These are the 5 budget-friendly vacuum cleaners that get the job done: Top picks under 10,000

Buying a vacuum cleaner no longer means spending a premium. If your goal is to keep floors, sofas, curtains, and corners free from dust without stretching your budget, there are plenty of capable options available under ₹10,000. Many affordable models now come with features like powerful suction, multiple cleaning attachments, washable filters, and compact designs that make everyday cleaning easier. They are well suited for apartments, family homes, and anyone looking to cut down the time and effort spent sweeping.

Our Picks Budget wet & dry vacuum Best for hard floors Best cordless vacuum

Our Picks Product Rating Price Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details Get Price Budget wet & dry vacuum AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel) View Details Get Price Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers Best for hard floors BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details ₹8,990 Check Offers Best cordless vacuum AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details ₹5,999 Check Offers INALSA Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 250W|28KPA Powerful Suction|Digital Touch Display|3Speed Control|Flexible 180°Rotation|Motorised Brush with LED Light|800 MLDust Tank|3Layer filteration(Ozoy Go) View Details ₹10,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

To help you narrow down your choices, we have shortlisted five budget-friendly vacuum cleaners that deliver dependable performance without carrying a hefty price tag. Our selection includes models designed for different cleaning needs, from quick daily touch-ups to more thorough weekend cleaning sessions. If you are looking for a practical vacuum cleaner that offers good performance and value for money, these picks deserve a closer look.

The Eureka Forbes Atom is a compact corded vacuum cleaner designed for everyday household cleaning. With 12,000 Pa suction power, it efficiently removes dust from floors, furniture, and tight corners.

Its 2-in-1 handheld and stick design adds versatility, while the blower function doubles as an inflator for toys and air mattresses. The washable filter and lightweight build make it a practical choice for small to medium-sized homes.

Specifications Suction Power 12,000 Pa Type 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick (Corded) Dust Capacity 0.5L Weight 2kg Special Features Blower function, washable filter, cyclonic technology Reasons to buy Strong suction for daily cleaning Lightweight with versatile accessories Reason to avoid Small dust container Corded operation limits mobility

Why choose this product? Choose this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, lightweight design, versatile accessories, and affordable price, making everyday home cleaning simple.

BUDGET WET & DRY VACUUM 2. AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is built for users who need more than just everyday dust cleaning. Powered by a 1600W motor with 21.5 kPa suction, it handles dry dust, liquid spills, and larger cleaning tasks with ease.

Its 21-litre stainless steel tank, blower function, swivel wheels, and long power cord make it well suited for larger homes, garages, and workshops.

Specifications Motor Power 1600W Suction Power 21.5 kPa Tank Capacity 21L Type Wet & Dry (Corded) Special Features Blower function, stainless steel body, 360° swivel wheels Reasons to buy Powerful suction for wet and dry cleaning Large tank reduces frequent emptying Reason to avoid Bulky for small homes Heavier than handheld models

Why choose this product? Choose this vacuum cleaner for its powerful wet and dry cleaning, large capacity, durable build, and versatile performance across bigger spaces.

The BISSELL CrossWave HF2 simplifies floor care by vacuuming and mopping at the same time, saving both time and effort. Designed for sealed hard floors, it effectively tackles dust, spills, and everyday messes in a single pass.

Its dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, while the self-cleaning cycle helps reduce maintenance after every use.

Specifications Type Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner (Corded) Cleaning Function Vacuums and mops simultaneously Weight 4kg Tank System Dual-tank (clean and dirty water separated) Special Features Self-cleaning cycle, suitable for sealed hard floors Reasons to buy Vacuums and mops in one step Self-cleaning brush reduces maintenance Reason to avoid Best suited for hard floors only Requires BISSELL cleaning solution

Why choose this product? Choose this cleaner for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, effortless maintenance, and efficient hard floor cleaning that saves time every day.

The AGARO Regency is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner designed for hassle-free daily cleaning. Its lightweight 2-in-1 design easily converts into a handheld vacuum for cleaning floors, furniture, curtains, and car interiors.

With up to 33 minutes of runtime, adjustable suction modes, a washable HEPA filter, and a motorised floor brush, it offers convenient cleaning across multiple surfaces.

Specifications Type Cordless 2-in-1 Stick & Handheld Suction Power 7 kPa Battery Runtime Up to 33 minutes Dust Capacity 0.5L Special Features Washable HEPA filter, motorised multi-floor brush, two suction modes Reasons to buy Cordless and lightweight design Converts into a handheld vacuum Reason to avoid Lower suction than larger corded models Battery requires recharging

Why choose this product? Choose this vacuum cleaner for cordless convenience, lightweight handling, versatile 2-in-1 design, and efficient everyday cleaning across multiple surfaces.

The INALSA Ozoy Go is a feature-rich cordless stick vacuum cleaner designed for convenient everyday cleaning. It combines a 250W motor with up to 28 kPa suction power to tackle dust, pet hair, and debris on hard floors and carpets.

The digital touch display, three suction modes, flexible 180° swivel head, and LED motorised brush make it easy to clean under furniture and in tight spaces.

Specifications Motor Power 250W Suction Power 28 kPa Dust Capacity 800ml Type Cordless Stick & Handheld Special Features Digital touch display, 3-speed control, LED motorised brush, 3-layer HEPA filtration Reasons to buy Powerful suction with multiple cleaning modes Flexible design reaches under furniture easily Reason to avoid Slightly exceeds the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 budget Relatively new with limited user reviews

Why choose this product? Choose this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, cordless convenience, smart controls, and flexible design that simplifies whole-home cleaning effortlessly.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners under 10,000

Vacuums under ₹ 10,000 Motor power Suction power Special features Eureka Forbes Atom Not specified 12,000 Pa 2-in-1 handheld & stick design, blower function, washable filter, cyclonic technology AGARO Ace Wet & Dry 21L 1600W 21.5 kPa Wet & dry cleaning, 21L stainless steel tank, blower function, 360° swivel wheels BISSELL CrossWave HF2 Not specified Not specified Vacuums and mops simultaneously, dual-tank system, self-cleaning cycle, designed for hard floors AGARO Regency Cordless Stick 110W 7 kPa Cordless 2-in-1 design, HEPA filter, motorised multi-floor brush, up to 33-minute runtime INALSA Ozoy Go Cordless Stick* 250W 28 kPa Digital touch display, 3-speed control, 180° flexible swivel head, LED motorised brush, 3-layer filtration

Things to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner under ₹ 10,000 A budget-friendly vacuum cleaner can still make household cleaning much easier, but choosing the right one depends on your needs. Here are a few things to keep in mind before making your purchase.

Vacuum type Vacuum cleaners come in different designs, including canister, handheld, stick, and wet-and-dry models. Canister vacuums are versatile for whole-home cleaning, handheld models are ideal for cars and upholstery, stick vacuums are lightweight for quick clean-ups, while wet-and-dry vacuums can handle both dust and liquid spills.

Suction power A vacuum's cleaning performance largely depends on its suction power. Higher suction generally helps lift fine dust, pet hair, and debris more effectively, especially from carpets and rugs.

Dust capacity A larger dust container means fewer trips to empty it during cleaning. Smaller capacities work well for compact homes, while bigger homes may benefit from larger bins.

HEPA or washable filters If anyone in your family has allergies, consider a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter, which helps trap fine dust particles. Washable filters can also help reduce maintenance costs over time.

Attachments included Crevice tools, upholstery brushes, floor nozzles, and extension wands make a vacuum cleaner more versatile. Having the right accessories allows you to clean furniture, curtains, corners, and hard-to-reach areas more efficiently.

Noise levels Vacuum cleaners can be noisy, especially during extended cleaning sessions. If you have young children, pets, or prefer quieter appliances, look for models that mention lower operating noise.

Weight and portability A lightweight vacuum cleaner is easier to carry between rooms or up staircases. Compact designs are also more convenient to store in apartments where space is limited.

Cord length or battery life Corded vacuum cleaners should offer a long enough cable to reduce frequent socket changes. If you choose a cordless model, check its runtime to ensure it can complete your regular cleaning routine on a single charge.

After-sales service and warranty Reliable customer support and a good warranty can make ownership more hassle-free. Check the brand's service network, warranty coverage, and the availability of replacement filters or accessories before buying.

Can a vacuum cleaner under ₹ 10,000 clean effectively? Yes, a vacuum cleaner under ₹10,000 can handle everyday household cleaning with ease. Most models in this price range are capable of cleaning hard floors, carpets, sofas, curtains, and corners while removing dust, crumbs, and everyday debris. Several options also include useful attachments and filtration systems that improve overall cleaning performance.

While they may not offer premium features like self-emptying docks, AI-powered cleaning modes, advanced smart sensors, or extended cordless runtimes, they deliver dependable performance for routine use. For most households, a well-chosen budget vacuum cleaner offers excellent value and can significantly reduce the time and effort spent on regular cleaning.

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Our research and expertise To shortlist these vacuum cleaners, we compared their suction performance, cleaning features, dust capacity, filtration systems, attachments, ease of use, portability, warranty, and overall value for money. We also considered customer feedback, brand reliability, and suitability for different Indian households, including apartments and larger homes.

Our aim was to recommend models that strike the right balance between performance, practicality, and affordability, making them suitable for everyday cleaning without exceeding a budget of ₹10,000.