These LG, Samsung, and Sony smart TVs see a price drop, buy before prices go up again

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Smart TV prices can change frequently, making it difficult to tell whether a discount is actually worth considering. A TV may show a large price cut, but its current price may not always be the lowest it has been listed for. That is why checking price history can be useful before making a purchase.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best dealLG 126 cms (50 inches) U8 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹39,490
Budget friendlySamsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXLView Details
₹23,250
Unlock Personalized
₹6,582x 6 months₹39,490
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Value for moneyVW 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Mini LED Google TV VW65MINIQ1View Details
₹40,831
Samsung 55 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55M2EHAULXLView Details
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For this list, I checked the price history of each smart TV and found that the models featured here are currently listed at their lowest-ever prices. From LG and Samsung to Sony and other popular brands, these price drops could make upgrading your TV more affordable right now. If you have been waiting for the right deal, it may be worth buying before the sale ends.
The LG 50NU870BPLA is a 50-inch 4K NanoCell smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and casual gaming. It combines LG’s AI picture processing with HDR10 and HLG support, while webOS 26 provides access to popular streaming apps. The TV also gets Dolby Atmos support, AI Sound Pro and Game Optimiser features. Its 60Hz panel is better suited to movies, shows and regular console gaming than competitive gaming, but the compact size works well in bedrooms and medium-sized rooms.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Samsung’s 43-inch F5550 is a straightforward Full HD smart TV aimed at buyers who do not need 4K resolution. Its Hyper Real picture engine, HDR10+ support and 60Hz panel make it suitable for television channels, streaming and everyday viewing. Tizen provides access to major streaming platforms, while 20W speakers, Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound improve the entertainment experience. With Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, two HDMI ports and a compact design, it works well as a bedroom or secondary television.
The VW65MINIQ1 offers an unusually feature-rich package for a 65-inch television, combining a 4K Mini LED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Full Array Local Dimming and Google TV. Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos cover both picture and sound, while VRR and ALLM make it suitable for gaming. Its 50W 2.1-channel audio system is another highlight. The combination makes this a strong option for buyers prioritising screen size, gaming features and specifications at a relatively accessible price.
Samsung’s 55-inch M2EH brings Mini LED backlighting, 4K resolution and Vision AI features to a relatively mainstream television. The 60Hz panel supports HDR10+, while Samsung’s Mini LED processing, 4K upscaling and colour enhancement aim to improve everyday viewing. Tizen provides the smart TV interface, alongside AirPlay, Bluetooth and Samsung’s connected-device features. The 30W audio system supports Object Tracking Sound Lite. It is better suited to movies and general entertainment than high-refresh-rate competitive gaming.
The Xiaomi FX Pro is a 55-inch QLED television aimed at buyers looking for a large screen and strong entertainment features without moving into premium pricing. Its 4K panel supports HDR10+, while MEMC and a wide colour gamut help improve motion and colour reproduction. Fire TV provides access to streaming apps and Alexa voice controls. The 34W audio system supports Dolby Audio, while three HDMI and two USB ports offer useful flexibility for consoles, set-top boxes and media devices.
The LG 65NU870BPLA expands the U8 AI Series experience to a much larger 65-inch screen while retaining the same 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It uses LG’s Alpha AI Processor for picture processing and upscaling, with HDR10, HLG and AI HDR Remastering. webOS 26 brings streaming apps and Google Cast, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve the audio experience. Game Optimiser, ALLM and VRR support also make it suitable for casual console gaming.
The Samsung QA65QN2EHAULXL is a premium 65-inch Neo QLED television with 4K resolution, Quantum Mini LED technology and Samsung’s NQ4 AI Processor. It combines AI-powered upscaling with HDR10+, 100% colour volume and Vision AI features. Tizen handles streaming and smart-home functions, while Samsung Knox adds security. The 20W audio system supports Samsung’s connected sound features. It is designed primarily for premium home entertainment, particularly movies and high-quality television content, rather than high-refresh competitive gaming.
The Vu Masterpiece Frame Series combines a 65-inch 4K QLED display with an Armani Gold design aimed at buyers who want the television to look like part of the room. Its 120Hz panel, 800-nit brightness, Dolby Vision and 100% colour volume make it capable of vibrant picture quality. Google TV handles apps and streaming, while a powerful 124W seven-speaker system with Dolby Atmos provides unusually strong built-in audio. It also supports VRR and ALLM for gaming.
The TCL T8D is a 55-inch QLED television designed around picture quality and gaming. It combines 4K resolution with QD Mini LED dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and a high refresh rate. Google TV provides access to major streaming services, while 3GB RAM and 32GB storage help with app handling. Gaming features include VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and ALLM. Its 35W Dolby Atmos audio system also makes it a capable all-rounder for movies, sports and console gaming.
The LG 55NU870BPLA sits between the smaller 50-inch and larger 65-inch versions of LG’s 2026 U8 AI Series. It offers a 4K NanoCell display, Alpha AI processing, HDR10 and HLG, along with AI-powered upscaling and HDR remastering. webOS 26 provides streaming and connected-home features, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro enhance audio. Its 60Hz panel supports VRR and ALLM up to 60Hz, making it better suited to casual gaming and everyday entertainment.
|Smart TV
|Screen size
|Resolution
|Smart TV platform
|LG 50NU870BPLA
|50 inches
|4K UHD
|webOS 26
|Samsung UA43F5550FUXXL
|43 inches
|Full HD
|Tizen
|VW65MINIQ1
|65 inches
|4K UHD
|Google TV
|Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL
|55 inches
|4K UHD
|Tizen
|Xiaomi L55MB-FPIN
|55 inches
|4K UHD
|Fire TV
|LG 65NU870BPLA
|65 inches
|4K UHD
|webOS 26
|Samsung QA65QN2EHAULXL
|65 inches
|4K UHD
|Tizen
|Vu 65MASTERPIECE
|65 inches
|4K UHD
|Google TV
|TCL 55T8D
|55 inches
|4K UHD
|Google TV
|LG 55NU870BPLA
|55 inches
|4K UHD
|webOS 26
Most people overspend on smart TVs - These under ₹40,000 models prove you don't have to
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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