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These are the 5 budget-friendly vacuum cleaners that get the job done: Top picks under 10,000

Keeping your home clean does not have to cost a fortune. These budget-friendly vacuum cleaners under 10,000 offer reliable cleaning performance, practical features, and excellent value for everyday use.

Published26 Jul 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Check out the best budget vacuum cleaner for your cleaning needs.
Check out the best budget vacuum cleaner for your cleaning needs.(AI Generated)
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By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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Buying a vacuum cleaner no longer means spending a premium. If your goal is to keep floors, sofas, curtains, and corners free from dust without stretching your budget, there are plenty of capable options available under 10,000. Many affordable models now come with features like powerful suction, multiple cleaning attachments, washable filters, and compact designs that make everyday cleaning easier. They are well suited for apartments, family homes, and anyone looking to cut down the time and effort spent sweeping.

Our PicksBudget wet & dry vacuumBest for hard floorsBest cordless vacuum

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

To help you narrow down your choices, we have shortlisted five budget-friendly vacuum cleaners that deliver dependable performance without carrying a hefty price tag. Our selection includes models designed for different cleaning needs, from quick daily touch-ups to more thorough weekend cleaning sessions. If you are looking for a practical vacuum cleaner that offers good performance and value for money, these picks deserve a closer look.

The Eureka Forbes Atom is a compact corded vacuum cleaner designed for everyday household cleaning. With 12,000 Pa suction power, it efficiently removes dust from floors, furniture, and tight corners.

Its 2-in-1 handheld and stick design adds versatility, while the blower function doubles as an inflator for toys and air mattresses. The washable filter and lightweight build make it a practical choice for small to medium-sized homes.

Specifications

Suction Power
12,000 Pa
Type
2-in-1 Handheld & Stick (Corded)
Dust Capacity
0.5L
Weight
2kg
Special Features
Blower function, washable filter, cyclonic technology

Reason to buy

Strong suction for daily cleaning

Lightweight with versatile accessories

Reason to avoid

Small dust container

Corded operation limits mobility

Why choose this product?

Choose this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, lightweight design, versatile accessories, and affordable price, making everyday home cleaning simple.

BUDGET WET & DRY VACUUM

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is built for users who need more than just everyday dust cleaning. Powered by a 1600W motor with 21.5 kPa suction, it handles dry dust, liquid spills, and larger cleaning tasks with ease.

Its 21-litre stainless steel tank, blower function, swivel wheels, and long power cord make it well suited for larger homes, garages, and workshops.

Specifications

Motor Power
1600W
Suction Power
21.5 kPa
Tank Capacity
21L
Type
Wet & Dry (Corded)
Special Features
Blower function, stainless steel body, 360° swivel wheels

Reason to buy

Powerful suction for wet and dry cleaning

Large tank reduces frequent emptying

Reason to avoid

Bulky for small homes

Heavier than handheld models

Why choose this product?

Choose this vacuum cleaner for its powerful wet and dry cleaning, large capacity, durable build, and versatile performance across bigger spaces.

BEST FOR HARD FLOORS

The BISSELL CrossWave HF2 simplifies floor care by vacuuming and mopping at the same time, saving both time and effort. Designed for sealed hard floors, it effectively tackles dust, spills, and everyday messes in a single pass.

Its dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, while the self-cleaning cycle helps reduce maintenance after every use.

Specifications

Type
Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner (Corded)
Cleaning Function
Vacuums and mops simultaneously
Weight
4kg
Tank System
Dual-tank (clean and dirty water separated)
Special Features
Self-cleaning cycle, suitable for sealed hard floors

Reason to buy

Vacuums and mops in one step

Self-cleaning brush reduces maintenance

Reason to avoid

Best suited for hard floors only

Requires BISSELL cleaning solution

Why choose this product?

Choose this cleaner for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, effortless maintenance, and efficient hard floor cleaning that saves time every day.

BEST CORDLESS VACUUM

The AGARO Regency is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner designed for hassle-free daily cleaning. Its lightweight 2-in-1 design easily converts into a handheld vacuum for cleaning floors, furniture, curtains, and car interiors.

With up to 33 minutes of runtime, adjustable suction modes, a washable HEPA filter, and a motorised floor brush, it offers convenient cleaning across multiple surfaces.

Specifications

Type
Cordless 2-in-1 Stick & Handheld
Suction Power
7 kPa
Battery Runtime
Up to 33 minutes
Dust Capacity
0.5L
Special Features
Washable HEPA filter, motorised multi-floor brush, two suction modes

Reason to buy

Cordless and lightweight design

Converts into a handheld vacuum

Reason to avoid

Lower suction than larger corded models

Battery requires recharging

Why choose this product?

Choose this vacuum cleaner for cordless convenience, lightweight handling, versatile 2-in-1 design, and efficient everyday cleaning across multiple surfaces.

The INALSA Ozoy Go is a feature-rich cordless stick vacuum cleaner designed for convenient everyday cleaning. It combines a 250W motor with up to 28 kPa suction power to tackle dust, pet hair, and debris on hard floors and carpets.

The digital touch display, three suction modes, flexible 180° swivel head, and LED motorised brush make it easy to clean under furniture and in tight spaces.

Specifications

Motor Power
250W
Suction Power
28 kPa
Dust Capacity
800ml
Type
Cordless Stick & Handheld
Special Features
Digital touch display, 3-speed control, LED motorised brush, 3-layer HEPA filtration

Reason to buy

Powerful suction with multiple cleaning modes

Flexible design reaches under furniture easily

Reason to avoid

Slightly exceeds the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 budget

Relatively new with limited user reviews

Why choose this product?

Choose this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, cordless convenience, smart controls, and flexible design that simplifies whole-home cleaning effortlessly.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners under 10,000

Vacuums under 10,000Motor powerSuction powerSpecial features
Eureka Forbes AtomNot specified12,000 Pa2-in-1 handheld & stick design, blower function, washable filter, cyclonic technology
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry 21L1600W21.5 kPaWet & dry cleaning, 21L stainless steel tank, blower function, 360° swivel wheels
BISSELL CrossWave HF2Not specifiedNot specifiedVacuums and mops simultaneously, dual-tank system, self-cleaning cycle, designed for hard floors
AGARO Regency Cordless Stick110W7 kPaCordless 2-in-1 design, HEPA filter, motorised multi-floor brush, up to 33-minute runtime
INALSA Ozoy Go Cordless Stick*250W28 kPaDigital touch display, 3-speed control, 180° flexible swivel head, LED motorised brush, 3-layer filtration

Things to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner under 10,000

A budget-friendly vacuum cleaner can still make household cleaning much easier, but choosing the right one depends on your needs. Here are a few things to keep in mind before making your purchase.

Vacuum type

Vacuum cleaners come in different designs, including canister, handheld, stick, and wet-and-dry models. Canister vacuums are versatile for whole-home cleaning, handheld models are ideal for cars and upholstery, stick vacuums are lightweight for quick clean-ups, while wet-and-dry vacuums can handle both dust and liquid spills.

Suction power

A vacuum's cleaning performance largely depends on its suction power. Higher suction generally helps lift fine dust, pet hair, and debris more effectively, especially from carpets and rugs.

Dust capacity

A larger dust container means fewer trips to empty it during cleaning. Smaller capacities work well for compact homes, while bigger homes may benefit from larger bins.

HEPA or washable filters

If anyone in your family has allergies, consider a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter, which helps trap fine dust particles. Washable filters can also help reduce maintenance costs over time.

Attachments included

Crevice tools, upholstery brushes, floor nozzles, and extension wands make a vacuum cleaner more versatile. Having the right accessories allows you to clean furniture, curtains, corners, and hard-to-reach areas more efficiently.

Noise levels

Vacuum cleaners can be noisy, especially during extended cleaning sessions. If you have young children, pets, or prefer quieter appliances, look for models that mention lower operating noise.

Weight and portability

A lightweight vacuum cleaner is easier to carry between rooms or up staircases. Compact designs are also more convenient to store in apartments where space is limited.

Cord length or battery life

Corded vacuum cleaners should offer a long enough cable to reduce frequent socket changes. If you choose a cordless model, check its runtime to ensure it can complete your regular cleaning routine on a single charge.

After-sales service and warranty

Reliable customer support and a good warranty can make ownership more hassle-free. Check the brand's service network, warranty coverage, and the availability of replacement filters or accessories before buying.

Can a vacuum cleaner under 10,000 clean effectively?

Yes, a vacuum cleaner under 10,000 can handle everyday household cleaning with ease. Most models in this price range are capable of cleaning hard floors, carpets, sofas, curtains, and corners while removing dust, crumbs, and everyday debris. Several options also include useful attachments and filtration systems that improve overall cleaning performance.

While they may not offer premium features like self-emptying docks, AI-powered cleaning modes, advanced smart sensors, or extended cordless runtimes, they deliver dependable performance for routine use. For most households, a well-chosen budget vacuum cleaner offers excellent value and can significantly reduce the time and effort spent on regular cleaning.

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Our research and expertise

To shortlist these vacuum cleaners, we compared their suction performance, cleaning features, dust capacity, filtration systems, attachments, ease of use, portability, warranty, and overall value for money. We also considered customer feedback, brand reliability, and suitability for different Indian households, including apartments and larger homes.

Our aim was to recommend models that strike the right balance between performance, practicality, and affordability, making them suitable for everyday cleaning without exceeding a budget of 10,000.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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