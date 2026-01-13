These phone accessories make daily charging, storage and usage more convenient

Smartphones are central to everyday life, but their usefulness often depends on the accessories paired with them. From keeping devices charged during long days to backing up important files, the right phone accessories can make a noticeable difference in daily convenience.
Power banks, fast chargers, wireless charging pads and portable storage devices are no longer optional extras. They support modern usage habits, reduce downtime and help users manage their digital lives more smoothly, at home or on the move.
boAt's EnergyShroom PB331 Magnacharge 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer power bank delivers reliable battery life for 2-3 smartphone charges featuring strong magnetic hold with an anti-slip grip, enabling 15W wireless charging for MagSafe-compatible iPhones alongside 22.5W wired fast charging through USB-A and Type-C ports.
The foldable aluminium stand supports hands-free viewing, while the LED battery percentage display provides real-time power status. With smart power management and simultaneous wired/wireless charging capabilities, it includesa Type-C input cable and comprehensive safety protections against overheat and short circuits, making it perfect for travellers needing versatile on-the-go power for mobiles, earbuds, smartwatches and tablets.
Strong MagSafe wireless attachment.
Simultaneous wired/wireless charging.
Moderate capacity for heavy users.
May warm during wireless use.
Choose it for magnetic convenience, fast dual charging, and a hands-free stand perfect for mobile lifestyles.
Lifelong SnapVolt's ultra-compact 10000 mAh grey Lithium Polymer power bank maximises uptime with 2-3 smartphone charges through MagSafe-compatible wireless charging and 22.5W wired output featuring Quick Charge 3.0 protocols.
Its desk-friendly design includes a built-in stand for stable viewing, a lightweight travel-ready build, and multiple safety features protecting against overcurrent, overheating and short circuits. Perfect as a pocket companion for mobiles, smartwatches, earbuds and tablets, it recharges in 2.5 hours with a 22.5W adapter, ensuring quick readiness for flights, road trips or daily commutes.
MagSafe and desk stand convenience.
Lightweight pocket portability.
Recharges slower with standard adapters.
Recharges slower with standard adapters.
Choose it for MagSafe wireless freedom, compact design and reliable multi-device charging on the move.
Seagate's thumb drive-sized 1TB SSD provides massive storage without battery needs, delivering up to 1000 MB/s read/write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type-C for seamless file transfers across Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, tablets and gaming consoles.
The rugged 24g aluminium body with rubber sleeve offers IP54 dust/water resistance and drop protection, crafted from 35% recycled materials for sustainability. Cable-free connectivity reduces clutter while its compact 70x20.4x12.5mm profile fits keychains, making it ideal for video editors, photographers and travellers handling 4K videos and large projects efficiently.
Lightning SSD speeds in tiny form.
Universal device compatibility.
Requires USB 10Gbps port for max speed.
Premium pricing for capacity.
Choose it for portable SSD performance, rugged durability and eco-friendly high-speed storage anywhere.
SanDisk E30's portable 1TB SSD offers up to 800MB/s read speeds via USB 3.2 without battery dependency, perfect for backing up life's moments on Windows, Mac and Android devices. Its tough rubber hook secures to belt loops or backpacks with 2-meter drop protection, ensuring travel durability for adventures.
The compact design from trusted SanDisk handles sealed hard floors and mobile lifestyles while a 3-year warranty provides peace of mind for photographers and content creators storing high-res photos and videos reliably.
Adventure-ready drop protection.
Trusted SanDisk reliability.
Slower than 1000MB/s competitors.
Hook may wear over time.
Choose it for rugged portability, fast SSD speeds and secure attachment for mobile storage needs.
Apple's compact white 20W USB-C wall charger delivers fast charging, reaching 50% iPhone battery in 35 minutes, compatible with iPhone 8+, iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, Google Pixel and Galaxy devices via USB-C (cable separate). The lightweight travel design supports optimal performance for the iPad while universal voltage handles global outlets. Ideal for home, office or travel, its efficient power delivery ensures quick readiness without bulk, making it essential for Apple ecosystem users needing reliable, rapid charging anywhere.
Rapid 50% charge in 35 minutes.
Broad USB-C compatibility.
No included cable.
Single-device charging only.
Choose it for official Apple fast charging optimised for iPhone/iPad ecosystem portability.
Ambrane RAAP G65's GaNMAX 65W wall charger features 3 ports (1 USB-A + 2 Type-C) plus AC sockets for simultaneous multi-device charging, including laptops at blazing speeds through advanced Gallium Nitride technology, reducing size/heat. BIS-certified Made-in-India design with multi-layer protection handles mobiles, tablets and accessories efficiently. Its compact, clutter-free form perfects home/office setups, delivering high-speed, durable performance while a 180-day warranty ensures reliability for power users needing versatile, rapid charging hubs.
Multi-port laptop charging.
Compact GaN heat reduction.
Extension board-like bulk.
Complex port management.
Choose it for powerful 65W multi-device GaN charging, perfect for home/office workstations.
Spigen MagFit Duo's magnetic charging pad transforms nightstands/workstations into hubs with MagSafe-compatible wireless charging for iPhones, plus a dedicated Apple Watch stand supporting all series in a sleek black finish. Strong magnets ensure secure phone positioning during overnight charging, while the dual-station design eliminates cable clutter. Compatible with Qi devices, its stable dock maintains perfect alignment for efficient power delivery, ideal for Apple users creating organised charging ecosystems for phones and smartwatches simultaneously.
Secure MagSafe phone/watch charging.
Clutter-free dual station.
Limited to theApple ecosystem.
Requires precise alignment.
Choose it for elegant MagSafe organisation charging iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously.
Ultraprolink Vylis15 UM1006N's slim foldable 15W 4-in-1 wireless charging station declutters workspaces, charging iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and Pencil simultaneously via PD 20W included adapter. The compact design folds flat for travel while magnetic alignment ensures stable Qi-compatible power delivery. Perfect for bedside tables or desks, it eliminates multiple cables, creating cable-free freedom for Apple users, maintaining full ecosystem readiness during work, sleep or journeys with reliable multi-device convenience.
Charges 4 Apple devices at once.
Foldable ultra-portable design.
Slower 15W speeds.
Apple-centric compatibility.
Choose it for complete Apple ecosystem wireless charging in one compact station.
Apple's premium 1m USB-C to USB-C cable MW493ZM/A features durable braided construction supporting fast charging and data transfer for mobiles/tablets with a 1-year warranty. The white round design ensures tangle-free handling while robust connectors withstand daily pulls. Compatible across Apple devices and the USB-C ecosystem, it delivers reliable power/data sync essential for iPhone/iPad charging setups, travel kits or desk organization maintaining seamless connectivity without fraying or signal loss.
Durable braided construction.
Fast charge/data transfer.
Premium Apple pricing.
White shows dirt easily.
Choose it for official Apple durability and fast USB-C connectivity reliability.
OnePlus' high-performance 1m Type-C cable supports 10A SuperVOOC charging up to 100W/80W/65W for OnePlus devices in striking red/white, ensuring stable high-speed connections for gaming/streaming/work. The robust build with advanced safety features prevents overheating while flexible construction resists kinks. Compatible with 100W/67W/45W/33W/20W chargers, power users need to maximise OnePlus fast charging performance during intensive sessions without disconnections or power drops.
Extreme 100W charging speeds.
OnePlus optimized stability.
OnePlus ecosystem focused.
Thick cable less flexible.
Choose it for maximum SuperVOOC speeds unlocking OnePlus full charging potential.
Price drop on Samsung smartwatches:Get up to 60% off the these stylish wearables at affordable prices
Next-gen smart rings are getting smarter, but can they really replace fitness bands and smartwatches?
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.