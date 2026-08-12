These LG, Samsung, and Sony smart TVs see a price drop, buy before prices go up again

Smart TV prices can change frequently, making it difficult to tell whether a discount is actually worth considering. A TV may show a large price cut, but its current price may not always be the lowest it has been listed for. That is why checking price history can be useful before making a purchase.

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For this list, I checked the price history of each smart TV and found that the models featured here are currently listed at their lowest-ever prices. From LG and Samsung to Sony and other popular brands, these price drops could make upgrading your TV more affordable right now. If you have been waiting for the right deal, it may be worth buying before the sale ends.

BEST DEAL

The LG 50NU870BPLA is a 50-inch 4K NanoCell smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and casual gaming. It combines LG’s AI picture processing with HDR10 and HLG support, while webOS 26 provides access to popular streaming apps. The TV also gets Dolby Atmos support, AI Sound Pro and Game Optimiser features. Its 60Hz panel is better suited to movies, shows and regular console gaming than competitive gaming, but the compact size works well in bedrooms and medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Display 50-inch 4K UHD NanoCell panel Processor Alpha AI Processor Refresh rate 60Hz native HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos Smart TV webOS 26 with Google Cast

BUDGET FRIENDLY

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Samsung’s 43-inch F5550 is a straightforward Full HD smart TV aimed at buyers who do not need 4K resolution. Its Hyper Real picture engine, HDR10+ support and 60Hz panel make it suitable for television channels, streaming and everyday viewing. Tizen provides access to major streaming platforms, while 20W speakers, Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound improve the entertainment experience. With Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, two HDMI ports and a compact design, it works well as a bedroom or secondary television.

Specifications Display 43-inch Full HD LED panel Processor Hyper Real picture engine Refresh rate 60Hz HDR HDR10 and HDR10+ Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Q-Symphony Smart TV Tizen OS

VALUE FOR MONEY

The VW65MINIQ1 offers an unusually feature-rich package for a 65-inch television, combining a 4K Mini LED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Full Array Local Dimming and Google TV. Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos cover both picture and sound, while VRR and ALLM make it suitable for gaming. Its 50W 2.1-channel audio system is another highlight. The combination makes this a strong option for buyers prioritising screen size, gaming features and specifications at a relatively accessible price.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Mini LED panel Refresh rate 120Hz HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG Audio 50W, 2.1-channel with Dolby Atmos Dimming Full Array Local Dimming Smart TV Google TV

Samsung’s 55-inch M2EH brings Mini LED backlighting, 4K resolution and Vision AI features to a relatively mainstream television. The 60Hz panel supports HDR10+, while Samsung’s Mini LED processing, 4K upscaling and colour enhancement aim to improve everyday viewing. Tizen provides the smart TV interface, alongside AirPlay, Bluetooth and Samsung’s connected-device features. The 30W audio system supports Object Tracking Sound Lite. It is better suited to movies and general entertainment than high-refresh-rate competitive gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Mini LED panel Processor Mini LED Processor 4K Refresh rate 60Hz, DLG 120Hz HDR HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG Audio 30W, 2.0-channel Smart TV Tizen OS with Vision AI

The Xiaomi FX Pro is a 55-inch QLED television aimed at buyers looking for a large screen and strong entertainment features without moving into premium pricing. Its 4K panel supports HDR10+, while MEMC and a wide colour gamut help improve motion and colour reproduction. Fire TV provides access to streaming apps and Alexa voice controls. The 34W audio system supports Dolby Audio, while three HDMI and two USB ports offer useful flexibility for consoles, set-top boxes and media devices.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED panel Refresh rate 60Hz HDR HDR10+ and HLG Audio 34W with Dolby Audio Smart TV Fire TV OS 8 Storage 32GB

The LG 65NU870BPLA expands the U8 AI Series experience to a much larger 65-inch screen while retaining the same 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It uses LG’s Alpha AI Processor for picture processing and upscaling, with HDR10, HLG and AI HDR Remastering. webOS 26 brings streaming apps and Google Cast, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve the audio experience. Game Optimiser, ALLM and VRR support also make it suitable for casual console gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell panel Processor Alpha AI Processor Refresh rate 60Hz native HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos Smart TV webOS 26

SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

The Samsung QA65QN2EHAULXL is a premium 65-inch Neo QLED television with 4K resolution, Quantum Mini LED technology and Samsung’s NQ4 AI Processor. It combines AI-powered upscaling with HDR10+, 100% colour volume and Vision AI features. Tizen handles streaming and smart-home functions, while Samsung Knox adds security. The 20W audio system supports Samsung’s connected sound features. It is designed primarily for premium home entertainment, particularly movies and high-quality television content, rather than high-refresh competitive gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Neo QLED panel Processor NQ4 AI Processor Refresh rate 50Hz HDR HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2.0-channel Smart TV Tizen with Vision AI

The Vu Masterpiece Frame Series combines a 65-inch 4K QLED display with an Armani Gold design aimed at buyers who want the television to look like part of the room. Its 120Hz panel, 800-nit brightness, Dolby Vision and 100% colour volume make it capable of vibrant picture quality. Google TV handles apps and streaming, while a powerful 124W seven-speaker system with Dolby Atmos provides unusually strong built-in audio. It also supports VRR and ALLM for gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K QLED panel Refresh rate 120Hz Brightness Up to 800 nits HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG Audio 124W, seven-speaker system Smart TV Google TV

The TCL T8D is a 55-inch QLED television designed around picture quality and gaming. It combines 4K resolution with QD Mini LED dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and a high refresh rate. Google TV provides access to major streaming services, while 3GB RAM and 32GB storage help with app handling. Gaming features include VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and ALLM. Its 35W Dolby Atmos audio system also makes it a capable all-rounder for movies, sports and console gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED with QD Mini LED dimming Refresh rate Up to 120Hz HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG Audio 35W with Dolby Atmos RAM 3GB Smart TV Google TV with 32GB storage

The LG 55NU870BPLA sits between the smaller 50-inch and larger 65-inch versions of LG’s 2026 U8 AI Series. It offers a 4K NanoCell display, Alpha AI processing, HDR10 and HLG, along with AI-powered upscaling and HDR remastering. webOS 26 provides streaming and connected-home features, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro enhance audio. Its 60Hz panel supports VRR and ALLM up to 60Hz, making it better suited to casual gaming and everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD NanoCell panel Processor Alpha AI Processor Refresh rate 60Hz native HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos Smart TV webOS 26

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV Screen size: Pick a size that suits your room, viewing distance and available space.

Display technology: Look for LED, QLED or OLED panels depending on your budget and picture quality needs.

Resolution: A 4K TV is a practical choice for sharper visuals and better support for current streaming content.

Smart features: Check the operating system, app support, voice controls and connectivity options before buying.

Sound quality: If you do not plan to add a soundbar, look for a TV with sufficiently powerful speakers and useful audio features. Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV Screen size Resolution Smart TV platform LG 50NU870BPLA 50 inches 4K UHD webOS 26 Samsung UA43F5550FUXXL 43 inches Full HD Tizen VW65MINIQ1 65 inches 4K UHD Google TV Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL 55 inches 4K UHD Tizen Xiaomi L55MB-FPIN 55 inches 4K UHD Fire TV LG 65NU870BPLA 65 inches 4K UHD webOS 26 Samsung QA65QN2EHAULXL 65 inches 4K UHD Tizen Vu 65MASTERPIECE 65 inches 4K UHD Google TV TCL 55T8D 55 inches 4K UHD Google TV LG 55NU870BPLA 55 inches 4K UHD webOS 26

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