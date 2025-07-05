These home printers starting at ₹3999 offer high-quality output: Top 7 picks from HP, Canon and other top brands

Home printers starting at just ₹3999 are now offering features that make life easier. From basic document printing to scanning and copying, these affordable devices are ideal for students, work-from-home professionals, and families. Many of them come with USB or Wi-Fi connectivity, compact designs, and smart app support, making setup and usage hassle-free. Whether you need black-and-white prints or vibrant colour outputs, there are plenty of choices across inkjet and ink tank models.

Brands like HP, Canon, and Epson have launched compact and user-friendly printers that don’t compromise on print quality despite the low price. These budget-friendly printers also support various page sizes, making them useful for school projects, official documents, or even creative printing at home. So if you're looking for the best printer under ₹4000, it's time to explore the options and bring home your own personal printing solution.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is one of the best printers for home and office use thanks to its cost-efficient ink tank system. It supports printing, scanning, and copying with wireless connectivity and delivers high-volume prints at low cost. Ideal for bulk printing needs, it comes with two additional black ink bottles and borderless printing capabilities. Its compact design, WiFi connectivity, and smart app support make it a top choice for students, professionals, and small offices alike.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its low-cost printing, good wireless performance, and easy refilling system for regular home and office use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this printer for its high page yield, affordable running cost, and reliable performance for home and small office tasks.

The HP Deskjet 2820 is a compact and easy-to-use inkjet printer designed for home use. With wireless and USB connectivity, this multifunction printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it ideal for students and everyday users. It delivers decent speed and print quality at an affordable price, and the HP Smart App makes setup quick and simple. If you're looking for a basic but reliable printer for home and casual tasks, this is a solid choice.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer its simple setup and compact design, perfect for occasional home printing, schoolwork, and basic scanning.

Why choose this product?

Go for this printer if you want an easy-to-use, WiFi-enabled home printer with basic scan and copy features.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is one of the best printers for home and office use, offering ultra-low printing costs and high efficiency. With a spill-free refill system, it supports printing, scanning, and copying, and connects through WiFi and app-based control. Its Heat-Free Technology ensures energy savings, while compact design and large ink capacity make it suitable for regular use. This model is ideal for users seeking high volume, cost-effective printing with minimal maintenance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this printer for its efficiency, low running cost, and seamless wireless connectivity with easy mobile app setup.

Why choose this product?

Select this printer for high-speed, low-cost colour printing and scanning with WiFi and eco-friendly refill technology.

The Canon PIXMA E470 is a value-for-money colour printer for home use. It combines printing, scanning, and copying with wireless and USB connectivity. Designed for students and light home usage, this printer features ink-efficient cartridges, compact size, and easy wireless setup. It supports Canon apps for mobile printing and offers decent print quality for everyday needs. A reliable option for homes with moderate printing requirements and occasional scanning.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its small size, easy wireless setup, and decent print output for homework and casual home use.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need a compact, WiFi-enabled, affordable printer for everyday colour and document printing.

The HP Deskjet 2331 is a reliable, all-in-one printer perfect for home and small office use. It offers USB connectivity and supports scanning, printing, and copying with easy setup through the HP Smart App. With high print resolution and simple navigation buttons, it’s designed for ease of use. This printer handles A4 and other formats with good print quality, making it one of the best printers for families, students, and light office needs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this printer for its simplicity, neat output, and efficient scanning at a pocket-friendly price.

Why choose this product?

Pick this printer for simple print, scan, and copy needs at home or for students with basic document tasks.

The Brother DCP-T525W is a powerful and efficient ink tank printer offering excellent value for bulk printing. With print, scan, and copy functions, it delivers high-resolution output and supports borderless printing. Wireless connectivity, high memory, and long-lasting ink bottles make it perfect for office and frequent home use. You also get an extra black ink bottle, making it one of the best printers for continuous use at low running costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its ink efficiency, sharp output, and fast wireless performance for both office and home documents.

Why choose this product?

Choose this printer for high-volume printing with strong WiFi support, large ink capacity, and great overall performance.

The Epson Ecotank L3250 is one of the best printers for home and small office use, offering great value and consistent performance. It uses Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, which keeps energy usage low while providing fast and reliable printing. With a print speed of up to 33 ppm (monochrome) and 15 ppm (colour), it supports everyday printing needs. Its smart Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile app support make operations smooth. The refillable ink tank system ensures spill-free refills, low running costs, and high page yield, making it an efficient and eco-friendly choice.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its high print quality, fast wireless connectivity, and low ink usage as ideal for both home and office.

Why choose this product?

Pick this printer for its high-speed printing, smart app control, and cost-saving refillable ink tank system built for daily use.

Are home printers starting at ₹ 3999 good for daily use? Yes, printers starting at ₹3999 are perfect for everyday home needs like document printing, homework, or occasional scanning. They offer basic features, good print quality, and are easy to use. While not packed with advanced functions, they are dependable and ideal for low to moderate usage without taking up too much space or budget.

Is wireless printing available in printers starting at ₹ 3999? Yes, many models starting at ₹3999, offer Wi-Fi printing, allowing you to print from your phone, tablet, or laptop without the need for cables. However, Wi-Fi is more commonly found slightly above this price point. For basic needs, USB connectivity works well, but if wireless is a must, it’s worth checking model specs before buying.

What types of ink do printers starting at ₹ 3999 use? Printers starting at ₹3999 typically use ink cartridges. These are pre-filled, easy-to-install, and ideal for low to moderate usage. Some models may also support refilled or compatible cartridges to reduce running costs. They're perfect for basic printing needs like schoolwork, documents, and light colour printouts at home.

Factors to consider before buying the best home printers starting at ₹ 3999: Printing Needs: Determine if you need only printing or an all-in-one (print, scan, copy) device.

Print Volume: Choose based on how frequently you’ll print – occasionally or regularly.

Ink Type: Check if it uses cartridges or ink tanks. Cartridge printers cost less upfront but may have higher running costs.

Connectivity Options: Look for USB or Wi-Fi, depending on your usage convenience.

Print Speed: Consider pages per minute (ppm) if you need faster output.

Print Quality: Check maximum print resolution, especially for photo or colour printing.

Page Size Compatibility: Ensure the printer supports the page sizes you commonly use.

Operating System Support: Make sure it works with your PC or mobile OS.

Best home printer Print technology Connectivity Print resolution Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 Inkjet USB, Wi-Fi 4800x1200 dpi HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 1200 x 1200 dpi Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Epson Heat-Free Technology Wi-Fi 5760 x 1440 dpi Canon PIXMA E470 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 4800x600 dpi HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home HP Thermal Inkjet USB ‎1200 x 1200 dpi Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 1200 × 6000 dpi Epson Ecotank L3250 Epson Heat-Free Technology Wi-Fi 5760x1440 dpi

