain sceptical while early adopters see the potential for better organisation and mental clarity. Halo X is now available for preorder but the bigger questions about memory, technology, and trust are just beginning. How much control are we willing to give to devices that listen all the time?